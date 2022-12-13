Read full article on original website
Brown University bans caste discrimination throughout campus in a first for the Ivy League
The Ivy League university now explicitly prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, joining a number of US colleges and universities in shoring up protections against an ill-understood, insidious form of oppression.
ScienceBlog.com
White Americans who believe white people are poor are more likely to support welfare policies
White Americans who think that White people are poor are more likely to believe that welfare recipients are hardworking, and to support welfare policies, according to new research in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin. Previous studies on this subject have focused on White Americans’ beliefs that poor people are Black...
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
The Black Male Teacher Shortage Won’t Change Until America Learns To ‘Love Black Boys,’ Professor Says
There is a Black male teacher shortage in the U.S. and unless we hyper-focus on the problem it will never get solved. The post The Black Male Teacher Shortage Won’t Change Until America Learns To ‘Love Black Boys,’ Professor Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Hispanics accounted for 52% of the U.S population increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group.
Hispanics have played a major role in driving U.S. population growth over the past decade. The U.S. population grew by 23.1 million from 2010 to 2021, and Hispanics accounted for 52% of this increase – a greater share than any other racial or ethnic group. The number of non-Hispanic people who identify with two or more races increased by 8.3 million during this time, accounting for 36% of the overall U.S. population increase.
Black men suing Montgomery Hyundai plant for racial discrimination: White manager was called ‘master’
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama is the subject of another racial discrimination lawsuit - this time filed by five Black men who say they were denied promotions, punished with writeups and, in one instance, told to report to a white manager who was referred to as “master.”. The 34-page...
‘Rest Is Resistance’ Is the Racial Justice Movement Everyone’s Talking About—Here’s What That Means
Rest is a basic right. At any job, you would expect to be granted a lunch break. If you work Monday through Friday, you look forward to the weekend—two blissful days of relaxation. Yet despite this basic right, not everyone has equal access to it. Research has shown that...
Detroit News
Why did so many American men quit working? Study points to social status
A decline in social status relative to better-paid peers is a key reason why so many American men have dropped out of the labor force, according to the latest paper to examine a conundrum that’s baffled economists for decades. Men’s sense of their status in the labor market is...
Phys.org
The secret to STEM diversity may lie in peer mentorship
Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst recently published a paper in Nature Communications showing that when first-year female STEM students are mentored by student peers, the positive ripple effect lasts throughout their undergraduate years and into their postgraduate lives, enhancing the mentee's subjective experience as well as objective academic outcomes.
MSNBC
Latinas' progress in the U.S. has stalled. In fact, it's gotten worse.
While Latinas play a critical role in the workforce, they are often paid less than their peers. And that pay gap is widening. Latina Equal Pay Day, which falls on Dec. 8 this year, marks how far into the new year Latinas must work – almost a full year – to earn as much as their white, male co-workers. Last year, Latinas were paid 54 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men.
Latinas in the US still face striking wage gap
Story at a glance Thursday, Dec. 8, is Latina Equal Pay Day, an annual reminder that Latinas in the United States are significantly underpaid. Findings from a new report from the human and civil rights nonprofit Justice for Migrant Women show that last year, Latinas in the United States made 54 cents for every $1…
myscience.org
Racism and discrimination are fundamental drivers of health disparities worldwide
Racism, xenophobia, and discrimination are important influences on health globally, but have so far been overlooked by health researchers, policymakers, and practitioners, finds new UCL-led research. The four-paper series, published in The Lancet, examines how prejudice impacts the health of minoritised people across the globe and outlines the diverse pathways...
How Wokeness Hurts Philanthropy | Opinion
Giving philanthropically is not just about economics. It stems from belief in the organization that you're giving to.
‘You want it to outlive you’: an often-overlooked piece of civil rights history
A new documentary looks back at Lowndes county, where often-forgotten figures fought against white supremacy
Report: Executions continued decline but many 'botched'
Public support and use of the death penalty in 2022 continued its more than two-decade decline in the U.S., and many of the executions that were carried out during the year were “botched” or highly problematic, an annual report on capital punishment says.There were 18 executions in the U.S. in 2022, the fewest in any pre-pandemic year since 1991. There were 11 executions last year. Outside of the pandemic years, the 20 death sentences handed out in 2022 were the fewest in any year in the U.S. in a half-century, according to the report by the Washington, D.C.-based Death Penalty...
What I Learned from the Generation of Disabled Activists Who Came After Me
Disability culture is not only a symbol of pride, but also reminds us that we're not alone, writes Ben Mattlin.
Phony conservative victimhood is more than grating — it fuels a climate of anti-LGBTQ bigotry
How on earth did Anderson Lee Aldrich have a gun? That's one of the biggest questions lingering in the aftermath of the shooting at Club Q on November 19. On December 6, Aldrich was formally charged on 305 separate criminal counts after a shooting left five people dead and 22 injured, all staff and customers at an establishment that has been characterized as a "sanctuary" for LGBTQ people in the largely conservative community of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Despite conservatives seizing on Aldrich's lawyers saying the defendant is nonbinary in a court filing, the Republican district attorney, Michael Allen, included 48 counts of bias-motivated crimes in the charges.
myscience.org
Psychological burdern of everyday discrimination
Everyday discrimination could be contributing up to half of the burden of psychological distress among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults, according to a first-of-its-kind study by researchers at The Australian National University (ANU). Thirty per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander adults experience high or very high psychological...
TODAY.com
Wage gap between Latinas and white men: It’s worse than you think
On this National Latina Pay Equity Day — set aside on Dec. 8 to focus on the pay gap between Latinas and non-Hispanic white men — advocates are pressing a distinct message: It’s worse than you think. Reports released Thursday show that the earnings for Latinas are...
Everything you need to know about gender pronouns at work
It is increasingly common for professionals of all stripes to include a line in their digital signatures, below their name or title, indicating what gender pronouns they use. That may read something like "she/her/hers" or "they/them/theirs," and specifies how an individual wants to be addressed other than by their name. For some people who are gender nonbinary, or transgender, being misgendered can cause discomfort and anxiety."Being misgendered is a dehumanizing experience: it's being reminded again and again that you don't exist as your gender in other peoples' eyes," said Camy Seitz-Cherner, a co-founder of a tutoring cooperative who uses the pronouns...
