'We're not there yet' | Holcomb targeting $60K average salary for Indiana teachers
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is looking ahead to 2023, as the state faces challenges in education and abortion rights. But he told 13News Thursday he's not yet thinking about his own future. Holcomb reported a record $22 billion of capital investment in Indiana this year, more than...
District 62 state house election update: Manual recounting of ballots now underway
Arriving around 3 p.m. on Tuesday at Monroe County’s Election Central, was the team from Indiana’s state board of accounts (SBOA) that is conducting the manual recounting of ballots in Indiana’s District 62 state house race. The race was won by Republican Dave Hall, who had a...
Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it
In August 2021, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued Executive Order 21–21, which convened a commission to provide counsel on the state of public health in Indiana. The most striking finding ultimately is the extent to which Indiana has neglected investing in the health of its citizens. The Commission issued its report about a year later. There […] The post Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Maple Leaf Farms Crowned With Coolest Thing Made In Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — At the first Best IN Manufacturing luncheon today, Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce celebrated that thriving industry by honoring the makers who have risen to the top in the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition and Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program.
Daviess County Council Approves 3 Development Projects at Meeting
The Daviess County Council approved three economic development projects at Tuesday’s meeting. The first item on the agenda was a confirmatory resolution granting a ten-year tax abatement for the GPC expansion. In a change from normal practice, the GPC abatements are backloaded, with a smaller abatement in the early years of the abatement period and a larger abatement in the final years. The Council also approved moving forward with an application for a 20 percent abatement for the WestGate One Microelectronics project. Four companies are combining for a $350 million project that will employ 341 people with average salaries of approximately $100,000. The requested abatement is for a 100 percent abatement for ten years, with a renewal of the abatement at a regular decreasing schedule for the next 10 years.
Press release: Monroe County lawmakers to serve on key House committees
STATEHOUSE (Dec. 15, 2022) – Area lawmakers recently received appointments to serve on key House standing committees at the Statehouse. House standing committee appointments are made by the Indiana House Speaker biennially after the November election and are in effect for the duration of members’ two-year terms. State Rep. Dave Hall (R-Norman), elected to his first term in November, will serve as vice chair of the House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee, and as a member of the House Local Government Committee and the House Natural Resources Committee.
‘Here, you had everything’: Mollo retiring after 30 years with Brown County Abstract Co., business closing this month
Steve Mollo sat at a solid oak table in the conference room of Brown County Abstract Co. last week, as he has done a thousand times before. Roughly 4,000 or 5,000 times, by his calculations. Brown County Abstract Co. averages a few hundred closings a year, Mollo said, in the...
Gov. Holcomb declines to make endorsement for replacement
INDIANA (WEHT) – Three candidates have already announced campaigns to replace Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb in the 2024 election. Lieutenant Governor and Evansville native Suzanne Crouch officially announced her candidacy on Eyewitness News, then hours later Senator Mike Braun made his campaign announcement. Eric Doden, a Fort Wayne businessman will be running against the two […]
BSU survey: 85% believe marijuana should be legal in Indiana
It seems the subject of marijuana is at a stalemate between the voters of Indiana and their state lawmakers. While most Hoosier lawmakers in the Statehouse still appear unwilling to act to make marijuana legal in some capacity, an overwhelming majority of Hoosiers believe that legal marijuana would not be a problem in Indiana.
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Southside construction update
Area lawmakers: State sends over $5.8M to accelerate local road improvements. Southside: More than $5.8 million is headed to local communities to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to Johnson County and Southside Indianapolis legislators. Local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage, and can cover material costs for chip sealing and crack filling operations. State Rep. Michelle Davis (R-Whiteland) said 229 towns, cities and counties will receive over $119 million in state matching grants. Area grant recipients include: Johnson County, $1 million; Greenwood, $1 million; Homecroft, $82,503; Marion County, $1 million; and Southport; $327,328. Smaller municipalities provide a 25% match in local funds, while large communities provide a 50% match. State law requires 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. Awards are released two times a year. More information can be found at in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.
Press release: Monroe Fire Protection District Will Bless 95th Baby Box in Indiana Thursday
BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA (DECEMBER 14, 2022)- Monroe Fire Protection District. Station 25 invites the community to attend the blessing of the Safe Haven Baby Box on. Thursday December 15th. The event will occur at 5 PM EST and at the Fire Station located. at 5081 N Old State Rd 37 Bloomington,...
FIRST Indiana Robotics announces the winners of the 2022 FIRST LEGO® League Challenge (FLL) State Championship Awards
The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian Thursday. Indianapolis, December 10, 2022: On Saturday, FIRST Indiana Robotics publicly announced. the winners of the 2022 FIRST LEGO® League Challenge (FLL) State Championship Awards. The state championship was held on Saturday, December 10th, at the campus of the University.
Indiana Facing Possible Budget Blues
Although the latest revenue forecast for Indiana shows budget growth, Indiana lawmakers are saying there are some curve balls and likely speedbumps ahead. While the state is showing more than $600 million in new revenue over the next biennium, state agencies have requested more than $700 million in new spending.
Horse and buggy permit fees rise in Daviess County
The Amish population in Daviess County will see an increase in horse and buggy permit fees. At Tuesday’s Daviess County Commissioners meeting the decision was made to raise the price to $125 per year which is a $50 increase. Commissioner Nathan Gabhart says the agreed-upon price came after he...
Dasan McCullough Walked, But Indiana Coming Up Short on NIL Money Not Only Reason Why
Dasan McCullough was the highest-ranked recruit in Indiana history, and he was part of a great family coming-home story. But in this new era of college football, with NIL and the transfer portal, Indiana had to recruit him all over again after just one season. They couldn't win this time, and he's transferring to Oklahoma.
Heart Broken: Patients claim Indiana heart doctor subjected them to unnecessary cardiac procedures
Lawyers for the longtime cardiologist told 13News the doctor provides his patients with quality care. However, several former patients are now alleging malpractice. John Pflum says he is grateful to be alive, but he admits there were many days he did not feel that way. The 70-year-old retired hospital worker...
Record-breaking year for economic development in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - It was another record-breaking year for economic development in the Hoosier state!. On Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced 2022 marks the sixth consecutive year for this accomplishment. In 2023, Indiana companies invested $22 billion in capital expenditures and created more than 24,000 new jobs! These job...
IU warns students of ‘armed subject’ on campus
IU said the subject was reported to be near 1200 N. Eagleson, in the area of several Greek houses.
Cigarette tax increase suggested for Indiana
Health experts are urging the state to increase cigarette taxes to two-dollars a pack. That’s up from the current 99-cents in place since 2007. Tobacco Free Indiana says that will put taxes even with Michigan and less than Illinois’ three-dollars per pack tax. Retailers fear they could lose...
