ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Annual Shrimp & Gifts event gives dozens of Baltimore students a special holiday experience

By Alex Glaze
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbdXc_0jhntzO600

Walmart and Jimmy's Famous Seafood treat 100 Baltimore students to holiday shopping spree 01:45

BALTIMORE -- The fourth annual Shrimps and Gifts event—a phenomenal night for more than 100 Baltimore students to kick off the holiday season.

Tuesday marked the fourth Annual Shrimp & Gifts event at an undisclosed Walmart location, with more than 110 kids from various programs & schools across Baltimore getting the holiday shopping spree of a lifetime.

Each kid was awarded a $200 gift card to shop with, with an extra $100 per kid coming as a surprise to total $300. The children were from the SEED School of Maryland, SAFE Alternative Program, St. Ignatius School, Level 82 Academy, The Upton Boxing Center & Woodlawn Middle School.

Another 10+ kids who have experienced gun violence in their families were selected to take part, as well—including Raven Wyatt, who was hit by a stray bullet when she was just 3 years old & recently graduated high school.

"This is the best night of my life," Wyatt said. "I've never had so much fun. This is special."

The night is all made possible due to Jimmy's Famous Seafood & its Famous Fund, Walmart and its team led by Jaquetta Bratley, Pepsi Stronger Together, Von Paris Moving & Storage, Platinum Plus Limousines & a slew of donors.

WJZ is the proud media sponsor of the event, as Rick Ritter helps organize it each year.

"This is what it's all about. Each kid deserves the Christmas of their dreams and the fact that we've been able to do this—thanks to a stronger partnership with Walmart, Pepsi Stronger Together and WJZ—is an amazing feeling," John Minadakis, co-owner, Jimmy's Famous Seafood, said.

The night started with Platinum Plus Limousines picking the kids up and chauffeuring them to Walmart. Once there, they were met by staff and volunteers,

Walmart had turned part of the store into a Winter Wonderland with a DJ, dance floor, LED lights, 360 photo booth, Santa Claus visits, etc.

Ravens star Tight End Mark Andrews came to the event for the second year in a row, helping the kids shop. Super Bowl Champions Torrey Smith and Ray Rice were also there to help the kids.

"This event is amazing. It really is second to none. I love being here for the kids," Andrews said.

"I got some candles for my mom because her birthday is the day after Christmas," one girl said. "I got a Rubik's cube to get my mind together and I got some stuff for my family."

Jimmy's Famous Seafood provided food for the kids.

"It's scrumptious," attendee Louis Franklin said of the holiday meal. "It's very good."

The children were excited about what $300 could buy them.

"I got me a NERF gun," Franklin said. "I'm going to annoy my sister with it. See you, Jamie."

"Seeing these kids, seeing them go out here in Walmart and shop and just have fun in the holiday season, is special," Andrews said.

Rice agreed.

"Amongst all of the gifts, I just always remember receiving the love and being able to share it with the closest people that you have next to you," Rice said. "Love is universal. If you have it to give, keep giving it."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Christmas trees and BBQ: Pork 'N Pine delivery service is a Charm City holiday tradition

BALTIMORE - In Baltimore, Santa doesn't need a sleigh. Plus, he replaces his sack of presents with a stack of Christmas trees, and a backpack full of barbeque.Local Christmas tree delivery service "Pork 'N Pine" started in 2011 and has become a Charm City Christmas tradition."It's a pulled pork sandwich and a Christmas tree delivered to your front door, anywhere within the vicinity of Baltimore City," Todd Coleman said. "We've watched kids grow up. We've got kids we've seen for the last 4 or 5 years. I scared a child this year. I went up and said her name, and she's...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Thank you': Denise Koch reflects on 40 years on air at WJZ

BALTIMORE - Reflecting on her 40th anniversary at WJZ, Evening Anchor Denise Koch is filled with gratitude."Obviously, I have to say thank you," Denise said. "Thank you."Denise was quickly accepted by a mostly male cast at WJZ."I appreciated it when I was accepted, 40 years ago, as a woman," Denise said. "I had one manager say, 'Can you sit up there with all those men?' MORE: Denise Week: Celebrating 40 years of WJZ anchor Denise KochBecause back then, it was all male here at WJZ. I was grateful to the men, in particular Jerry Turner, who welcomed me to that news...
BALTIMORE, MD
wolbbaltimore.com

Things To Do In Baltimore For The Holidays

The holiday season is flying by as Christmas is only a few days away. Now, if you’re anything like me, you truly enjoy the season and hate to see it go so quickly. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Maryland's first drive-through Shake Shack opens in Canton

(Canton, MD) -- Canton is home to Maryland's first drive-through Shake Shack. The business opened in The Shops at Canton Crossing on Boston Street. The trendy eatery features a digital menu board, a two-lane ordering system and a separate pick-up window. The new location also features in-Shack dining and an...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police: Teen accused of stabbing another student at Hammond High School in Columbia

BALTIMORE — A 15-year-old girl is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old Thursday afternoon at Hammond High School in Howard County.The girl, who has not been identified, was taken into custody. The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital but has been released.A spokesperson for the Howard County Public School system said Hammond High School went into a lockdown at one point. Officials said the girl left the school but was later found and taken into custody.Police said the two students know each other but have not released information on what led up to the stabbing. Hammond High School was dismissed on time and all after-school activities went on as scheduled."I really feel bad again for the kids that had to experience this and then now they're trying to make sense of this trauma," said Columbia resident Nicole Christy.
COLUMBIA, MD
WBAL Radio

Wes Moore wants to revive mass transit project

Maryland's Gov.-elect wants to revive an abandoned mass transit project. Gov.-elect Wes Moore says the Red Line, which would have connected Woodlawn to Canton, wasn't perfect, noting it wasn't connected to Baltimore's Metro or Light Rail system. Hogan canceled the project in 2015, returning nearly a billion dollars in federal...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

$250,000 lottery ticket sold in Baltimore leads list of big winners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A $250,000-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Baltimore led the list of the Maryland Lottery’s biggest winners in the past week, and another five players also landed six-digit prizes in Glen Burnie, Havre de Grace, Prince Frederick, Silver Spring and Waldorf. In all, 48 tickets across...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
95K+
Followers
29K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy