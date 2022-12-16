All the Spider-Man variants we can name in the Across the Spider-Verse poster and trailer
Update: A new poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse brings in more Spider-heroes and gives closer looks at some that were barely glimpsed in the trailer. Just like with the trailer, we're digging into the poster and naming all the Spider-heroes we can. So check out the latest Spidersonas added to the film, and read on after the poster for a rundown of the Spider-heroes who we recognized from the movie trailer.
1. Spider-Cat
First appearance: Spider-Island: I love New York City #1 (2011)
He's a Spider-Man and he's a cat. Simple as that!
2. Web-Slinger
First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #9 (2014)
The cowboy-style Spider-Man of a Wild West-esque reality.
3. Julia Carpenter
First appearance: Secret Wars #7 (1984)
We mentioned her before, but here's a clear shot that is unquestionably the classic Julia Carpenter Spider-Woman.
4. Scarlet Spider
First appearance: Spider-Man #52 (1994)
Here's a much cleaner look at Ben Reilly's original Spidersona.
5. Spider-Armor MK III
First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #682 (2012)
Armor worn by Peter Parker to take on the Sinister Six in the story 'Ends of the Earth.'
6. Spider-Byte
First appearance: Vault of Spiders #1 (2018)
A Spider-hero from a world where people spend most of their time as digital avatars in cyberspace.
7. Spider-Punk
First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #10 (2015)
The Spider-Man of a world where Hobie Brown, the original Prowler, got Spider-powers and started a punk band.
8. Sun Spider
First appearance: Spider-Verse Vol. 3 #6 (2019)
Sun Spider is a fan-created character who was later brought into Marvel Comics as the winner of a contest to create your own Spidersona. Sun Spider is unique because she has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which makes her joints overly flexible.
9. Cyborg Spider-Man
First appearance: Superior Spider-Man #33 (2014)
A Spider-Man who is also a cyborg - 'nuff said.
10. Mattie Franklin
First appearance: Spectacular Spider-Man #263 (1998)
This looks a lot like a version of Mattie Franklin, one of the mainstream Marvel Universe heroes to use the name Spider-Woman.
Original story follows...
A new trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse takes Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and Peter Parker into a whole new Multiverse of Spider-heroes, including dozens of individual characters.
And as you may imagine, a good number of those heroes come straight from comics - over 40 of them, by our count.
We pored over each frame of the Across the Spider-Verse trailer, identifying all the Spider-heroes we could, and making our best guesses at others that seem to be at least inspired by known Spider-characters from comics.
Here's a gallery of each hero with a corresponding number from the list below:
1. Mayday Parker/Spider-Girl
First appearance: What If? #105 (1997)
Peter Parker and Mary Jane's superhero daughter from an alt-future.
2. Future Foundation (gender-swap)
First appearance: FF#1 (2011)
Peter Parker's costume from when he was part of the Future Foundation/Fantastic Four, but seemingly on a version of Spider-Woman (though a Spider-Man wearing it also shows up later, on the same screen).
3. Spider-Armor MK II
First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #656 (2011)
Bulletproof suit worn by Peter Parker when his Spider-Sense was malfunctioning.
4. Anti-Kingpin
First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #62 (2020)
This appears to be a version of a special suit worn by Peter Parker when fighting Kingpin.
5. Marvel's Spider-Man
First appearance: Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 (2018)
Upgraded suit worn by Peter Parker in the Marvel's Spider-Man Playstation 4 game.
6. Superior Spider-Man
First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #700 (2012)
Suit worn by Otto Octavius as Spider-Man after taking over Peter Parker's body
7. Mangaverse Spider-Man
First appearance: Marvel Mangaverse Spider-Man #1 (2002)
The Peter Parker of a Manga-inspired universe
8. Spider-Cop
First appearance: Spider-Geddon #4 (2018)
Comes from a world where Peter Parker is part of the New York Police Department as Spider-Man.
9. Wrestler Spider-Man
First appearance: Spider-Verse #2 (2015)
This looks like the costume of one of the many alt-reality Spider-heroes who came together in the comic Spider-Verse event.
10. Mary Jane Watson/Spinneret
First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows #1 (2015)
Mary Jane Watson from a world where she and Peter Parker never broke up, fighting crime as a family with their daughter.
11. Annie Parker/Spiderling
First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows #1 (2015)
The daughter of Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker from an alt-reality where they're a whole family of superheroes.
12. Lady Spider
First appearance: Spider-Verse #1 (2014)
Equal parts steampunk and spider-hero - though her powers come from her gadgets.
13. Spider-Armor MK IV
First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #1 (2018)
Enhanced Spider-suit worn by Peter Parker when he was CEO of Parker Industries.
