Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for selected NY professionals: Kathy Hochul's new payment program worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
NJ Mom Kicks Infant Daughter After Being Caught ShopliftingBridget MulroyTeterboro, NJ
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Painting on show after conservation work reveals secrets
Conservation work has revealed new secrets about a 16th century painting that has gone on display for the first time since undergoing restoration.The Italian Renaissance painting of the Madonna and Child, painted in Florence in the 1520s, has been unveiled at Kirkcaldy Galleries in Fife, where it has never been exhibited before.During the restoration work, infrared photography revealed for the first time a shadowy image, believed to be Joseph, beneath layers of paint.Meanwhile, research, which involved the Universities of Aberdeen and Glasgow, inspired gallery staff to investigate the story of how the picture made its way from Florence to Fife.Not...
A 17th-Century Copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘Salvator Mundi’ Just Sold for Over $1 Million
A damaged copy of Salvator Mundi, a painting attributed by some to Leonardo da Vinci, became a surprise hit this week during an online Christie’s sale, where it sold for over $1 million. The exact author and date of the painting are not known, although Christie’s billed it as being by the Italian School and said it was done around 1600. Referring to its style, the house labeled the work as being “after Leonardo da Vinci.” The attribution of Salvator Mundi, the most expensive work sold at auction, is widely contested. Christie’s, which had advertised that work as a true da Vinci, auctioned the painting...
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's intimate portraits of Native people across America will appear in her book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America."
petapixel.com
Victorian-Era People Who Never Existed: These Portraits Were AI-Generated
An artist used the latest version of AI image generator Midjourney to create these ultra photorealistic images of people in the 19th century. Mario Cavalli shared the remarkable images he created with the machine learning artificial intelligence tool and tells PetaPixel that they are straight from Midjourney with no Photoshop work.
hypebeast.com
Fendi's 'Triclinium' Installation Lets Artist Lukas Gschwandtner Explore Modern Visions of Ancient Rome
At Design Miami 2022, Fendi introduces Triclinium by Lukas Gschwandtner, a reflective exhibition that sees the Vienna-based artist propose a triclinium formation of chaise lounge chairs as part of his ongoing case-study series, Pillow Portraits. At large, the series showcases wearable canvas sculptures inspired by historical portraits of women reclining...
18th- and 19th-century Americans of all races, classes and genders looked to the ancient Mediterranean for inspiration
The ancient world of the Mediterranean has long permeated American society, in everything from museum collections to home furnishings. The design of the nation’s public monuments, buildings and universities, as well as its legal system and form of government, show the enduring influence of Mediterranean antiquity on American culture. Until the late 19th century, Americans encountered the ancient world almost exclusively through reproductions – in books, artwork and even popular plays. Very few could afford to travel abroad to encounter Mediterranean artifacts firsthand. Yet despite barriers to access, many Americans forged personal connections with the cultures of the ancient Mediterranean...
hypebeast.com
Damien Hirst's Sculptures Peek Through the Clouds at Bacchanalia London
British artist Damien Hirst is taking over London restaurant Bacchanalia by injecting his otherworldly sculptures into its elegant layout designed by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio. The Bacchanalia restaurant in Mayfair opened its doors on December 1 and boasts a broad interior space designed with mystical energy. This is communicated through...
Artifacts from Met Trustee’s Collection Seized in New York
U.S. authorities have seized Greek and Roman antiquities from Shelby White, a New York philanthropist who sits on the board of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The group of artifacts recovered as part of the seizure are estimated to be worth $20 million. The Art Newspaper first reported news of the seizure. More than 20 works of art were recovered from White’s residence. According to a statement from White’s representative, Fraser Seitel, she is cooperating with the probe and has agreed to repatriate the items to their originating countries, Italy and Turkey. White could not be reached for comment. The works include...
Venice Biennale Posts Record Attendance, Wellcome Collection Axes ‘Racist, Sexist, and Ableist’ Display, and More: Morning Links for November 28, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines MUSEUM MELEE. The fight over Annabelle Selldorf’s planned redesign of the Sainsbury Wing of the National Gallery in London is continuing to rage. Architect Denise Scott Brown, who designed the space with her late husband Robert Venturi, told the Guardian, “She’s making our building look like a circus clown.” Selldorf’s proposal focuses on opening up the lobby of the wing, which debuted in 1991, to allow it to serve as the museum’s main entry point. Some prominent architects also recently argued that it turns “a finely conceived space into an airport lounge.” The National Gallery’s architecture has long drawn controversy,...
This artist is exhibiting a nightmarish display of intestines around the world
Samara Golden has spent months meticulously creating grotesque, colorful displays of guts for exhibitions in Los Angeles, Miami and Sydney.
