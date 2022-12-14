ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Newborn baby hospitalized after contracting RSV, doctors warn of infection symptoms

By Kelsey Kushner
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39bF1I_0jhntuyT00

Newborn baby hospitalized after contracting RSV, doctors warn of infection symptoms 02:53

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore family got the scare of a lifetime when their baby was admitted to the emergency room for RSV.

First-time parents Lindsay Herbert and James Hamilton say they didn't know at first what was wrong with baby Magnolia because they didn't know what sign to look for.

Fortunately, their pediatrician noticed during a checkup that their baby couldn't breathe.

"I was completely shocked," Herbert said.

Magnolia was hospitalized with RSV at just 10 days old. She spent six days on oxygen in the emergency room.

"I had noticed the day before she had coughed a couple of times but I was a new mom and I guess I didn't think much of it, and I wasn't trying to be concerned," Hebert said.

For weeks, doctors all across the country, including in Maryland, have been treating an influx of RSV cases.

"This year, RSV and flu hit simultaneously, and the spike went like this, and so we didn't have any chance to flatten the curve. . . . So, we went from normal day to RSV everywhere," Eric Biondi, a doctor at Johns Hopkins, said.

Biondi is one of the doctors who treated Magnolia.

He says the best way to tell if a baby is infected is to watch their breathing.

"If you see really increased work of breathing where they're really not able to breathe normally anymore, that's when you want to look for help," Biondi said.

Magnolia was eventually able to beat the infection and go home with her parents.

"It's terrifying to have your baby not be able to breathe; it's the scariest thing ever," Hamilton said.

Although pediatric cases of RSV are trending downward, doctors say they are expecting another spike after the holidays.

Comments / 4

???✌✌
2d ago

my son had it 7 years ago.... don't take your child to annapolis hospital... we was there a week and they could not figure it out.... visibly seen him losing weight and hooked up to a machine... did some calling around once we seen that he would probably die there because they literally did nothing we got him sent to John Hopkins in Baltimore... almost immediately his color came back after a day.... fast forward 4 more days we was getting released.... we slept in the hospital throughout the whole process.... if this happens to your child and you want them to live and your near John Hopkins in Baltimore take them there asap they are well equipped

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Some health officials recommend wearing masks due to rise in 'tripledemic'

BALTIMORE - Doctors are calling the rising cases of COVID-19, the flu and RSV, a "tripledemic," which has swamped hospitals and emergency rooms.Some doctors recommend that we go back to wearing masks to fight back against the viruses.Doctors told WJZ that it's best to consider your and your loved one's risk factors with regard to wearing masks, and, don't attend those holiday parties if you're sick.This comes as we are nearly a week from Christmas.WJZ was at BWI Airport Thursday asking travelers how they feel about masking up again."Truthfully, I'm kind of mask-weary. And, up until now, this will be...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Doctors, Mayor express concern about the spike of respiratory viruses

BALTIMORE -- Another round of holiday gatherings are upon us. With the triple threat of respiratory viruses still in the air, it's prompted warnings not only from doctors, but also Baltimore's mayor.As his family prepped all the fixin's for Thanksgiving dinner, Harrison Weber's family also made sure they could all be safe."We made sure we weren't sick, took the COVID test since they're readily available," Weber said.That's the kind of caution Mayor Brandon Scott wants to see. At a press briefing Wednesday, he said there's been nearly 100 COVID cases a day on average recently. There also have been 140...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Identify Body of 38-Week Pregnant Woman Discovered in White Oak Apartment

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have identified the body of a pregnant woman discovered in a White Oak apartment. 26-year-old Denise Middleton was allegedly killed by Torrey Damien Moore sometime in October of this year. Middleton’s body was discovered on Friday, December 9, 2022, while Montgomery County Police were executing a search warrant for a homicide committed by Moore on Thursday, December 8.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ems1.com

'I didn’t think. I just reacted'

Baltimore County, Maryland, Firefighter Megan Warfield, at nine months pregnant, was returning from the second annual golf tournament in her late father’s honor with her mother, when they became involved in a three-car crash. Warfield’s family had started the John J. Heath Jr. Foundation in her father’s name to...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Apartment tenants say they complained about smell where pregnant woman’s body was found

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County police said on Friday they did not receive any complaints about tenants at the Enclave apartments smelling the decomposing body of a pregnant woman found in the building. Residents butted back, saying that’s because their complaints weren’t being documented. Police said the 26-year-old pregnant woman was […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police: Teen accused of stabbing another student at Hammond High School in Columbia

BALTIMORE — A 15-year-old girl is accused of stabbing a 17-year-old Thursday afternoon at Hammond High School in Howard County.The girl, who has not been identified, was taken into custody. The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital but has been released.A spokesperson for the Howard County Public School system said Hammond High School went into a lockdown at one point. Officials said the girl left the school but was later found and taken into custody.Police said the two students know each other but have not released information on what led up to the stabbing. Hammond High School was dismissed on time and all after-school activities went on as scheduled."I really feel bad again for the kids that had to experience this and then now they're trying to make sense of this trauma," said Columbia resident Nicole Christy.
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
95K+
Followers
29K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy