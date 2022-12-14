Read full article on original website
hopeprescott.com
Kiwanis Club Donates To Troop 5 Scouts
The Hope Kiwanis Club donated to Hope Boy Scout Troop 5 during their December 13th meeting. Long-time scout leader Karen Smith presented the program on scouting and was pleasantly surprised with a check to help with the local scout activities. Making the presentation to Smith is Kiwanis President Charlotte Bradley.
KSLA
4-year-old found roaming on College Drive; mother arrested for child endangerment
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A little girl was found walking down College Drive in the early morning, barefooted and in only her pajamas. On Dec. 15, at 2:30 a.m., a Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) officer, Jonathan Price, was flagged down by a lady who said she had just found a little girl walking down College Drive. Accordingly, the little girl was barefooted and only in her pajamas in the cold and wet weather. The four-year-old told them when she woke up she could not find her mother, so she ventured out to go look for her.
hopeprescott.com
Sheriff Singleton Arrests Grinch
On Saturday HCSO Sheriff James Singleton and Investigator Justin Crane took the Grinch into custody without incident for trying to sabotage Operation Christmas. Instead of locking him up and throwing away the key. The Grinch was ordered by the Sheriff to help Santa and his Elves. He was escorted by...
hopeprescott.com
Lynn Norton, 69, of Ragley, LA, formerly of Hope
Lynn Norton, age 69, of Ragley, Louisiana, formerly of Hope, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. There will be two visitations held for Mr. Norton, one being Friday, December 16, 2022 at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home Hope between 6:00 – 9:00 pm and again on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home-Hope between 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.
ktoy1047.com
Hope PD arrests man for aggravated assault
Officers arrested 59-year-old Joel Rodriguez at approximately 6:28 p.m. on December 8 in the 1700 block of West Avenue C in Hope. Rodriguez was charged with aggravated assault on a family member and resisting arrest. Rodriguez is being held in the Hempstead County Detention Facility awaiting a first appearance.
hopeprescott.com
Christmas Decorations at 9th & Laurel in Hope
Right across from Yerger Jr. High, there’s always a great Christmas display. Make plans to visit it this year and enjoy it!
KATV
Silver Alert inactivated for 76-year-old Howard County man
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update: 12:32. The Howard County Sheriff's Office has inactivated the Silver Alert. A Silver Alert has been activated for a 76-year-old man from Howard County. Police were notified that Darrell Bailey went missing around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said that Bailey was last seen...
Student possessed ammunition, pistol, and explosive on Harmony Grove High School campus; deputies and school investigating incident
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 12, 2022, officials confirmed that the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that took place on Friday, December 9, 2022, where a student at Harmony Grove High School was allegedly in possession of rifle ammunition, Tannerite, and an airsoft pistol. Superintendent Dr. Albert Snow released the following […]
txktoday.com
HEB or Not to Be- Local Texarkana Woman Creates Petition to Bring HEB to Texarkana
If you have travelled outside of the Texarkana area into larger cities you may have been to larger grocery chains such as Whole Foods, Trader Joes, HEB, Aldi etc,. These larger chains tend to be in bigger cities such as Houston, Austin and more, but one Texarkana woman is trying to gain her communities support to encourage HEB, a mostly Texas and Mexico based grocery store to come to the Texarkana area.
ktoy1047.com
Suspect arrested in Magnolia shooting
32-year-old Rico Rose was arrested on December 12 by officers with the Magnolia Police Department. Police responded to a call on November 12 that gunfire had broken out in the 600 block of Smith Street in Magnolia. When officers arrived on scene, they found 32-year-old Demontray Hall dead. Hall had suffered a fatal gunshot wound.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Looking for fuel theft suspect
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said they’re looking for a suspect wanted for a diesel fuel theft at a New Boston gas station. Authorities said the theft occurred in the early morning of December 9th at Skaggs Country Store located at 3070 U.S. Highway 82w New Boston, TX. The store was closed at the time of the incident, The Bowie County Sheriffs office said.
ktoy1047.com
Hope man pleads guilty to coercion
35-year-old Jonathan Haney of Hope originally pleaded guilty in November of 2021 in Ashley County to kidnapping the 12-year-old victim. Haney abducted the girl in April and, when she was located the next day at a Magnolia gas station, her clothing contained Haney’s DNA. Data on her electronic devices also led to Haney’s arrest in the kidnapping case.
ktalnews.com
Texarkana city council passes spay, neuter ordinance
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday night that would require that pets are spayed or neutered in an effort to control pet populations. The ordinance requires any impounded pet returned to its owner or adopted from the city must be spayed or neutered...
hopeprescott.com
Percy Honea
Mr. Percy Monroe Honea, 91, of Baton Rouge, LA formerly of Hope, AR passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Baton Rouge, LA. Percy was born January 23, 1931 to Cyrus and Frances Smith Honea in Blevins, AR. Percy was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Hope, AR. Percy was an Army veteran who served in the Korean War.
ktoy1047.com
Arrest made in fatal shooting
18-year-old Jamauri Davis turned himself in to police on Tuesday on an active felony warrant for murder in the first degree. Davis was wanted in connection with a shooting that took place December 4 in the 2000 block of East 24th Street in Texarkana. Police responded to a report of...
magnoliareporter.com
U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in Smith Street homicide case
An arrest has been made in the Saturday, November 12 shooting death of Demontray Hall, 32. Hall, of Shreveport, was found shot to death shortly before midnight in a yard in the 600 block of Smith Street in Magnolia. The Magnolia Police Department said in a statement that investigators came...
KSLA
Magnolia man arrested in connection to fatal shooting
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - According to the Magnolia Police Department, a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal November shooting. On Nov. 12, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Smith Street. Upon arrival, they found Demontray Hall, 32, of Shreveport, dead from an apparent gun shot wound.
ktalnews.com
Police: Suspects use U-Haul truck to steal 800-plus gallons of gas
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects they say stole hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel. According to police, the suspects targeted the Skaggs Country Store at 3070 U.S. Highway 82, bypassing security measures to steal over 800 gallons of diesel fuel.
txktoday.com
Dragons Den Dream Team- “We’re Still Open!”
The Dragons Den located in Genoa has recently changed hands and is now owned and partnered by Jeremy Norman and Matt Gilley of Big Gilley’s BBQ in Ashdown. The Dragons Den Cafe is well known for their cajun take on recipes, comfortable family atmosphere and of course their incredible food, and the new owners want you to know that nothing is changing… except maybe a future expansion!
10 Texarkana Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day
Can you believe that Christmas is just days away? If you want to go out for some food on Christmas day here are the 10 restaurants in Texarkana that will be open. Restaurants being open on Christmas are convenient for people who want to avoid the stress of preparing a regular holiday meal. Just load up the family and enjoy some of your favorites without any of the hassles.
