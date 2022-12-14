Read full article on original website
arkadelphian.com
New SW Ark. hospital wins $6.25M grant after panel debate
Medical center’s only other option was ‘more debt than we originally hoped for’. State lawmakers approved $6.25 million in federal recovery funds for a rural Southwest Arkansas hospital on Tuesday, but not before a couple of senators complained about last-minute funding requests that seemed to bypass legislative procedures.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Robotics Students Receive OSHA 10 Certification
HOPE, AR – Congratulations Patrick Stovall, Sarah Acosta, Kennedy Phillips, Rodney Richardson, Philip Hernandez, Daniel Hernandez, Juan Ortiz, Quincee Key, Tyler Patterson, Trynnity Martin, Jaylein Valdez Brennon Vines, Avery Singleton, Aislynn Hallmark, Anthony Rodriguez and Braden Jacobs on earning OSHA 10 certification! (Photos provided by Kathy Knight) According to...
hopeprescott.com
Emotions run high at retirement coffee
PRESCOTT – Friday’s retirement coffee at the Nevada County Courthouse was emotional for those retiring as they had to fight back the tears. The courtroom was packed with well-wishers, along with the incoming county officials who will replace those retiring. Lisa Loe wasn’t able to attend. However, Billie Loe, clerk in the Nevada County Clerk’s Office, Julie Oliver, Nevada County Clerk and Nevada County Judge Mark Glass were present. All were presented with plaques for their years of dedication and service to the county.
hopeprescott.com
Farmers Bank & Trust Hosts Chamber Coffee
Farmers Bank & Trust hosted the Chamber Coffee on December 14th in Hope. This is traditionally one of the biggest coffees of the year.
hopeprescott.com
Hope Kiwanis Club Donates To Santa Cop
The Hope Kiwanis Club made a cash donation to the Hope Police Department’s “Santa Cop” program on Tuesday December 13th. Presenting the check to Kiwanian Lt. Jimmy Courtney of the Hope Police is Kiwanis President Charlotte Bradley.
Washington Gains Overwhelming Support To Lead Texarkana Chamber
The board of directors for the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce voted unanimously during its regularly scheduled November board meeting, to name Denis Washington to the position of president and CEO of the Chamber. Mr. Washington has been serving as interim president and CEO since May of this year.
hopeprescott.com
Lynn Norton, 69, of Ragley, LA, formerly of Hope
Lynn Norton, age 69, of Ragley, Louisiana, formerly of Hope, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. There will be two visitations held for Mr. Norton, one being Friday, December 16, 2022 at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home Hope between 6:00 – 9:00 pm and again on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home-Hope between 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.
magnoliareporter.com
Educators tell Magnolia School Board about meeting students' learning needs
Magnolia School Board members learned Monday about methods used to test and track student learning needs at East Side and Central elementary schools. Jill Rader, Jenny Venable, Emily Barker and Carol Camp spoke to the board about methods such as “Walk to Intervention” at East Side. In this program, students are grouped by need and placed in small group settings to receive specific instruction.
txktoday.com
HEB or Not to Be- Local Texarkana Woman Creates Petition to Bring HEB to Texarkana
If you have travelled outside of the Texarkana area into larger cities you may have been to larger grocery chains such as Whole Foods, Trader Joes, HEB, Aldi etc,. These larger chains tend to be in bigger cities such as Houston, Austin and more, but one Texarkana woman is trying to gain her communities support to encourage HEB, a mostly Texas and Mexico based grocery store to come to the Texarkana area.
hopeprescott.com
Kiwanis Club Donates To Troop 5 Scouts
The Hope Kiwanis Club donated to Hope Boy Scout Troop 5 during their December 13th meeting. Long-time scout leader Karen Smith presented the program on scouting and was pleasantly surprised with a check to help with the local scout activities. Making the presentation to Smith is Kiwanis President Charlotte Bradley.
ktalnews.com
Texarkana city council passes spay, neuter ordinance
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday night that would require that pets are spayed or neutered in an effort to control pet populations. The ordinance requires any impounded pet returned to its owner or adopted from the city must be spayed or neutered...
hopeprescott.com
Dirty deeds at Leadership Christmas party
PRESCOTT – Dirty deeds abounded at the Leadership Nevada County Christmas Party Tuesday afternoon. The event was held at the home of Mary Godwin, executive director of the Prescott-Nevada County Economic Development Office, with a game of dirty Santa culminating the festivities. Of course, a business meeting was held...
hopeprescott.com
Larry Powell
Mr. Larry Powell age 78 of Hope, Arkansas passed away Sunday December 11, 2022, In Texarkana, Texas. Larry was born July 12, 1944 to Barney and Donie Tucker Powell in Patmos, AR. Larry B. Powell retired from Huff Construction where he was a heavy equipment operator. Some would even say...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Texarkana Murder suspect surrenders to authorities
A Texarkana, Ark., man wanted for an alleged murder on December 4th, 2022 has surrendered to anchorites. Jamauri Martavious Davis, an 18-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas, turned himself in on the active felony warrant for Murder in the 1st degree on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, around 3:00 pm, the Texarkana, Ark., Police said.
southarkansassun.com
Rise in COVID-19 cases in South Arkansas
On Wednesday, the number of active cases of the COVID-19 virus increased across the five-county area of South Arkansas, as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health. Specifically, Ouachita County had an increase of 10 cases, Union County saw an increase of 7 cases, and Columbia County had an increase of 5 cases.
ktoy1047.com
Sevier Co. Sheriff's Office continues investigation in infant death
20-year-old Matthew Hallmark of Lockesburg and the infant’s 17-year-old mother were arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse after police received a tip that led to the discovery of the infant’s body on November 7. Bond for Hallmark and the mother was set at $50,000 each. The pair have bonded out of jail and are awaiting trial. An autopsy will be performed on the infant’s body at the State Crime Lab in Little Rock.
txktoday.com
Man Accused Of Head Butting, Punching, Elderly Hospice Patient
TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man has been charged with a felony for allegedly assaulting his 79-year-old father in a local nursing facility where he was receiving hospice care. Jeffery Scott Huggins, 49, who has a history of alcohol-related arrests, reportedly smelled of alcohol when confronted the night of Dec. 8...
Student possessed ammunition, pistol, and explosive on Harmony Grove High School campus; deputies and school investigating incident
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 12, 2022, officials confirmed that the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that took place on Friday, December 9, 2022, where a student at Harmony Grove High School was allegedly in possession of rifle ammunition, Tannerite, and an airsoft pistol. Superintendent Dr. Albert Snow released the following […]
ktalnews.com
Police: Suspects use U-Haul truck to steal 800-plus gallons of gas
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects they say stole hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel. According to police, the suspects targeted the Skaggs Country Store at 3070 U.S. Highway 82, bypassing security measures to steal over 800 gallons of diesel fuel.
ktoy1047.com
Hope man pleads guilty to coercion
35-year-old Jonathan Haney of Hope originally pleaded guilty in November of 2021 in Ashley County to kidnapping the 12-year-old victim. Haney abducted the girl in April and, when she was located the next day at a Magnolia gas station, her clothing contained Haney’s DNA. Data on her electronic devices also led to Haney’s arrest in the kidnapping case.
