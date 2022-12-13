ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise after back-to-back weekly losses

U.S. equity futures clawed higher in the early trade Monday after stocks booked consecutive weekly losses for the first time since late September. Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) advanced 0.5%, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) inched up about 70 points, or 0.2%. Contracts on the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) were up by 0.4%. Over last week, the S&P 500 shed 2.1%, the Dow 1.7%, and the Nasdaq 2.7%.
Stock market live news updates: Stocks sink after more bad news on the US economy

Stocks sank on Friday as the U.S. stock market logged its second-straight weekly loss. At the close, the S&P 500 was down 1.1%, the Dow was off 0.9%, and the Nasdaq fell 1%. Friday's leg lower for stocks followed preliminary readings on economic activity in the U.S. this month from S&P Global, which showed a further deterioration in activity to start December.

