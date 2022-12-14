TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A little girl was found walking down College Drive in the early morning, barefooted and in only her pajamas. On Dec. 15, at 2:30 a.m., a Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) officer, Jonathan Price, was flagged down by a lady who said she had just found a little girl walking down College Drive. Accordingly, the little girl was barefooted and only in her pajamas in the cold and wet weather. The four-year-old told them when she woke up she could not find her mother, so she ventured out to go look for her.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO