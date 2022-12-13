Read full article on original website
Hear Kinzinger's prediction about McCarthy if he's elected House Speaker
CNN's Jake Tapper asks Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) what kind of speaker he thinks Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will be if elected to lead House Republicans.
Kevin McCarthy says Democrats could select the next speaker if Republicans 'play games' on the House floor
"We will only be successful if we work together, or we'll lose individually," McCarthy said of dissent within the GOP conference.
Kinzinger says he doesn't think McCarthy will 'last very long' if he becomes House speaker
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois lambasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Sunday, saying he does not think the California Republican will last long if he's elected House speaker next year.
Dems silent on McCarthy’s pledge to boot Swalwell, Omar, Schiff from committees
Senior House Democrats are silent on Republican Kevin McCarthy's pledge to boot Adam Schiff, Ilhan Omar, and Eric Swalwell off committees next Congress.
Prominent House Republican Announces Bid for Speaker, Challenging Kevin McCarthy
Photo byOffice of Kevin McCarthy via Public Domain. House Republican Andy Biggs has announced that he will be a candidate for Speaker of the Hosue when the new Congress convenes in January, challenging current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who won the Republican nomination for speaker, CNN reports.
McCarthy skips Pelosi's retirement speech as some Republicans pay grudging respect
WASHINGTON — When Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement from congressional leadership on Thursday, the House chamber was packed with Democratic lawmakers in anticipation of the announcement from an icon of American politics. The Republican side of the chamber was largely empty. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who...
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy is demanding the head of the Jan. 6 panel, Bennie Thompson, preserve all transcripts and records from their work.
He's vowing "encouraged enforcement" of a law barring false statements to the federal government. What happened: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is demanding the head of the Jan. 6 committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), preserve all records and transcripts from its investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol. McCarthy...
Schiff responds to McCarthy's threat to remove him from committee
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) responds to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) threatening to remove him from the House Intelligence Committee if he's elected House Speaker.
Kevin McCarthy reveals why he skipped Nancy Pelosi’s departure speech
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy revealed why he skipped outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s address announcing that she would step aside from her position as Democratic leader. Mr McCarthy, largely expected to succeed Ms Pelosi as speaker of the House, told reporters he was busy in meetings.“I had meetings, but normally, the others would do it during votes — I wish she could have done that, I could have been there,” he said, The New York Postreported.Mr McCarthy was not present in the chamber when she announced that she would not seek another term as Democratic leader but would...
Republicans test out another McCarthy speaker alternative: Report
Republicans seem likely to go with Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for House Speaker in January, but other names are still being thrown around if he cannot get enough votes from the Republican conference.
McCarthy or bust? House GOP stuck in ‘burning building’ over speaker's gavel
The Republican conference is tying itself in knots as members agonize over a Jan. 3 vote that could span multiple ballots — and possibly multiple days.
McCarthy says ultra-conservative GOP holdouts are 'squandering this majority' by opposing his bid for House Speaker
McCarthy needs almost all of the 222 Republican members of the House of Representatives to vote for him to secure the Speaker seat.
Ilhan Omar, Eric Swalwell hit back at McCarthy over pledge to block them from House committees
Reps. Ilhan Omar and Eric Swalwell lashed out Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for pledging to block them from serving on House committees next Congress.
NYT’s Maggie Haberman Flags ‘Telling’ Sign About Donald Trump’s 2024 Campaign
The former president's fundraising is something "everybody needs to be keeping an eye on,” said the White House correspondent.
GOP Rep. Andy Biggs announces second attempt challenging Rep. Kevin McCarthy for speaker
Republican Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., will be running – again – to block California Rep. Kevin McCarthy from becoming Speaker of the House.
Watch the moment relatives of a fallen January 6 police officer snubbed Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy and refused to shake their hands
"Unlike Liz Cheney, they have no idea what integrity is," Ken Sicknick, the brother of fallen cop Brian Sicknick, said of McConnell and McCarthy.
