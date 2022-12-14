ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

wxxv25.com

Heat for the Holidays winner gives prize to her aunt

Every year, the Heat for the Holidays Giveaway sponsored by WXXV, Geiger Heating and Air, and Trane gives a complete heating and air system to one lucky family on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. This morning, News 25 traveled to Moss Point to surprise the lucky winner. Although, this year was...
MOSS POINT, MS
wxxv25.com

City of Biloxi Holiday Open House this weekend

If you haven’t been to the Biloxi Visitor’s Center this holiday season, this weekend is the perfect opportunity to pop in. It is all decked out for Christmas and ready for a holiday open house. Here to tell us what to expect is Historical Administrator Bill Raymond.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Help locating missing teen Adrian Kilduff

Harrison County Sheriff’s Department confirmed 14-year-old Adrian Kilduff has been missing since yesterday. The missing teen takes medication that should not be missed. Kilduff was last seen near West Wortham Road in the Lyman Area. He is described as being 5’9” and weighing 130 pounds.
WLOX

Ocean Springs veterinarian identified as shooter in Bay St. Louis case

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - During the early hours of Wednesday morning, 43-year-old Ocean Springs resident Amy Brogdon Anderson shot and killed Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe. The Bay St. Louis police officers were conducting a wellness check on Anderson, who was parked in front of a Motel 6 on Hwy 90 with a 10-year-old child in the vehicle.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wxxv25.com

Bay St. Louis chief honors fallen officers as heroes

It was a somber spirit around Bay St. Louis this morning as officers and citizens alike continue to mourn the loss of two police officers killed in the line of duty on Wednesday. Chief Toby Schwartz talked about 34-year-old Sgt. Steven Robin and 23-year-old Officer Branden Estorffe, who were killed...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

Joint funeral service for fallen Bay St. Louis officers

Funeral services for Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe have been announced for next week Wednesday, December 21st. It will be a joint service held at the Bay St. Louis Community Center on 301 Blaize Avenue. A public visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon and the...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

Merit Health Biloxi gives back to Loaves and Fishes

The holiday season is well-known for being a time of thankfulness and generosity. Getting in the spirit, Merit Health Biloxi made a $2,000 donation to a local charity in honor of its medical staff. This December, their medical executive voted to donate to Loaves and Fishes, which is a local...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Cold-stunned turtles make their way to the Gulf Coast

We usually see Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles released into the Gulf after rehabilitation, but today News 25’s Sabria Reid was at Million Air Airport in Gulfport and got a live look at them arriving. It was really a sight to see from the plane landing to students lined...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Cold Case: WLOX investigates the abduction, murder of Debra Gunter

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Twenty-year-old Debra Gunter was working the overnight shift at a Gautier convenience store when she was abducted and killed. We are keeping her story alive four decades later with a hope her family will get the much needed answers they deserve. “Somebody had to know this...
GAUTIER, MS
wxxv25.com

Air Force Thunderbirds to return to the Coast in 2023

The Air Force’s Thunderbirds will be roaring back across the Coast next year. The demonstration team posted their 2023 schedule on their Facebook page and they have April 29th and 30th as the dates for their stop in Biloxi. The last time they were on the Coast, the Thunderbirds...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Bay St. Louis pays tribute to fallen police officers

There’s a somber mood in Bay St. Louis today as residents remember the lives of Bay St. Louis Police Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Brandon Estorffe. This morning, Chief Toby Schwartz paid tribute to the two fallen officers at a press conference. Chief Schwartz emphasized that the press conference...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
wxxv25.com

Infant found unresponsive at Biloxi hotel dies

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer has confirmed the four-month-old child found unresponsive in a Biloxi hotel has died. Biloxi police officers answered a call Saturday about the child. They identified the person caring for the child as Christian Angel Cookmeyer. He faces charges of felony child abuse and felony child endangerment.
BILOXI, MS

