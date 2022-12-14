Annual Shrimp & Gifts event gives dozens of Baltimore students a special holiday experience

Walmart and Jimmy's Famous Seafood treat 100 Baltimore students to holiday shopping spree 01:45

BALTIMORE -- The fourth annual Shrimps and Gifts event—a phenomenal night for more than 100 Baltimore students to kick off the holiday season.

Tuesday marked the fourth Annual Shrimp & Gifts event at an undisclosed Walmart location, with more than 110 kids from various programs & schools across Baltimore getting the holiday shopping spree of a lifetime.

Each kid was awarded a $200 gift card to shop with, with an extra $100 per kid coming as a surprise to total $300. The children were from the SEED School of Maryland, SAFE Alternative Program, St. Ignatius School, Level 82 Academy, The Upton Boxing Center & Woodlawn Middle School.

Another 10+ kids who have experienced gun violence in their families were selected to take part, as well—including Raven Wyatt, who was hit by a stray bullet when she was just 3 years old & recently graduated high school.

"This is the best night of my life," Wyatt said. "I've never had so much fun. This is special."

The night is all made possible due to Jimmy's Famous Seafood & its Famous Fund, Walmart and its team led by Jaquetta Bratley, Pepsi Stronger Together, Von Paris Moving & Storage, Platinum Plus Limousines & a slew of donors.

WJZ is the proud media sponsor of the event, as Rick Ritter helps organize it each year.

"This is what it's all about. Each kid deserves the Christmas of their dreams and the fact that we've been able to do this—thanks to a stronger partnership with Walmart, Pepsi Stronger Together and WJZ—is an amazing feeling," John Minadakis, co-owner, Jimmy's Famous Seafood, said.

The night started with Platinum Plus Limousines picking the kids up and chauffeuring them to Walmart. Once there, they were met by staff and volunteers,

Walmart had turned part of the store into a Winter Wonderland with a DJ, dance floor, LED lights, 360 photo booth, Santa Claus visits, etc.

Ravens star Tight End Mark Andrews came to the event for the second year in a row, helping the kids shop. Super Bowl Champions Torrey Smith and Ray Rice were also there to help the kids.

"This event is amazing. It really is second to none. I love being here for the kids," Andrews said.

"I got some candles for my mom because her birthday is the day after Christmas," one girl said. "I got a Rubik's cube to get my mind together and I got some stuff for my family."

Jimmy's Famous Seafood provided food for the kids.

"It's scrumptious," attendee Louis Franklin said of the holiday meal. "It's very good."

The children were excited about what $300 could buy them.

"I got me a NERF gun," Franklin said. "I'm going to annoy my sister with it. See you, Jamie."

"Seeing these kids, seeing them go out here in Walmart and shop and just have fun in the holiday season, is special," Andrews said.

Rice agreed.

"Amongst all of the gifts, I just always remember receiving the love and being able to share it with the closest people that you have next to you," Rice said. "Love is universal. If you have it to give, keep giving it."