Idaho State

Idaho Women's Suffrage Commemorative Sculpture Unveiled at Idaho Capitol

BOISE - Earlier this week, Idaho Governor Brad Little and First Lady Teresa were in attendance as a new Idaho Women's Suffrage Commemorative Sculpture was unveiled at the Idaho State Capitol. The Commemorative Sculpture is intended to be a testament to the courageous and influential women of Idaho's past, present...
IDAHO STATE
AG Bob Ferguson, Governor Jay Inslee Partner to Jointly Propose Pair of Firearm Safety Measures in Washington State

TUKWILA, WA - At a press event held Monday morning, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Governor Jay Inslee announced that they will jointly propose two "common-sense public safety measures" related to firearms for the upcoming legislative session. One of the measures would renew the call to ban the...
WASHINGTON STATE

