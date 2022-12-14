Read full article on original website
lehifreepress.com
Lehi moving to 6A in fall 2023
Lehi High School will be moved up to Class 6A effective in the fall of 2023 for the next two school years after the classification and region alignment for Utah high schools was finalized today (Dec. 15) by the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) Board of Trustees. The Pioneers...
lehifreepress.com
Hoopfest event showcased top talent from across the Country in Lehi
The local community had the opportunity to feast on some great basketball last weekend as 11 teams from Texas, Georgia, Missouri, California and Nevada converged on Lehi to play in the Utah Holiday Hoopfest basketball showcase on Friday and Saturday. “The purpose of these events is to bring together the...
lehifreepress.com
Lehi Historical Society: Nostalgic gifts make the best gifts and benefit Lehi history preservation
With Christmas around the corner, sometimes it’s nice to give a gift that brings back memories. If you are looking for such an item, the Lehi Historical Society and Archives might have what you are looking for. Everything it sells highlights Lehi. The following items can be found in...
lehifreepress.com
Lehi’s Texas Instruments facility begins semiconductor production
Texas Instruments (TI) announced the official start of semiconductor production at its Lehi campus on December 6, 2022. Lehi’s facility, or “LFAB,” as TI labels it, is the second semiconductor manufacturing facility owned by TI to commence 300-mm wafer production in 2022, about one year after the company purchased the facility from Micron.
lehifreepress.com
Former Miss Lehi, Larsen competes for Miss America
Lindsey Larsen, former Miss Lehi, Miss Utah County, and now Miss Utah, will represent our state in the Miss America contest held in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The competition will be held December 12-15, 2022. The first Miss America contest was held as an act of rebellion...
lehifreepress.com
Lehi City announces fiber speed, options, pricing
On Tuesday, December 13, during the Lehi City Council meeting, city staff released the first look at the speed of the new citywide fiber network and price options. The citywide multimillion-dollar project is currently being constructed, with the first storage shelter locations already built and the lines being laid soon. The City released the first phase map a few months ago and will be starting around the City Hall area.
lehifreepress.com
City Council set to raise power rates again, cites rising energy costs
The Lehi City Council is set to raise power rates again to start the New Year. On Tuesday, Joel Eves, the Lehi City Power Director, requested the increase just six months after the last increase. “We’ve had some issues develop this fiscal year. There are a lot of pressures on...
