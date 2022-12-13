Read full article on original website
House Republicans brace for doomsday scenario if McCarthy falls short of 218 votes for speaker
As a right-wing faction threatens to tank his speakership ambitions, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy delivered a promise: "I'll never leave," making clear he has no plans to drop out of the race even if the fight goes to many ballots on the floor.
Kevin McCarthy may win the House speakership. But he can’t control the clown caucus | Column
Kevin McCarthy’s quest for the House speaker’s gavel is a near perfect inside-the-Beltway story because it’s about pure politics and personal ambition without many narrative-muddling concerns about principles, governing philosophy or policy considerations. McCarthy was never a policy wonk or doctrinaire conservative, he’s a dealmaker and glad-hander,...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Trump's 'Major Announcement' Brings Bannon to the Brink: 'I Can't Do This'
Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon said that those responsible for the "major announcement" of $99 Trump superhero-themed NFTs "ought to be fired today."
Maxine Waters pays daughter another $8K in campaign funds, adding to $1M in previous payments
Rep. Maxine Waters' campaign shelled out another $8,000 to her daughter, totaling nearly $50,000 for the year and adding to over $1 million in payments over the past nearly two decades.
McCarthy builds 222-seat majority through wins in blue New York and California
Two traditionally blue states, California and New York, helped deliver the GOP its majority in the House, with Republican John Duarte’s win in California’s 13th Congressional District providing the party with a critical pickup as it faces razor-thin margins next year. Democrat Adam Gray conceded to Duarte, a...
Mother of fallen Capitol Police officer shares why she snubbed GOP leaders
CNN's Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon speak with the family of fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, after they snubbed Republican leaders Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy at a ceremony held to honor law enforcement who defended the US Capitol during the January 6, 2021, insurrection.
Clock ticking as Dems try to pass big spending bill by Dec. 16 deadline
Democrats have less than two weeks to find a way to fund the government, and may be forced into a short-term bill if they can't find agreement on an "omnibus" spending package.
Why are Schiff, Swalwell, and Omar on McCarthy's hit list to lose committee assignments?
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to remove a handful of Democrats from their committee assignments once the GOP takes control of the House in January should the California Republican be elected House speaker.
New Democratic House leaders are 31 years younger on average, featuring Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark, and Pete Aguilar
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries leads a new generation of left-of-center congressional standard bearers as Nancy Pelosi and Steny Hoyer step away.
Governor expands on changes to Department of Juvenile Justice
Governor Beshear has further expanded on planned changes to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Conservative firebrand launches another bid to block McCarthy from becoming speaker
Three weeks ago, conservative Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., was defeated by GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy in their party’s private, internal vote for speaker of the House. On Tuesday, Biggs said he’s launching yet another challenge to McCarthy for speaker — this time in the public vote on the House floor set for Jan. 3.
Family of fallen officer Brian Sicknick snubs McConnell, McCarthy at Jan. 6 event
The family of fallen Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick refused to shake hands with Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy at a Jan. 6 event Tuesday.
First Thing: Senate rescinds army Covid vaccine mandate
Democrats agree to Republican demands to scrap vaccination requirement for service members to win support for $858bn defense bill. Plus, Trump’s superhero card collection
Maxine Waters pays daughter more campaign money amid GOP push to ban the practice
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) paid thousands more in campaign funds to her daughter on the heels of Republicans ramping up their efforts to oppose family members of lawmakers profiting off campaigns, filings show. Waters's campaign shelled out $8,000 in September to Karen Waters, a surplus to the over $1 million...
Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports
A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
Don’t worry, be a majority: Dems shrug off Sinema’s switch
Hours after Kyrsten Sinema publicly declared she'd switch her party to Independent, Democrats were already back to feeling reassured in their 51-seat majority.
Congress gives highest honor to slain N.J. officer, but family snubs GOP leadership
Standing under the dome in the Capitol rotunda, members of Congress presented their highest honor Tuesday to the Capitol and Washington D.C. police officers who protected them on Jan. 6, 2021, among them Brian Sicknick, the South River native who died a day after being sprayed with chemicals by supporters of Donald Trump.
