The Texarkana Texas Police Department reports that around 2:30 a.m. yesterday morning, Officer Jonathan Price was flagged down by a lady who said that she’d just found a little girl walking down College Drive. She was barefoot and had on only her pajamas – even though it was cold and wet outside. The four-year-old told them that she woke up and couldn’t find her mother, so she decided to go run down the road and find her. She was able to show them where she lived, but they found the front door of the apartment standing wide open and nobody was there.

23 HOURS AGO