Train strikes - live: RMT congratulates members for strike that cripples rail network

A union congratulated its 40,000 members for taking 48 hours of strike action that brought large parts of the railway network to a standstill.

The 48-hour strike by rail workers was “solidly supported”, causing travel chaos, the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union said.

More strikes are planned in the coming weeks, threatening huge disruption to trains in the busy run up to Christmas, after members of the RMT rejected a 9 per cent pay raise offered by Network Rail.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch is due to hold another meeting on Thursday with employers and the Government, although there is little sign of a breakthrough in the bitter row.

Royal Mail staff joined rail workers in walking out on Wednesday.

And as nurses prepare to walk on on Thursday, the head of NHS Employers said real concerns remain about the level of cover nurses will provide for cancer patients in the coming 24 hours.