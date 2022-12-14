Read full article on original website
Hope Kiwanis Club Donates To Santa Cop
The Hope Kiwanis Club made a cash donation to the Hope Police Department’s “Santa Cop” program on Tuesday December 13th. Presenting the check to Kiwanian Lt. Jimmy Courtney of the Hope Police is Kiwanis President Charlotte Bradley.
Dirty deeds at Leadership Christmas party
PRESCOTT – Dirty deeds abounded at the Leadership Nevada County Christmas Party Tuesday afternoon. The event was held at the home of Mary Godwin, executive director of the Prescott-Nevada County Economic Development Office, with a game of dirty Santa culminating the festivities. Of course, a business meeting was held...
Farmers Bank & Trust Hosts Chamber Coffee
Farmers Bank & Trust hosted the Chamber Coffee on December 14th in Hope. This is traditionally one of the biggest coffees of the year.
Emotions run high at retirement coffee
PRESCOTT – Friday’s retirement coffee at the Nevada County Courthouse was emotional for those retiring as they had to fight back the tears. The courtroom was packed with well-wishers, along with the incoming county officials who will replace those retiring. Lisa Loe wasn’t able to attend. However, Billie Loe, clerk in the Nevada County Clerk’s Office, Julie Oliver, Nevada County Clerk and Nevada County Judge Mark Glass were present. All were presented with plaques for their years of dedication and service to the county.
Lynn Norton, 69, of Ragley, LA, formerly of Hope
Lynn Norton, age 69, of Ragley, Louisiana, formerly of Hope, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. There will be two visitations held for Mr. Norton, one being Friday, December 16, 2022 at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home Hope between 6:00 – 9:00 pm and again on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home-Hope between 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.
Percy Honea
Mr. Percy Monroe Honea, 91, of Baton Rouge, LA formerly of Hope, AR passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Baton Rouge, LA. Percy was born January 23, 1931 to Cyrus and Frances Smith Honea in Blevins, AR. Percy was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Hope, AR. Percy was an Army veteran who served in the Korean War.
Thomas Hawthorne
Thomas (Tommy) Philo Hawthorne Sr. was born to Roy and Etta Hawthorne in Saline Township, Hempstead County, AR on October 30, 1947. He went to be with the lord peacefully, surrounded by family and loved ones in his home on Tuesday December 13, 2022. Tommy served in the United States...
$100,000 Bond Set for Woman Arrested for Abandoning/Endangering a Child
The Texarkana Texas Police Department reports that around 2:30 a.m. yesterday morning, Officer Jonathan Price was flagged down by a lady who said that she’d just found a little girl walking down College Drive. She was barefoot and had on only her pajamas – even though it was cold and wet outside. The four-year-old told them that she woke up and couldn’t find her mother, so she decided to go run down the road and find her. She was able to show them where she lived, but they found the front door of the apartment standing wide open and nobody was there.
HEB or Not to Be- Local Texarkana Woman Creates Petition to Bring HEB to Texarkana
If you have travelled outside of the Texarkana area into larger cities you may have been to larger grocery chains such as Whole Foods, Trader Joes, HEB, Aldi etc,. These larger chains tend to be in bigger cities such as Houston, Austin and more, but one Texarkana woman is trying to gain her communities support to encourage HEB, a mostly Texas and Mexico based grocery store to come to the Texarkana area.
Texarkana city council passes spay, neuter ordinance
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday night that would require that pets are spayed or neutered in an effort to control pet populations. The ordinance requires any impounded pet returned to its owner or adopted from the city must be spayed or neutered...
Dragons Den Dream Team- “We’re Still Open!”
The Dragons Den located in Genoa has recently changed hands and is now owned and partnered by Jeremy Norman and Matt Gilley of Big Gilley’s BBQ in Ashdown. The Dragons Den Cafe is well known for their cajun take on recipes, comfortable family atmosphere and of course their incredible food, and the new owners want you to know that nothing is changing… except maybe a future expansion!
Texarkana College Trustees Welcome New Member to the Board and Approve Next Steps for New Aviation Mechanics Technology Program
The Texarkana College Board of Trustees held their final meeting of 2022 on Monday. At the top of the meeting, newly reelected members were sworn in for Place 2 and Place 6. Lesley Ledwell Dukelow (Place 2, term ending 2028), and Brad Carlow (Place 6, term ending 2026) both ran unopposed in the November 2022 election. on November 15, 2022, Derrick McGary, Place 1 board member, submitted his resignation from his position due to a change in his residence address which moved him out of the Place 1 district. Tiffani Neal was appointed to serve as the trustee representing Place 1 for the remainder of the term ending in 2028 and was also sworn in during the board meeting.
Larry Powell
Mr. Larry Powell age 78 of Hope, Arkansas passed away Sunday December 11, 2022, In Texarkana, Texas. Larry was born July 12, 1944 to Barney and Donie Tucker Powell in Patmos, AR. Larry B. Powell retired from Huff Construction where he was a heavy equipment operator. Some would even say...
Charles Smith
Charles “Chuck” Bernard Smith, 75, of Prescott passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022. Chuck was born October 4, 1947 to Robert and Frieda Thein Smith in Cave Springs, AR. Chuck served 4 years in the Navy and retired from Foster Farms. He was an avid golfer, who was a member of the Prescott Country Club and a Charter member of the Double Bogey Club. He was also a member of First United Methodist Church in Prescott and Nevada County American Heart Association, as well as being a lifelong Razorback fan.
Sheriff Singleton Arrests Grinch
On Saturday HCSO Sheriff James Singleton and Investigator Justin Crane took the Grinch into custody without incident for trying to sabotage Operation Christmas. Instead of locking him up and throwing away the key. The Grinch was ordered by the Sheriff to help Santa and his Elves. He was escorted by...
Washington Gains Overwhelming Support To Lead Texarkana Chamber
The board of directors for the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce voted unanimously during its regularly scheduled November board meeting, to name Denis Washington to the position of president and CEO of the Chamber. Mr. Washington has been serving as interim president and CEO since May of this year.
Search continues for Billy Robertson, missing since August
Family members continue to search for a Springhill, LA man who was last seen August 27. A missing person report for Billy Robertson, 33, was filed September 22, with Springhill police. He was last seen at the home of his mother, Rebecca Matlock, and had a short beard at the time.
Student possessed ammunition, pistol, and explosive on Harmony Grove High School campus; deputies and school investigating incident
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 12, 2022, officials confirmed that the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that took place on Friday, December 9, 2022, where a student at Harmony Grove High School was allegedly in possession of rifle ammunition, Tannerite, and an airsoft pistol. Superintendent Dr. Albert Snow released the following […]
New SW Ark. hospital wins $6.25M grant after panel debate
Medical center’s only other option was ‘more debt than we originally hoped for’. State lawmakers approved $6.25 million in federal recovery funds for a rural Southwest Arkansas hospital on Tuesday, but not before a couple of senators complained about last-minute funding requests that seemed to bypass legislative procedures.
Hope man pleads guilty to coercion
35-year-old Jonathan Haney of Hope originally pleaded guilty in November of 2021 in Ashley County to kidnapping the 12-year-old victim. Haney abducted the girl in April and, when she was located the next day at a Magnolia gas station, her clothing contained Haney’s DNA. Data on her electronic devices also led to Haney’s arrest in the kidnapping case.
