ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14850.com

Schools are closed across the Southern Tier, and early dismissals have started coming in for our area

Several school districts across the Southern Tier, where precipitation was forecast to start earlier Thursday morning, are entirely closed today, but for Tompkins County, we’re just starting to hear about after-school or evening activity cancellations. Ithaca City School District is dismissing secondary schools (middle schools and high school) at...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Local Schools Lift Lockouts After Suspect is Taken in by Police

As of Monday afternoon, school districts in the area were lifted out of their lockout procedures following the apprehension of a threat in the community by local law enforcement. Late Monday morning, schools within the Chenango Forks, Chenango Valley, Whitney Point and Binghamton districts, as well as UHS Wilson, were...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Police Now Investigating 3 Overnight Shootings in City

Police in Utica say they are investigating three shootings from overnight in the city, one of which is a homicide. The timeline began Wednesday night with a shooting in Oneida Square at 9:45 PM. A second shooting, a homicide, occurred at Adrian Terrace at 12:40 AM; and a third and a third, at 1:40 AM on the 1300 block of Mary Street. Police say none of the shootings appear to be related.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Superintendents answer what factors go into taking a snow day

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Superintendents across Central New York are monitoring the snow conditions to determine whether to close or not. They say there are several things that factor into that decision. Tom Colabufo, Superintendent for Central Square Central School District says he constantly monitors the radar and is in contact with other Superintendents in […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

North Syracuse battles code enforcement issues

NORTH SYRACUSE — Code enforcement issues are piling up in the village of North Syracuse. Since the resignation of Brian Johnstone in October, the village has been without a codes enforcement officer. His replacement is slated to start in mid-January, according to Mayor Gary Butterfield. At the Dec. 8...
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
watervilletimes.com

Madison Central School Explores Childcare Plans

At their November meeting the Madison Central School Board of Education reviewed options for before and after school childcare programs. Superintendent Jason Mitchell outlined options to Board members. This is part of the Mental Health Wellness grant the District received. Also at the meeting, Board members approved combining with Morrisville-Eaton...
MADISON, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton student nominated for The Congress of Future Medical Leaders

FULTON — Belladeonna Calkins, a freshman at Fulton’s G. Ray Bodley High School, is a delegate to the Congress of Future Medical Leaders, which will be held June 21-23, 2023, on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus. The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who...
FULTON, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

New Cortland Police Officer Sworn in by Mayor

Last Friday, the City of Cortland welcomed its newest officer during a ceremony at City Hall. Cortland Mayor Scott Steve swore in Nathan Hollenbeck to the police department. Officer Hollenbeck will now attend the Syracuse Regional Police Academy in January before joining the patrol division of the department later in 2023.
CORTLAND, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Police chief warns residents of sweatshirt scam

On Dec. 12, Village of Cazenovia Chief of Police Michael Hayes warned residents that if they receive text messages saying that the Cazenovia Police Department is selling sweatshirts, it is a scam. Hayes said he has a single provider for police department sweatshirts, and they can only be ordered through...
CAZENOVIA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy