All the Spider-Man variants we can name in the Across the Spider-Verse poster and trailer

Update: A new poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse brings in more Spider-heroes and gives closer looks at some that were barely glimpsed in the trailer. Just like with the trailer, we're digging into the poster and naming all the Spider-heroes we can. So check out the latest Spidersonas added to the film, and read on after the poster for a rundown of the Spider-heroes who we recognized from the movie trailer.

1. Spider-Cat

First appearance: Spider-Island: I love New York City #1 (2011)

He's a Spider-Man and he's a cat. Simple as that!

2. Web-Slinger

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #9 (2014)

The cowboy-style Spider-Man of a Wild West-esque reality.

3. Julia Carpenter

First appearance: Secret Wars #7 (1984)

We mentioned her before, but here's a clear shot that is unquestionably the classic Julia Carpenter Spider-Woman.

4. Scarlet Spider

First appearance: Spider-Man #52 (1994)

Here's a much cleaner look at Ben Reilly's original Spidersona.

5. Spider-Armor MK III

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #682 (2012)

Armor worn by Peter Parker to take on the Sinister Six in the story 'Ends of the Earth.'

6. Spider-Byte

First appearance: Vault of Spiders #1 (2018)

A Spider-hero from a world where people spend most of their time as digital avatars in cyberspace.

7. Spider-Punk

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #10 (2015)

The Spider-Man of a world where Hobie Brown, the original Prowler, got Spider-powers and started a punk band.

8. Sun Spider

First appearance: Spider-Verse Vol. 3 #6 (2019)

Sun Spider is a fan-created character who was later brought into Marvel Comics as the winner of a contest to create your own Spidersona. Sun Spider is unique because she has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which makes her joints overly flexible.

9. Cyborg Spider-Man

First appearance: Superior Spider-Man #33 (2014)

A Spider-Man who is also a cyborg - 'nuff said.

10. Mattie Franklin

First appearance: Spectacular Spider-Man #263 (1998)

This looks a lot like a version of Mattie Franklin, one of the mainstream Marvel Universe heroes to use the name Spider-Woman.

Original story follows...

A new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse takes Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and Peter Parker into a whole new Multiverse of Spider-heroes, including dozens of individual characters.

And as you may imagine, a good number of those heroes come straight from comics - over 40 of them, by our count.

We pored over each frame of the Across the Spider-Verse trailer, identifying all the Spider-heroes we could, and making our best guesses at others that seem to be at least inspired by known Spider-characters from comics.

Here's a gallery of each hero with a corresponding number from the list below:

1. Mayday Parker/Spider-Girl

First appearance: What If? #105 (1997)

Peter Parker and Mary Jane's superhero daughter from an alt-future.

2. Future Foundation (gender-swap)

First appearance: FF#1 (2011)

Peter Parker's costume from when he was part of the Future Foundation/Fantastic Four, but seemingly on a version of Spider-Woman (though a Spider-Man wearing it also shows up later, on the same screen).

3. Spider-Armor MK II

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #656 (2011)

Bulletproof suit worn by Peter Parker when his Spider-Sense was malfunctioning.

4. Anti-Kingpin

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #62 (2020)

This appears to be a version of a special suit worn by Peter Parker when fighting Kingpin.

5. Marvel's Spider-Man

First appearance: Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 (2018)

Upgraded suit worn by Peter Parker in the Marvel's Spider-Man Playstation 4 game.

6. Superior Spider-Man

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #700 (2012)

Suit worn by Otto Octavius as Spider-Man after taking over Peter Parker's body

7. Mangaverse Spider-Man

First appearance: Marvel Mangaverse Spider-Man #1 (2002)

The Peter Parker of a Manga-inspired universe

8. Spider-Cop

First appearance: Spider-Geddon #4 (2018)

Comes from a world where Peter Parker is part of the New York Police Department as Spider-Man.

9. Wrestler Spider-Man

First appearance: Spider-Verse #2 (2015)

This looks like the costume of one of the many alt-reality Spider-heroes who came together in the comic Spider-Verse event.

10. Mary Jane Watson/Spinneret

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows #1 (2015)

Mary Jane Watson from a world where she and Peter Parker never broke up, fighting crime as a family with their daughter.

11. Annie Parker/Spiderling

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows #1 (2015)

The daughter of Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker from an alt-reality where they're a whole family of superheroes.

12. Lady Spider

First appearance: Spider-Verse #1 (2014)

Equal parts steampunk and spider-hero - though her powers come from her gadgets.

13. Spider-Armor MK IV

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #1 (2018)

Enhanced Spider-suit worn by Peter Parker when he was CEO of Parker Industries.

