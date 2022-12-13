ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IN

Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it

In August 2021, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued Executive Order 21–21, which convened a commission to provide counsel on the state of public health in Indiana. The most striking finding ultimately is the extent to which Indiana has neglected investing in the health of its citizens. The Commission issued its report about a year later. There […] The post Indiana underfunds public health despite collecting the revenue to properly invest in it appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Maple Leaf Farms Crowned With Coolest Thing Made In Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — At the first Best IN Manufacturing luncheon today, Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce celebrated that thriving industry by honoring the makers who have risen to the top in the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition and Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program.
Daviess County Council Approves 3 Development Projects at Meeting

The Daviess County Council approved three economic development projects at Tuesday’s meeting. The first item on the agenda was a confirmatory resolution granting a ten-year tax abatement for the GPC expansion. In a change from normal practice, the GPC abatements are backloaded, with a smaller abatement in the early years of the abatement period and a larger abatement in the final years. The Council also approved moving forward with an application for a 20 percent abatement for the WestGate One Microelectronics project. Four companies are combining for a $350 million project that will employ 341 people with average salaries of approximately $100,000. The requested abatement is for a 100 percent abatement for ten years, with a renewal of the abatement at a regular decreasing schedule for the next 10 years.
Press release: Monroe County lawmakers to serve on key House committees

STATEHOUSE (Dec. 15, 2022) – Area lawmakers recently received appointments to serve on key House standing committees at the Statehouse. House standing committee appointments are made by the Indiana House Speaker biennially after the November election and are in effect for the duration of members’ two-year terms. State Rep. Dave Hall (R-Norman), elected to his first term in November, will serve as vice chair of the House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee, and as a member of the House Local Government Committee and the House Natural Resources Committee.
Gov. Holcomb declines to make endorsement for replacement

INDIANA (WEHT) – Three candidates have already announced campaigns to replace Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb in the 2024 election. Lieutenant Governor and Evansville native Suzanne Crouch officially announced her candidacy on Eyewitness News, then hours later Senator Mike Braun made his campaign announcement. Eric Doden, a Fort Wayne businessman will be running against the two […]
BSU survey: 85% believe marijuana should be legal in Indiana

It seems the subject of marijuana is at a stalemate between the voters of Indiana and their state lawmakers. While most Hoosier lawmakers in the Statehouse still appear unwilling to act to make marijuana legal in some capacity, an overwhelming majority of Hoosiers believe that legal marijuana would not be a problem in Indiana.
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
Southside construction update

Area lawmakers: State sends over $5.8M to accelerate local road improvements. Southside: More than $5.8 million is headed to local communities to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to Johnson County and Southside Indianapolis legislators. Local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage, and can cover material costs for chip sealing and crack filling operations. State Rep. Michelle Davis (R-Whiteland) said 229 towns, cities and counties will receive over $119 million in state matching grants. Area grant recipients include: Johnson County, $1 million; Greenwood, $1 million; Homecroft, $82,503; Marion County, $1 million; and Southport; $327,328. Smaller municipalities provide a 25% match in local funds, while large communities provide a 50% match. State law requires 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. Awards are released two times a year. More information can be found at in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.
FIRST Indiana Robotics announces the winners of the 2022 FIRST LEGO® League Challenge (FLL) State Championship Awards

The following press release was sent to the Bloomingtonian Thursday. Indianapolis, December 10, 2022: On Saturday, FIRST Indiana Robotics publicly announced. the winners of the 2022 FIRST LEGO® League Challenge (FLL) State Championship Awards. The state championship was held on Saturday, December 10th, at the campus of the University.
Indiana Facing Possible Budget Blues

Although the latest revenue forecast for Indiana shows budget growth, Indiana lawmakers are saying there are some curve balls and likely speedbumps ahead. While the state is showing more than $600 million in new revenue over the next biennium, state agencies have requested more than $700 million in new spending.
Horse and buggy permit fees rise in Daviess County

The Amish population in Daviess County will see an increase in horse and buggy permit fees. At Tuesday’s Daviess County Commissioners meeting the decision was made to raise the price to $125 per year which is a $50 increase. Commissioner Nathan Gabhart says the agreed-upon price came after he...
Record-breaking year for economic development in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - It was another record-breaking year for economic development in the Hoosier state!. On Wednesday, Governor Eric Holcomb announced 2022 marks the sixth consecutive year for this accomplishment. In 2023, Indiana companies invested $22 billion in capital expenditures and created more than 24,000 new jobs! These job...
Cigarette tax increase suggested for Indiana

Health experts are urging the state to increase cigarette taxes to two-dollars a pack. That’s up from the current 99-cents in place since 2007. Tobacco Free Indiana says that will put taxes even with Michigan and less than Illinois’ three-dollars per pack tax. Retailers fear they could lose...
