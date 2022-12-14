ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Train strikes - live: RMT congratulates members for strike that cripples rail network

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
 5 days ago

A union congratulated its 40,000 members for taking 48 hours of strike action that brought large parts of the railway network to a standstill.

The 48-hour strike by rail workers was “solidly supported”, causing travel chaos, the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union said.

More strikes are planned in the coming weeks, threatening huge disruption to trains in the busy run up to Christmas, after members of the RMT rejected a 9 per cent pay raise offered by Network Rail.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch is due to hold another meeting on Thursday with employers and the Government, although there is little sign of a breakthrough in the bitter row.

Royal Mail staff joined rail workers in walking out on Wednesday.

And as nurses prepare to walk on on Thursday, the head of NHS Employers said real concerns remain about the level of cover nurses will provide for cancer patients in the coming 24 hours.

‘You’re doing terrible damage’: Steve Barclay confronted by mother of sick daughter over state of NHS

Health secretary Steve Barclay was confronted by the mother of a three-year-old girl with cystic fibrosis about the “terrible damage” done to the NHS during a visit to a London hospital.Sarah Pinnington-Auld told Mr Barclay the government had failed to properly fund the health service as he visited the bedside of her daughter Lucy at King’s College Hospital.“The damage you’re doing to families like myself is terrible,” she told the minister. “We’re so lucky as a nation have our NHS – I feel like you’re criticising it all the time.”Ms Pinnington-Auld suggested Tory ministers had unfairly blamed record waiting...
