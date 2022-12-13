ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

texaslifestylemag.com

Hearth + Home Gift Guide 2022

If home is where the heart is, then show some extra love this holiday season by gifting one of the amazing gifts below. These gifts are sure to bring a warm glow to hearth and home. Vitruvian Trainer+. Imagine having every weight on hand without the rack, the best trainers...
WWD

WWD Report Card: The World of ‘Wednesday’

It wouldn’t be a high school drama without the signature blonde, pink-loving, overly optimistic character. As always, don’t let the looks fool you: she turns out to be a force of nature. Thing. This fan favorite doesn’t need a stitch of clothing to find himself a fashion icon....
NJ.com

The best women’s slippers to buy for winter in 2022, according to reviews

Keeping warm this winter is essential, and having the perfect pair of women’s slippers can help. Some of the top slippers are made for ultimate comfort, while many options have arch support and memory foam. However, deciding on which slippers to buy can be an overwhelming task. Many retailers,...
Family Handyman

Homeowner’s Guide To Mini Fridges

As long as there’s an outlet nearby, mini fridges provide convenient access to refrigerated items practically anywhere, especially where space is tight. Although they’re most commonly associated with dorm rooms, I’ve experienced the benefits of a mini fridge in spaces like basement wet bars and attic offices. By eliminating the hassle of going up and down stairs whenever you want a drink or snack, a mini fridge significantly increases the convenience and livability of these spaces.
Oddee

A Comprehensive Guide to Cleaning Your Shoes

Freezing your shoes to clean them? Just when you thought you've heard it all... Regardless of whether you’ve owned a pair of shoes for years or you’re just starting to wear them, there are some simple ways to clean them and make them look good again. Read on to find out what you should be doing.
dbltap.com

Herbalism Tool and Accessory Guide in Dragonflight

As with all professions in Dragonflight, Blizzard has done an extensive job of adding depth to the once boring aspect of the game. Even in Vanilla, professions weren't exactly interesting, they were simply more grindy, giving something for players to work on through the entire expansion. As modern World of...
fox56news.com

Best stone fireplace

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A quality stone fireplace is cozy and sophisticated, adding depth and personality to any space. If you want that classic stone look without the headache of renovating your home, consider an electric stone fireplace that can be placed in an existing space: no demolition or masonry required. Check out the Ithaca Faux Stacked Stone Electric Fireplace for a big, eye-catching stone fireplace that looks just like the real thing.
caandesign.com

A Step-By-Step DIY Guide to Bathroom Remodeling

Bathrooms are one of the first places homeowners prioritize remodeling because of their small space, which makes the project faster, easier, and less expensive. By taking the DIY route, you can save even more. Remodeling your bathroom can be as easy as changing a few old faucets and towel rods or as difficult as breaking down walls and rearranging toilets and tubs. This article will go through a step-by-step diy guide to bathroom remodeling.
adorable-home.com

A Guide to the Different Styles of Carpet

Carpets make the home feel complete. For most people, nothing beats having a comfy and soft feeling under their feet. Fortunately, stylish and beautiful carpets are available in various patterns, cuts, and colors to fit your aesthetic. Therefore, with carpets adding to the décor, choosing the right style is vital....