Sculptor Veronica Ryan wins Turner Prize for works exploring Windrush and Covid
Sculptor Veronica Ryan has been named the winner of the Turner Prize 2022 for her work which honours the Windrush generation and explores the Covid pandemic.The Montserrat-born British artist, 66, was awarded the annual £25,000 prize for the “personal and poetic way she extends the language of sculpture” through found and usually forgotten objects and crafted materials.Frankie Goes To Hollywood singer Holly Johnson presented the award at a ceremony at St George’s Hall in Liverpool on Wednesday.Ryan was recognised for two projects. One was her commission by Hackney Council to make the first permanent public sculpture in the UK to...
What David Hockney’s new exhibition can teach us about finding beauty and joy this winter
David Hockney’s new exhibition finds beauty in the most local of places: the home. His new series, 20 Flowers and Some Bigger Pictures, is about the pleasure of looking intensely at what is in front of us. At home in Normandy during lockdown in 2021, Hockney turned what he...
Legendary Painter Gerhard Richter Gets Exclusive Representation with David Zwirner
Gerhard Richter, one of the most acclaimed painters working today, has joined David Zwirner, the mega-gallery with eight locations on three continents. The move will see Richter leave his longtime gallery, Marian Goodman, which had represented him for more than 30 years. Richter, who this year turned 90, will have his first show with David Zwirner this coming March in New York. “I have known David since his childhood as I had already in the 1960s worked closely with his father, Rudolf Zwirner,” Richter said in a statement. “I feel this represents a beautiful continuity across generations.” Richter’s paintings have taken many different...
macaronikid.com
Canadian Museum of History: What's On in December and January
There is a lot happening at the Canadian Museum of History! Below you will find the fun family activities, exhibitions, and of course the ever-popular CINÉ+ films that are happening from December 2022 - January 2023. ACTIVITIES. Museum Tree. Until January 9, 2023. Plaza. Come admire the Canadian Museum...
Julien Creuzet to Represent France at the 2024 Venice Biennale
Julien Creuzet, a young sculptor whose star is on the rise, will represent France at the 2024 Venice Biennale. It’s the second national pavilion announced for the forthcoming edition of the world’s biggest art festival, whose 2022 edition just closed. Earlier this week, Estonia revealed that Edith Karlson would create its pavilion. Creuzet often produces tangles of metal, plastic, and rope that are paired with lengthy titles alluding to migrations that have taken place in the Caribbean. He often finds the materials he enlists, and they recall refuse that washes ashore. Born in Le Blanc Mesnil, France, Creuzet was raised in Martinique, and...
Bronzino Portrait to Sell at Auction After Being Restituted to Heirs of Jewish Collector
A restituted portrait by the Italian Renaissance artist Bronzino will come to auction next year. Expected to fetch a price between $3 million and $5 million, the work will be offered during an Old Masters sale at Sotheby’s in New York that is scheduled to take place in January 2023. The ca. 1527 painting was restituted from the German government to the heirs of the Munich-based Jewish art collector Isle Hesselberger earlier this year. Proceeds from the sale will go toward Jewish causes and medical aid in New York. Under the Nazi Regime, Hesselberger, the heir to a textiles business fortune,...
Collider
‘Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again’ Review: A Fun-Sized Animated Blast From the Past
Sixteen years ago, Night at the Museum burst into our lives like Rexy and subsequently delivered a near-perfect trilogy filled to the brim with unforgettable humor, museum mayhem, and heartfelt storytelling. Matt Danner’s new animated feature Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again manages to replicate the life-bringing magic of the tablet, while paying homage to the aspects of the live-action films that made them such quotable and memorable experiences.
BBC
Jyoti Bhatt: The photographer who preserved rural Indian life
Jyoti Bhatt was among the early students of one of the first art schools set up after India's Independence in 1947. Born in the western state of Gujarat in 1934, Bhatt documented rural Indian culture and captured the traditional ways of life and craftsmanship that are at risk of vanishing.
artscanvas.org
Museum works to repatriate artifacts looted from West Africa
Judy Woodruff: As a debate over how and when to repatriate art continues to roil, one clear-cut case of looting in the 19th century has art leaders taking strong stands now. Jeffrey Brown went to look at a museum that is confronting the controversial origins of some of its collection.
Thrillist
Look Inside Architect Santiago Calatrava's Stunning New Church at 9/11 Site
A incredible new beauty has just been unveiled in the Big Apple. Work is finally completed on the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine, which was designed by famed international architect Santiago Calatrava. Located at the historic 9/11 site, the church is a marvelous sight of both art...
Comments / 0