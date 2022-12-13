Gerhard Richter, one of the most acclaimed painters working today, has joined David Zwirner, the mega-gallery with eight locations on three continents. The move will see Richter leave his longtime gallery, Marian Goodman, which had represented him for more than 30 years. Richter, who this year turned 90, will have his first show with David Zwirner this coming March in New York. “I have known David since his childhood as I had already in the 1960s worked closely with his father, Rudolf Zwirner,” Richter said in a statement. “I feel this represents a beautiful continuity across generations.” Richter’s paintings have taken many different...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO