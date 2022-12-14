Read full article on original website
hopeprescott.com
PSB addresses vaping problem, Saturday school
PRESCOTT – Prescott’s School Board, at its December meeting Thursday night, addressed the problem of vaping in school. Superintendent Robert Poole proposed a policy which would require those caught vaping to be suspended, three days for the first offense, five for the second and possibly be expelled the third time. Currently, he said, students are placed in In School Suspension (ISS), which isn’t doing anything to curb the problem. Students are bring vape supplies to school and using them in the restrooms. The district, he told the board, will be putting vape detectors in all restrooms. These detectors will send a signal to the School Resource Officer and principal when vapes are being used.
arkadelphian.com
New SW Ark. hospital wins $6.25M grant after panel debate
Medical center’s only other option was ‘more debt than we originally hoped for’. State lawmakers approved $6.25 million in federal recovery funds for a rural Southwest Arkansas hospital on Tuesday, but not before a couple of senators complained about last-minute funding requests that seemed to bypass legislative procedures.
hopeprescott.com
County retirement celebration Friday
PRESCOTT – The Nevada County Courthouse will be hosting a Retirement Celebration and Chamber of Commerce Community Coffee Friday, Dec. 16, from 9:30am – 11:00am in the Nevada County Courthouse Lobby. This reception will be honoring Judge, Mark Glass, Billy Loe, Lisa Loe and Julie Oliver. All are...
hopeprescott.com
Farmers Bank & Trust Hosts Chamber Coffee
Farmers Bank & Trust hosted the Chamber Coffee on December 14th in Hope. This is traditionally one of the biggest coffees of the year.
txktoday.com
HEB or Not to Be- Local Texarkana Woman Creates Petition to Bring HEB to Texarkana
If you have travelled outside of the Texarkana area into larger cities you may have been to larger grocery chains such as Whole Foods, Trader Joes, HEB, Aldi etc,. These larger chains tend to be in bigger cities such as Houston, Austin and more, but one Texarkana woman is trying to gain her communities support to encourage HEB, a mostly Texas and Mexico based grocery store to come to the Texarkana area.
hopeprescott.com
Percy Honea
Mr. Percy Monroe Honea, 91, of Baton Rouge, LA formerly of Hope, AR passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Baton Rouge, LA. Percy was born January 23, 1931 to Cyrus and Frances Smith Honea in Blevins, AR. Percy was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Hope, AR. Percy was an Army veteran who served in the Korean War.
hopeprescott.com
Kiwanis Club Donates To Troop 5 Scouts
The Hope Kiwanis Club donated to Hope Boy Scout Troop 5 during their December 13th meeting. Long-time scout leader Karen Smith presented the program on scouting and was pleasantly surprised with a check to help with the local scout activities. Making the presentation to Smith is Kiwanis President Charlotte Bradley.
southarkansassun.com
Rise in COVID-19 cases in South Arkansas
On Wednesday, the number of active cases of the COVID-19 virus increased across the five-county area of South Arkansas, as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health. Specifically, Ouachita County had an increase of 10 cases, Union County saw an increase of 7 cases, and Columbia County had an increase of 5 cases.
txktoday.com
Man Accused Of Head Butting, Punching, Elderly Hospice Patient
TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man has been charged with a felony for allegedly assaulting his 79-year-old father in a local nursing facility where he was receiving hospice care. Jeffery Scott Huggins, 49, who has a history of alcohol-related arrests, reportedly smelled of alcohol when confronted the night of Dec. 8...
Student possessed ammunition, pistol, and explosive on Harmony Grove High School campus; deputies and school investigating incident
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 12, 2022, officials confirmed that the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that took place on Friday, December 9, 2022, where a student at Harmony Grove High School was allegedly in possession of rifle ammunition, Tannerite, and an airsoft pistol. Superintendent Dr. Albert Snow released the following […]
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texarkana Murder suspect surrenders to authorities
A Texarkana, Ark., man wanted for an alleged murder on December 4th, 2022 has surrendered to anchorites. Jamauri Martavious Davis, an 18-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas, turned himself in on the active felony warrant for Murder in the 1st degree on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, around 3:00 pm, the Texarkana, Ark., Police said.
hopeprescott.com
Larry Powell
Mr. Larry Powell age 78 of Hope, Arkansas passed away Sunday December 11, 2022, In Texarkana, Texas. Larry was born July 12, 1944 to Barney and Donie Tucker Powell in Patmos, AR. Larry B. Powell retired from Huff Construction where he was a heavy equipment operator. Some would even say...
ktalnews.com
Police: Suspects use U-Haul truck to steal 800-plus gallons of gas
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects they say stole hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel. According to police, the suspects targeted the Skaggs Country Store at 3070 U.S. Highway 82, bypassing security measures to steal over 800 gallons of diesel fuel.
ktoy1047.com
Sevier Co. Sheriff's Office continues investigation in infant death
20-year-old Matthew Hallmark of Lockesburg and the infant’s 17-year-old mother were arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse after police received a tip that led to the discovery of the infant’s body on November 7. Bond for Hallmark and the mother was set at $50,000 each. The pair have bonded out of jail and are awaiting trial. An autopsy will be performed on the infant’s body at the State Crime Lab in Little Rock.
hopeprescott.com
Lynn Norton, 69, of Ragley, LA, formerly of Hope
Lynn Norton, age 69, of Ragley, Louisiana, formerly of Hope, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. There will be two visitations held for Mr. Norton, one being Friday, December 16, 2022 at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home Hope between 6:00 – 9:00 pm and again on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home-Hope between 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.
Police: Woman arrested in East Texas after 4-year-old daughter found wandering road barefoot in pajamas
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A woman was arrested in Texarkana on Wednesday after officials said her daughter was found walking down College Drive barefoot in her pajamas. Officials said a Good Samaritan found the daughter and flagged down an officer for help. The 4-year-old told the officer she couldn’t find her mother when she woke […]
ktalnews.com
Arkansas man, teen mother charged after baby found in dumpster
A 20-year-old Lockesburg man and a 17-year-old girl are facing charges after the sheriff found the body of their newborn boy in a dumpster. Arkansas man, teen mother charged after baby found …. A 20-year-old Lockesburg man and a 17-year-old girl are facing charges after the sheriff found the body...
bossierpress.com
Train Hits oversized load truck in Plain Dealing
According to a Facebook post by Bossier Fire District 7, a train hit an oversized load truck at W. Mary Lee (4 lane) in Plain Dealing. Update: 12:10 pm They are going to try to move the train in 2-4 hours so they can get the crossing opened at Palmetto. We have had several calls asking about injuries and we are happy to report there were no injuries. We will advise as we get more information.
txktoday.com
Hope AR Man Who Met 12-Year-Old Online Guilty Of Federal & State Crimes
TEXARKANA, Ark.–A Hope man serving 25 years in state prison for kidnapping a 12-year-old girl pleaded guilty on Monday in federal court in Texarkana to a related charge. Jonathan Tyrell Haney, 35, met the girl on the “dating focused” site “Badoo” in early 2021, according to court records. When the girl’s mother discovered her missing April 12, 2021, investigators found evidence linking her disappearance to Haney on electronic devices.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Looking for fuel theft suspect
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said they’re looking for a suspect wanted for a diesel fuel theft at a New Boston gas station. Authorities said the theft occurred in the early morning of December 9th at Skaggs Country Store located at 3070 U.S. Highway 82w New Boston, TX. The store was closed at the time of the incident, The Bowie County Sheriffs office said.
