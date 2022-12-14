Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Very Merry Christmas and More Tour at Jackson County Civic Center
The Very Merry Christmas and More Tour is making its way to South Mississippi tomorrow night. Here to tell us more about the performers and how it will benefit Home of Grace in Vancleave is Amanda Gray.
wxxv25.com
Dunbar Village Nursing Home remembers the fallen Bay St. Louis officers
Dunbar Village Nursing Home in Bay St. Louis raised their flag today in memory of the fallen officers. The nursing home and resident Dennis Myer got together to plan the ceremony since it had a personal effect on Myer. Myer is a retired police sergeant from Jefferson Parrish Sheriff’s Office...
wxxv25.com
‘Be the Match’ hosts pop-up event for potential bone marrow donors
The team with ‘Be the Match’ hosted a pop-up event today at the Ocean Springs Hospital to help find some potential bone marrow donors. The organization hosted the event in honor of a friend of a Singing River employee who is suffering from cancer. Employees, guests, and patients...
wxxv25.com
Heat for the Holidays winner gives prize to her aunt
Every year, the Heat for the Holidays Giveaway sponsored by WXXV, Geiger Heating and Air, and Trane gives a complete heating and air system to one lucky family on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This morning, News 25 traveled to Moss Point to surprise the lucky winner. Although, this year was...
wxxv25.com
Biloxi High students wrap gifts in preparation for Project Presents Delivery Day
With the help from the Project Presents program, more than 30 families and at least 70 kids will have gifts to unwrap for Christmas. Biloxi High School’s Campus Service Council wrapped presents today for the big delivery this Friday. Santa’s helpers wrapped hundreds of gifts, customized with kids’ names...
wxxv25.com
City of Biloxi Holiday Open House this weekend
If you haven’t been to the Biloxi Visitor’s Center this holiday season, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to pop in. It is all decked out for Christmas and ready for a holiday open house. Here to tell us what to expect is Historical Administrator Bill Raymond.
wxxv25.com
Help locating missing teen Adrian Kilduff
Harrison County Sheriff’s Department confirmed 14-year-old Adrian Kilduff has been missing since yesterday. The missing teen takes medication that should not be missed. Kilduff was last seen near West Wortham Road in the Lyman Area. He is described as being 5’9” and weighing 130 pounds.
wxxv25.com
Several police departments escort fallen Bay St. Louis officers to funeral homes
Following the deaths of the two officers, members of several police and sheriff’s departments across the Coast made their way to the Mississippi Forensics Laboratory in Biloxi this afternoon to escort the fallen officers to their funeral homes. Officers from Bay St. Louis, Wiggins, Biloxi as well as members...
WLOX
Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
wxxv25.com
Bay St. Louis chief honors fallen officers as heroes
It was a somber spirit around Bay St. Louis this morning as officers and citizens alike continue to mourn the loss of two police officers killed in the line of duty on Wednesday. Chief Toby Schwartz talked about 34-year-old Sgt. Steven Robin and 23-year-old Officer Branden Estorffe, who were killed...
wxxv25.com
Joint funeral service for fallen Bay St. Louis officers
Funeral services for Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe have been announced for next week Wednesday, December 21st. It will be a joint service held at the Bay St. Louis Community Center on 301 Blaize Avenue. A public visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon and the...
wxxv25.com
Candlelight vigil for fallen Bay St. Louis police officers
The Coast community will honor the fallen Bay St. Louis police officers tonight at a candlelight vigil. News 25’s Sabria Reid is at Bay High’s football stadium where the community will gather.
wxxv25.com
Merit Health Biloxi gives back to Loaves and Fishes
The holiday season is well-known for being a time of thankfulness and generosity. Getting in the spirit, Merit Health Biloxi made a $2,000 donation to a local charity in honor of its medical staff. This December, their medical executive voted to donate to Loaves and Fishes, which is a local...
wxxv25.com
Cold-stunned turtles make their way to the Gulf Coast
We usually see Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles released into the Gulf after rehabilitation, but today News 25’s Sabria Reid was at Million Air Airport in Gulfport and got a live look at them arriving. It was really a sight to see from the plane landing to students lined...
WLOX
Cold Case: WLOX investigates the abduction, murder of Debra Gunter
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Twenty-year-old Debra Gunter was working the overnight shift at a Gautier convenience store when she was abducted and killed. We are keeping her story alive four decades later with a hope her family will get the much needed answers they deserve. “Somebody had to know this...
wxxv25.com
Air Force Thunderbirds to return to the Coast in 2023
The Air Force’s Thunderbirds will be roaring back across the Coast next year. The demonstration team posted their 2023 schedule on their Facebook page and they have April 29th and 30th as the dates for their stop in Biloxi. The last time they were on the Coast, the Thunderbirds...
wxxv25.com
Bay St. Louis pays tribute to fallen police officers
There’s a somber mood in Bay St. Louis today as residents remember the lives of Bay St. Louis Police Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Brandon Estorffe. This morning, Chief Toby Schwartz paid tribute to the two fallen officers at a press conference. Chief Schwartz emphasized that the press conference...
wxxv25.com
Infant found unresponsive at Biloxi hotel dies
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer has confirmed the four-month-old child found unresponsive in a Biloxi hotel has died. Biloxi police officers answered a call Saturday about the child. They identified the person caring for the child as Christian Angel Cookmeyer. He faces charges of felony child abuse and felony child endangerment.
