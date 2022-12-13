RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 5:25 p.m., Randolph County Sheriffs were called to an assault in progress on Thayer Road in Trinity. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who had been stabbed. The subject was unable to be revived by EMS personnel. Crime Scene Investigators began an investigation that is still ongoing. It has been determined that the assault stemmed from a dispute and that the subjects knew each other.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO