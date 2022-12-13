House passes NDAA; spending package includes language from Cartwright bill

Cartwright

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright last week joined his House colleagues in passing the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes language from his bill — the Military Spouse Job Continuity Act.

The Military Spouse Job Continuity Act permanently extends a $1,000 reimbursement to military spouses who are forced to pay fees to transfer a professional license or certification due to a Permanent Change of Station.

Overall, the national defense bill supports key salary improvements for service members and their families — including a 4.6% pay raise — while also investing in future capabilities that will allow the United States to confront any challenges facing our nation at home or abroad.

Passed annually by Congress since 1961, the NDAA authorizes funding levels for the Department of Defense, allowing the Armed Forces to pay, train and equip U.S. service members, support America’s allies around the world, and carry out essential national security operations.

“When we support service members and their families, we’re investing in America’s national security,” said Cartwright, D-Moosic. “This legislation will honor the heroism of Northeast Pennsylvania military families while maintaining our commitment to supporting our allies abroad. I’m proud to see language from my bill included.”

Priorities in this year’s NDAA include:

• Key pay increases for service members and their families, in addition to the 4.6% pay raise, including funding for the DoD to increase the basic allowance for housing, an increase in the maximum allowable income to receive the Basic Needs Allowance, and an additional $210 million for commissary funding.

• New investments in science and technology competitiveness for next-generation capabilities in hypersonics, electronic warfare, artificial intelligence.

• Support for first responders by enacting the Federal Firefighters Fairness Act to ease firefighters’ access to workers’ compensation.

This bipartisan, bicameral legislation passed the House by a vote of 350-80. It now makes its way to the Senate.