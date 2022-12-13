Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Women's Suffrage Commemorative Sculpture Unveiled at Idaho Capitol
BOISE - Earlier this week, Idaho Governor Brad Little and First Lady Teresa were in attendance as a new Idaho Women's Suffrage Commemorative Sculpture was unveiled at the Idaho State Capitol. The Commemorative Sculpture is intended to be a testament to the courageous and influential women of Idaho's past, present...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Man Wins 'Survivor' Season 43, Pledges to Donate Entire $1 Million Prize to Veterans in Need
MERIDIAN, ID - A 52-year-old Idaho man has been crowned the winner of 'Survivor' Season 43 after not having a single vote cast against him all season. Mike "Gabler" Gabler, a heart valve specialist from Meridian, ID, took home the $1 million prize on a nearly unanimous vote in the show's season finale that aired Wednesday night on CBS.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Already has a Closed Republican Primary, Party to Soon Decide on More Restrictions
Idaho’s primary election is, essentially, the whole contest. With partisan divides that strongly favor Republican candidates, the majority of campaign spending happens in the months leading up to primary elections, and Democrats do not even run for office in many districts. The Idaho GOP closed its primary process starting...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
AG Bob Ferguson, Governor Jay Inslee Partner to Jointly Propose Pair of Firearm Safety Measures in Washington State
TUKWILA, WA - At a press event held Monday morning, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Governor Jay Inslee announced that they will jointly propose two "common-sense public safety measures" related to firearms for the upcoming legislative session. One of the measures would renew the call to ban the...
Comments / 0