PRESCOTT – Prescott’s School Board, at its December meeting Thursday night, addressed the problem of vaping in school. Superintendent Robert Poole proposed a policy which would require those caught vaping to be suspended, three days for the first offense, five for the second and possibly be expelled the third time. Currently, he said, students are placed in In School Suspension (ISS), which isn’t doing anything to curb the problem. Students are bring vape supplies to school and using them in the restrooms. The district, he told the board, will be putting vape detectors in all restrooms. These detectors will send a signal to the School Resource Officer and principal when vapes are being used.

4 HOURS AGO