Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Related
3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
Fatal Trinity stabbing was self-defense, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A domestic violence situation led to the deadly stabbing of a man in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday they responded to an assault on Stanton Road. The victim said she’d gotten into an argument with her boyfriend and he had left the scene on […]
cbs17
Woman struck, seriously injured in hit-and-run in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was struck and injured in a hit-and-run in Durham on Wednesday night, according to police. This happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Holloway Street and Alston Avenue. Officers said when they got to the scene, they found a woman had...
cbs17
22 pounds of cocaine seized on Interstate 85 in Granville County: sheriff
BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday evening, the North Carolina Highway Patrol and the Granville County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for trafficking 22 pounds of cocaine. On Wednesday evening, deputies from the sheriff’s office and troopers from the North Carolina Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on...
jocoreport.com
Selma Woman Arrested On Fentanyl Charges
Narcotic agents with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office charged a Selma woman with a half dozen felony drug offenses. Sable May McGee, age 24, was arrested December 13th and confined in the Johnston County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond. Sheriff’s investigators allege McGee, whose address is listed as...
Danville Police search for a vehicle
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating and identifying a car that it believes is involved in multiple vehicle larcenies throughout Danville. Police report someone has been breaking into cars over the past two weeks from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Officials are searching for the […]
abc45.com
One Dead in Randolph County Stabbing
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 5:25 p.m., Randolph County Sheriffs were called to an assault in progress on Thayer Road in Trinity. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who had been stabbed. The subject was unable to be revived by EMS personnel. Crime Scene Investigators began an investigation that is still ongoing. It has been determined that the assault stemmed from a dispute and that the subjects knew each other.
Second teen arrested in connection to Danville homicide
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says it has arrested 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in connection to a homicide. Police say Oliver was wanted for a robbery that led to the death of 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy on Aug. 16, 2022. Oliver was charged with the following: According to […]
cbs17
Man shot, injured at Durham apartment complex, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A man was shot and injured at a Durham apartment complex, according to police. This happened Tuesday night just after 7: 30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road. Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was...
cbs17
Durham man pleads guilty to killing wife, gets at least 15 years in prison, DA says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife after making children take part in abusing her will spend at least 15 years in prison, prosecutors say. Under a plea deal announced Thursday by the Durham County District Attorney’s Office, Travis Morrell Poe pleaded...
YAHOO!
Man dies after hours-long standoff with Chatham County Police SWAT team
A man died of an undisclosed medical issue on Tuesday following an hours-long standoff with the Chatham County Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team. The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his next-of-kin. According to a CCPD press release, the standoff began on Tuesday at...
1 stabbed, killed in Trinity on Thayer Road, deputies say
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County officials are investigating a fatal stabbing in Trinity on Tuesday. FOX8 is told the stabbing happened on Thayer Road around 5:25 p.m. Arriving deputies found one person who had been stabbed. Fire personnel and Randolph County EMS responded and were unable to revive the victim. Criminal and crime scene […]
Man breaks into NCDMV building, steals jacket, and sets the place on fire, authorities say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Office located on US Highway 220 Business South, Asheboro, about a breaking/entering and larceny on Nov. 24 around 5:18 p.m. When deputies arrived, a fire investigator from the Randolph County Fire...
cbs17
Mushrooms, cocaine, weed found during Selma traffic stop, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop in Selma led to a drug arrest early Sunday morning, according to the Selma Police Department. Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation in the 400 block of West Railroad Street in Selma. After...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at car during road rage incident in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after an apparent road rage incident. According to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 9 just before 11 a.m., deputies got a call about a road rage incident between two cars that may have resulted in shots being fired. Deputies say that the incident […]
North Carolina man accused of killing father found dead, sheriff says
A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
NC State sexual-assault suspect now charged in additional incident on campus
A suspect has been arrested in connection to an assault at NC State University that happened on December 7, according to Raleigh police.
Mother arrested after trying to set 4-year-old son on fire, Nash County Sheriff's Office says
A Nashville woman is facing charges after attempting to set fire to her 4-year-old son, the Nash County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. An older sibling's heroic intervention prevented what could have been a tragedy.
Former Marine dragged ‘half a football field’ by woman with criminal history as chase ensues across NC county lines
"[The woman] pinned him in the door frame of the vehicle and put the car in drive and began to operate the vehicle," prosecutors said. "It went over a barrier and into a wooded area. She dragged that officer about 50 yards, half a football field."
'Everybody was just in here enjoying themselves.': Bullet fired into downtown Raleigh business with customers inside
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jimmy Fleck, the owner of Roshambo Beverage Company, was shocked and frustrated Tuesday over gunshots fired into his store with customers inside. "I got a phone call from my bartender and my bartender said ‘the place has been shot," Fleck said. A frightening call no...
Comments / 0