Watervliet, NY

Hot 99.1

Popular Clifton Park Coffee Shop & Cafe Reopens In New Location

A popular Clifton Park destination for a good cup of coffee, a good snack, and good company is now up and running in a new spot. It is a must-have for most of us on a daily basis - that daily cup of coffee to start the day, or at any point of the day for a caffeine boost. And a local favorite for the energy jolt not has a new location in Clifton Park, but new owners as well.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
Q 105.7

Where is Popular Cohoes Restaurant Relocating in 2023?

A popular Cohoes restaurant announced in early November that it will soon be vacating the country club it calls home to relocate to a larger space in the new year. We now know where. It Has Been Inside the Van Schaick Country Club for Years. Max410 at Van Schaick has...
COHOES, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Capital Region Restaurant Named One Of NY’s Must-Visit, Bucket List Eateries

Looking for one of the best restaurants in the state for your next meal out? Look no further than this Capital Region favorite!. Usually, when you read or hear about an award-winning eatery or a list of New York's best, they typically are centered around New York City. But this time around a local favorite is getting some Upstate love as one of New York's must-visit, bucket-list eateries!
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Coming to a Mall Near You - Development Project Seeks 400 Apartments at Wilton Mall

WILTON — A proposal that would see the development of nearly 400 apartments and townhouses alongside the Wilton Mall continues to move through the town’s approval process. The project, proposed by the Macerich Corporation and Paramount Development, includes 382 new “luxury, market-rate rental residences,” including both apartments and townhomes, and will feature “premium resident amenities with a sophisticated design,” according to the companies.
WILTON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

VIDEO: Hudson Valley Nursing Home Torn to the Ground

The skyline is transforming once again in the Hudson Valley. A sprawling nursing home has recently been razed to the ground in Hudson, NY... but what's taking its place?. The former Eden Park nursing home was far from the first demolition in the 845 this year. One of Orange County, NY's most beloved farm stands was recently reduced to rubble on Route 9W in Newburgh. The business had been open for over 50 years before the decision was made to downsize and relocate. It's a slightly different situation in Hudson.
HUDSON, NY
WNAW 94.7

This Big Box Store Is Making a Return in Massachusetts, Possibly the Berkshires?

As a little kid in the Berkshires, I can remember many great stores that we used to have that my parents would shop at all the time. Kmart in North Adams being one of the many and my favorite of course, Radio Shack. Were I'd be spending countless hours looking at a variety of electronics that I wish I could afford. Ha! Those were the days. My least favorite store though at the time that my mother and grandmother would shop at in the Berkshire Mall was Filene's (where the former Macy's once anchored afterwards). Only because when you're a kid, you're not really into clothing, jewelry, or the fact that the place smelled of perfume. LOL.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

New Latin American Restaurant Has Opened Up in Downtown Pittsfield

In the Berkshires, we have been a little spoiled in recent weeks with some great news on quite a few spots opening up. And it has mainly all been happening in Pittsfield. Just to name a couple, Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill has opened back up and then Jae's Grill had their soft opening just last week. Now there is a brand new restaurant that has made it's way to the heart of downtown Pittsfield on North Street.
PITTSFIELD, MA
townofpittsfield.org

Pittsfield will be a GIG Town

The Town has entered into a contract with NSIGHT teleservices to extend fiber optic access to every residence in the Township. Using largely Federal ARPA grant money, the town and Nsight have agreed to extend high speed internet access to all existing residences. Nsight will also continue to extend to developments and new homes as they come into the Town.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Long duration snowstorm slams Capital Region

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A powerful snowstorm is making its way through our region, and it promises to deliver plenty of snow. Especially in the higher elevations. Capital Region folks have been getting prepared because this is going to be a long duration snowstorm. The flakes have been flying...
COBLESKILL, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Queensbury School & Town object, but IDA okays PILOT for solar project

Despite objections from the Town of Queensbury and Queensbury School, the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency Monday night approved a PILOT agreement — payment in lieu of taxes — and other incentives for a 5-megawatt solar “farm” in the town. It will be situated on 35 acres...
QUEENSBURY, NY
albanymagic.com

Capital Region Professor to Appear on Jeopardy Next Week

Jason Radalin is an assistant professor of Theater Arts at Fulton Montgomery Community College in Johnstown. Next week, his students, fellow professors and the entire Capital Region will watch him put his knowledge to the test when he appears on Jeopardy. Jason’s episode airs Tuesday 12/20 at 7:30pm on News...
JOHNSTOWN, NY