14. Underoos
First appearance: Marvel's Spider-Man (2018)
This looks like one of the alt-costumes of Marvel's Spider-Man in which Spider-Man wears only his mask and some underpants, in the style of the '80s Underoos superhero underwear.
15. Fear Itself
First appearance: Fear Itself #7 (2011)
The color scheme of this costume looks quite a bit like the one Peter Parker wore when empowered by Asgardian magic in the story Fear Itself.
16. Spidercide
First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #399 (1995)
Genetically engineered clone of Peter Parker designed to kill his progenitor.
17. Ultimate Spider-Woman
First appearance: Ultimate Spider-Man #98 (2006)
This looks like a version of the costume worn by the Ultimate Universe version of Spider-Woman, but on a Spider-Man.
18. Spare Fantastic Four costume/Bombastic Bag-Man
First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #258 (1984)
Spare Fantastic Four costume worn by Peter Parker in a pinch when his Spider-suit was destroyed, complete with a paper bag to conceal his secret identity.
19. Spider-UK
First appearance: Edge of Spider-Verse #2 (2014)
The color scheme of this suit looks a lot like the one worn by Spider UK, Multiversal member of the Captain Britain Corps.
20. Captain Spider
First appearance: What If? #7 (1977)
This looks like a version of Captain Spider, the hero of a world where Flash Thompson got Spider-powers.
21. Cosmic Spider-Man
First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #328 (1990)
This suit bears a strong resemblance to Spider-Man's appearance when he bonded with the cosmic power known as the Enigma Force to become Captain Universe.
22. Spider-Wolf
First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #11 (2014)
Spider-Man but a werewolf. 'Nuff said.
23. Supaidaman
First appearance: Spider-Man episode one (1978)
The hero of the live-action Japanese Spider-Man show of the '70s.
24. Julia Carpenter
First appearance: Secret Wars #6 (1984)
This looks quite a lot like a version of the costume worn by Julia Carpenter, the second Spider-Woman.
25. Ultimate Tarantula
First appearance: Ultimate Spider-Man #100 (2006)
A six-armed clone of Spider-Man from the Ultimate Universe.
26. Dormammu-Verse
First appearance: Spider-Man Unlimited (2014)
This appears to be an evil version of Spider-Man created by the villain Dormammu in the video game Spider-Man Unlimited.
27. Spider-Armor MK I
First appearance: Web of Spider-Man #100
Bulletproof Spider-armor coated in a special alloy developed by Peter Parker.
28. Digital Spider-Man
First appearance: Spider-Geddon #5 (2018)
This looks a lot like an alt-reality version of Spider-Man who was actually a digital hologram.
29. Spider-Monkey
First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man Family #1 (2008)
This guy's exactly what he sounds like: the Spider-Man of a world where apes and monkeys are the dominant species (Planet of the Apes style).
30. Earth-X
First appearance: Earth-X #0 (1999)
An older, semi-retired Peter Parker from an alt-future.
31. Spider-Mechanic
First appearance: Marvel Action: Avengers #9 (2020)
This looks a lot like the suit worn by Peter Parker while briefly brainwashed by AIM.
32. White Widow
First appearance: Spider-Verse Vol. 3 #3 (2019)
This looks like a version of the fan-designed 'Spidersona' character White Widow, one of the winners of a design contest held after the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
33. Impossible Spider-Man
First Appearance: What If? #104 (1997)
This Spider-Man's color scheme looks quite a bit like when the odd Fantastic Four foe the Impossible Man created his own Spider-Man duplicate.
34. Scarlet Spider
First appearance: Spider-Man #52 (1994)
Superhero identity originated by Ben Reilly, the Spider-Clone, before the first time he took over as Spider-Man.
35. Web-Man
First appearance: Spidey Super Stories #25
An evil, inverse colored version of Spider-Man from a comic spin-off of the '70s kids show The Electric Company.
36. Spider-Man Unlimited
First appearance: Spider-Man Unlimited episode one (1999)
This Spider-Man is the hero of the pocket reality known as Counter-Earth on the late '90s animated show Spider-Man Unlimited.
37. Iron Spider
First appearance: Amazing Spider-Man #529 (2006)
Spider-armor created for Peter Parker by Tony Stark during the event story Civil War.
38. Kaine Parker
First appearance: Web of Spider-Man #119 (1994)
A twisted clone of Peter Parker who later became an anti-hero as the Scarlet Spider.
39. Jessica Drew
First appearance: Marvel Spotlight #32 (1976)
The original Spider-Woman in an all-new Spider-Verse style.
40. Poison Spider-Man
First appearance: Venomverse #1 (2017)
One of the alien symbiotes known as the 'Poisons,' who oppose Venom and the other Klyntar symbiotes.
41. Spider-Man 2099
First appearance: Spider-Man 2099 #1 (1992)
The Spider-Man of the alt-future year of 2099, which has future versions of many Marvel heroes.
