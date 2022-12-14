On Tuesday, December 13, during the Lehi City Council meeting, city staff released the first look at the speed of the new citywide fiber network and price options. The citywide multimillion-dollar project is currently being constructed, with the first storage shelter locations already built and the lines being laid soon. The City released the first phase map a few months ago and will be starting around the City Hall area.

LEHI, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO