Hillsborough, NC

FOX8 News

3 wanted in Burlington pawn shop armed robbery; employee assaulted

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Burlington Police Department is searching for three suspects after an armed robbery on Thursday afternoon. At around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday, officers came to First Cash Pawn on 2437 North Church Street after getting a report of an armed robbery. Investigators say that three men entered the pawn shop and […]
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Woman struck, seriously injured in hit-and-run in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was struck and injured in a hit-and-run in Durham on Wednesday night, according to police. This happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Holloway Street and Alston Avenue. Officers said when they got to the scene, they found a woman had...
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Selma Woman Arrested On Fentanyl Charges

Narcotic agents with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office charged a Selma woman with a half dozen felony drug offenses. Sable May McGee, age 24, was arrested December 13th and confined in the Johnston County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond. Sheriff’s investigators allege McGee, whose address is listed as...
SELMA, NC
WFXR

Danville Police search for a vehicle

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – The Danville Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating and identifying a car that it believes is involved in multiple vehicle larcenies throughout Danville. Police report someone has been breaking into cars over the past two weeks from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. Officials are searching for the […]
DANVILLE, VA
abc45.com

One Dead in Randolph County Stabbing

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 5:25 p.m., Randolph County Sheriffs were called to an assault in progress on Thayer Road in Trinity. Upon arrival, deputies located one victim who had been stabbed. The subject was unable to be revived by EMS personnel. Crime Scene Investigators began an investigation that is still ongoing. It has been determined that the assault stemmed from a dispute and that the subjects knew each other.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFXR

Second teen arrested in connection to Danville homicide

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says it has arrested 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in connection to a homicide. Police say Oliver was wanted for a robbery that led to the death of 33-year-old Patrick Lanigan Duffy on Aug. 16, 2022. Oliver was charged with the following: According to […]
DANVILLE, VA
cbs17

Man shot, injured at Durham apartment complex, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–A man was shot and injured at a Durham apartment complex, according to police. This happened Tuesday night just after 7: 30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Hoover Road. Police said they found a man with a gunshot wound at the scene. The victim was...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

1 stabbed, killed in Trinity on Thayer Road, deputies say

TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — Randolph County officials are investigating a fatal stabbing in Trinity on Tuesday. FOX8 is told the stabbing happened on Thayer Road around 5:25 p.m. Arriving deputies found one person who had been stabbed. Fire personnel and Randolph County EMS responded and were unable to revive the victim. Criminal and crime scene […]
TRINITY, NC

