U.S. equity futures clawed higher in the early trade Monday after stocks booked consecutive weekly losses for the first time since late September. Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) advanced 0.5%, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) inched up about 70 points, or 0.2%. Contracts on the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) were up by 0.4%. Over last week, the S&P 500 shed 2.1%, the Dow 1.7%, and the Nasdaq 2.7%.

6 HOURS AGO