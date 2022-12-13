Read full article on original website
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
This Is the Snowiest City in New York StateDiana RusSyracuse, NY
wxhc.com
Multiple School Districts Enter Lockdown/Lockout After Shooting Threat
Today, December 14th, around 10:45 in the morning an individual informed a store employee in the Town of Cincinnatus that there was “going to be a shooting.” The threat was directed at a school within Cortland County. The store employee immediately dialed 911 to inform emergency officials of...
14850.com
Dryden schools taking precautions as Cincinnatus and other districts are in lockout due to a threat
“There is no specific threat to Dryden,” but Dryden Central School District superintendent Joshua Bacigalupi says Dryden schools will take “a few precautions” due to a threat reported today in Cincinnatus that led to Cincinnatus Schools going into lockout and alerting adjacent districts. According to an alert...
14850.com
Schools are closed across the Southern Tier, and early dismissals have started coming in for our area
Several school districts across the Southern Tier, where precipitation was forecast to start earlier Thursday morning, are entirely closed today, but for Tompkins County, we’re just starting to hear about after-school or evening activity cancellations. Ithaca City School District is dismissing secondary schools (middle schools and high school) at...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Local Schools Lift Lockouts After Suspect is Taken in by Police
As of Monday afternoon, school districts in the area were lifted out of their lockout procedures following the apprehension of a threat in the community by local law enforcement. Late Monday morning, schools within the Chenango Forks, Chenango Valley, Whitney Point and Binghamton districts, as well as UHS Wilson, were...
Utica Police Now Investigating 3 Overnight Shootings in City
Police in Utica say they are investigating three shootings from overnight in the city, one of which is a homicide. The timeline began Wednesday night with a shooting in Oneida Square at 9:45 PM. A second shooting, a homicide, occurred at Adrian Terrace at 12:40 AM; and a third and a third, at 1:40 AM on the 1300 block of Mary Street. Police say none of the shootings appear to be related.
Superintendents answer what factors go into taking a snow day
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Superintendents across Central New York are monitoring the snow conditions to determine whether to close or not. They say there are several things that factor into that decision. Tom Colabufo, Superintendent for Central Square Central School District says he constantly monitors the radar and is in contact with other Superintendents in […]
Syracuse, more CNY schools closing early or cancelling after-school activities, Thursday Dec. 15
Update: Chart below is the updated list of schools closing on Friday. Many Central New York schools have announced early dismissals or the cancellation of after-school activities due to the approaching winter storm. Syracuse - by far the largest with about 20,000 students - announced this afternooon it was cancelling...
Baldwinsville superintendent pleads guilty to DWAI for arrest after school football game
Baldwinsville, N.Y. — Baldwinsville School Superintendent Jason Thomson pleaded guilty Wednesday after he was charged in October with driving drunk after a school football game. Thomson, 48, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of driving while ability impaired. He was first charged with driving while intoxicated after village police...
Syracuse schools announce new superintendent: He’s one of their own
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Anthony Q. Davis has been named the new superintendent of the Syracuse school district. Davis, who has been the interim superintendent since Superintendent Jaime Alicea retired in June, grew up in the city and graduated from Henninger High School in 1982. In perhaps a nod to Davis’...
North Syracuse battles code enforcement issues
NORTH SYRACUSE — Code enforcement issues are piling up in the village of North Syracuse. Since the resignation of Brian Johnstone in October, the village has been without a codes enforcement officer. His replacement is slated to start in mid-January, according to Mayor Gary Butterfield. At the Dec. 8...
Syracuse preps for the snow: new tools and parking priority enforcement
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor, Ben Walsh, has announced that new tools and technologies will be readily available to the city of Syracuse’s staff and residents for when the snow falls. “New, forward-thinking snow operations technology and a modernized fleet of vehicles allow Department of Public Works (DPW) to deliver services more safely and […]
Central NY school district closed due to bus driver shortage because of sickness
Update: The Hamilton Central School District closed its schools Monday due to a shortage of bus drivers because of sickness, school offcials said. Four of the six bus drivers were out with the flu, according to Hamilton Superintendent William Dowsland. “Unfortunately, we had a number of them hit with the...
watervilletimes.com
Madison Central School Explores Childcare Plans
At their November meeting the Madison Central School Board of Education reviewed options for before and after school childcare programs. Superintendent Jason Mitchell outlined options to Board members. This is part of the Mental Health Wellness grant the District received. Also at the meeting, Board members approved combining with Morrisville-Eaton...
State police search for Elbridge woman reported missing for 3 days
Elbridge, N.Y. — State police are searching for a missing Elbridge woman who was last seen leaving her home Monday. Susan C. Mills, 59, was last seen around noon Monday leaving her home on Halfway Road in Elbridge, according to a news release from State Police. Mills is 5...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton student nominated for The Congress of Future Medical Leaders
FULTON — Belladeonna Calkins, a freshman at Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School, is a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders, which will be held June 21-23, 2023, on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus. The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who...
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrest Sandy Creek man: charged with raping two children
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for rape in the first degree and two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree. On December 14, The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested 42-year-old Lee Cooper of Sandy Creek after he allegedly raped two victims. The victims are both children […]
Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
Police investigating fatal Herkimer County head-on crash
Police are currently investigating a fatal head-on car accident that happened on State Route 5 in Schuyler on Tuesday. The crash took place around 6:51 p.m.
wxhc.com
New Cortland Police Officer Sworn in by Mayor
Last Friday, the City of Cortland welcomed its newest officer during a ceremony at City Hall. Cortland Mayor Scott Steve swore in Nathan Hollenbeck to the police department. Officer Hollenbeck will now attend the Syracuse Regional Police Academy in January before joining the patrol division of the department later in 2023.
Police chief warns residents of sweatshirt scam
On Dec. 12, Village of Cazenovia Chief of Police Michael Hayes warned residents that if they receive text messages saying that the Cazenovia Police Department is selling sweatshirts, it is a scam. Hayes said he has a single provider for police department sweatshirts, and they can only be ordered through...