14. Underoos

First appearance: Marvel's Spider-Man (2018)

This looks like one of the alt-costumes of Marvel's Spider-Man in which Spider-Man wears only his mask and some underpants, in the style of the '80s Underoos superhero underwear.

15. Fear Itself

First appearance: Fear Itself #7 (2011)

The color scheme of this costume looks quite a bit like the one Peter Parker wore when empowered by Asgardian magic in the story Fear Itself.

16. Spidercide

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #399 (1995)

Genetically engineered clone of Peter Parker designed to kill his progenitor.

17. Ultimate Spider-Woman

First appearance: Ultimate Spider-Man #98 (2006)

This looks like a version of the costume worn by the Ultimate Universe version of Spider-Woman, but on a Spider-Man.

18. Spare Fantastic Four costume/Bombastic Bag-Man

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #258 (1984)

Spare Fantastic Four costume worn by Peter Parker in a pinch when his Spider-suit was destroyed, complete with a paper bag to conceal his secret identity.

19. Spider-UK

First appearance: Edge of Spider-Verse #2 (2014)

The color scheme of this suit looks a lot like the one worn by Spider UK, Multiversal member of the Captain Britain Corps.

20. Captain Spider

First appearance: What If? #7 (1977)

This looks like a version of Captain Spider, the hero of a world where Flash Thompson got Spider-powers.

21. Cosmic Spider-Man

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #328 (1990)

This suit bears a strong resemblance to Spider-Man's appearance when he bonded with the cosmic power known as the Enigma Force to become Captain Universe.

22. Spider-Wolf

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #11 (2014)

Spider-Man but a werewolf. 'Nuff said.

23. Supaidaman

First appearance: Spider-Man episode one (1978)

The hero of the live-action Japanese Spider-Man show of the '70s.

24. Julia Carpenter

First appearance: Secret Wars #6 (1984)

This looks quite a lot like a version of the costume worn by Julia Carpenter, the second Spider-Woman.

25. Ultimate Tarantula

First appearance: Ultimate Spider-Man #100 (2006)

A six-armed clone of Spider-Man from the Ultimate Universe.

26. Dormammu-Verse

First appearance: Spider-Man Unlimited (2014)

This appears to be an evil version of Spider-Man created by the villain Dormammu in the video game Spider-Man Unlimited.

27. Spider-Armor MK I

First appearance: Web of Spider-Man #100

Bulletproof Spider-armor coated in a special alloy developed by Peter Parker.

28. Digital Spider-Man

First appearance: Spider-Geddon #5 (2018)

This looks a lot like an alt-reality version of Spider-Man who was actually a digital hologram.

29. Spider-Monkey

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man Family #1 (2008)

This guy's exactly what he sounds like: the Spider-Man of a world where apes and monkeys are the dominant species (Planet of the Apes style).

30. Earth-X

First appearance: Earth-X #0 (1999)

An older, semi-retired Peter Parker from an alt-future.

31. Spider-Mechanic

First appearance: Marvel Action: Avengers #9 (2020)

This looks a lot like the suit worn by Peter Parker while briefly brainwashed by AIM.

32. White Widow

First appearance: Spider-Verse Vol. 3 #3 (2019)

This looks like a version of the fan-designed 'Spidersona' character White Widow, one of the winners of a design contest held after the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

33. Impossible Spider-Man

First Appearance: What If? #104 (1997)

This Spider-Man's color scheme looks quite a bit like when the odd Fantastic Four foe the Impossible Man created his own Spider-Man duplicate.

34. Scarlet Spider

First appearance: Spider-Man #52 (1994)

Superhero identity originated by Ben Reilly, the Spider-Clone, before the first time he took over as Spider-Man.

35. Web-Man

First appearance: Spidey Super Stories #25

An evil, inverse colored version of Spider-Man from a comic spin-off of the '70s kids show The Electric Company.

36. Spider-Man Unlimited

First appearance: Spider-Man Unlimited episode one (1999)

This Spider-Man is the hero of the pocket reality known as Counter-Earth on the late '90s animated show Spider-Man Unlimited.

37. Iron Spider

First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #529 (2006)

Spider-armor created for Peter Parker by Tony Stark during the event story Civil War.

38. Kaine Parker

First appearance: Web of Spider-Man #119 (1994)

A twisted clone of Peter Parker who later became an anti-hero as the Scarlet Spider.

39. Jessica Drew

First appearance: Marvel Spotlight #32 (1976)

The original Spider-Woman in an all-new Spider-Verse style.

40. Poison Spider-Man

First appearance: Venomverse #1 (2017)

One of the alien symbiotes known as the 'Poisons,' who oppose Venom and the other Klyntar symbiotes.

41. Spider-Man 2099

First appearance: Spider-Man 2099 #1 (1992)

The Spider-Man of the alt-future year of 2099, which has future versions of many Marvel heroes.