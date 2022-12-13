Read full article on original website
Related
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Comments / 0