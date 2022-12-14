ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Former Pennsylvania police chief pleads guilty to stealing drugs from evidence locker

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fJdWt_0jhngSqg00

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A former police chief in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing drugs from an evidence locker on Tuesday.

Timothy Butler, 46, a former Elizabeth Borough police chief, pleaded guilty to a charge of theft of government property, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday, according to WPXI.

Butler reportedly admitted in court that he stole and used heroin that was seized in two federal investigations, according to the Department of Justice. From June 2017 to December 2018, Butler “stole hundreds of bricks and bundles of heroin from the Elizabeth Borough Police Department for his own personal use.” The heroin was stored in the evidence locker at the police station.

According to WPXI, Butler pleaded guilty in Aug. 2019 to state-level charges that included two counts of theft, a count of possession and a count of obstructing the administration of law. He was sentenced to 55 months of probation and 325 hours of community service. This was in regards to pleading guilty to stealing heroin from the station’s evidence room. According to WPXI, he was charged by the state and federally.

Butler is expected to be sentenced on April 4, 2023. He is facing no more than 10 years in prison, a fine of no more than $250,000 or both, according to the DOJ.

No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of starving dog twice gets 6 to 12 months in jail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man accused of starving a dog twice was sentenced to six to 12 months in jail.Pittsburgh police said the young dog Gerald Walker was caring for in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar was severely emaciated and had been left outside in a cage in the cold and rain. Animal control officials took the dog to the vet, but it couldn't be saved.Thursday morning, Walker was taken out of an Allegheny County courtroom in handcuffs. Judge Anthony Mariani sentenced Walker to serve 6 to 12 months in jail followed by six years of probation. He's also not allowed to have animals.Walker must complete 100 hours of community service during his first year of probation and 100 more hours of community service for his second year of probation. He must also pay $562 in restitution to Avets.In 2016, Walker was charged with starving a pit bull mix in Homewood. Animal control officials said the dog named Effie was emaciated and was so hungry she ate clothes and plastic,Effie needed surgery, but made a full recovery. Police officer Christine Luffey who found her ended up adopting her.
PITTSBURGH, PA
westmifflinpolice.com

Information Release: Arrests & seizure of a large amount of Illegal Narcotics, Firearms, and U.S. Currency

ARRESTS: On 12/14/2022, Officers from the West Mifflin Police Department working in conjunction with Agents from the Pennsylvania Attorneys General Office Region V, and members of the Westmoreland County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence located at 2128 Pennsylvania Ave. in West Mifflin resulting in the seizure of a large amount of illegal narcotics, firearms, and U.S. currency.
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man injured 3 officers trying to arrest him at North Shore bar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An alleged violent assault on the North Shore during Sunday's Steelers game injured four first responders. One of those police officers wound up at the hospital with a bloody nose and concussion.According to court paperwork, Ronald Snoe of Churchill paid zero dollars and is out of jail. He's not due back in court until the end of the month.According to police, a mid-game drunken brawl Sunday landed Snoe in jail."It's terrible, first of all, that something like that happened, it's clearly not necessary," said North Shore Tavern owner Mike Sukitch.Police arrested Snoe at the North Shore Tavern....
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Woman accused of taking patients’ drugs

A nurse at UPMC Cranberry Place has been accused of using a drug prescribed to her patient and replacing it with saline solution, according to charges filed last month. Lorrie J. Jelic, 53, of Butler, was charged by the state Attorney General’s Office on Nov. 23 with felony acquisition of a controlled substance and misdemeanor fraud following an investigation at her workplace.
CBS Pittsburgh

Fayette County man charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI in crash that killed 2

GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing homicide charges five months after a crash that killed two people. A magisterial district judge in Fayette County signed off on a warrant for 33-year-old James Coty Empoules of Masontown.On Tuesday, charges were filed again Empoules in connection to a double-fatal crash that happened in July on Walnut Hill Road in Georges Township.According to a criminal docket, the charges included two counts of homicide by vehicle and two counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence as well as careless driving causing unintentional death and two counts of endangering the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Penn Hills crash sends 5 people to the hospital

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Five people have been transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills Thursday evening. Allegheny County police say that first responders were sent to the 10900 block of Frankstown Road in Penn Hills around 6:50 p.m. Four women and a 3-year-old child...
PENN HILLS, PA
Tribune-Review

Man arrested after Jeannette flashlight attack

A city man who Jeannette police said attacked another man with a flashlight this week turned himself in Thursday. Authorities had sought information on his whereabouts after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The wounded man was taken to a hospital for numerous face and head injuries, police said....
JEANNETTE, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO INDIANA COUNTY DEFENDANTS FEDERALLY INDICTED ON DRUG CHARGES

Two defendants from Indiana County were indicted for federal drug charges this morning. Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi said in a news release that 52-year-old Eldon Sajko of Penn Run and 51-year-old James Emerson were both indicted by a federal grand jury this morning for federal offenses to drugs within the county.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Man Charged With DUI For Route 8 Crash

A Butler man is facing DUI charges following a crash that happened earlier this week. The two vehicle accident happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street Extension and the Clearview Mall. State police say 25-year-old Corey Pettigrew was under the influence of alcohol when he...
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tensions boil over in UPMC hearing over secret recording

A court hearing over a secretly recorded conversation between two UPMC physicians on Thursday devolved into shouting and threats to have an attorney jailed before cooler heads prevailed. Dr. James Luketich, the head of cardiothoracic surgery for UPMC, filed a motion for an injunction to prohibit the use of the...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police looking for man missing for a year

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are putting out a call for help in finding a man who has not been seen in a year. Donald Arrington went missing on Dec. 15, 2021. He would now be 64 years old. Arrington was described at the time as 6 feet tall and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
104K+
Followers
146K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy