The Voice: Blake Shelton, Bryce Leatherwood Bring the Party With ‘Hillbilly Bone’ During Live Finale [Watch]

Blake Shelton Reveals the One Thing Gwen Stefani's Kids Said That Made Him Re-Evaluate His Priorities
When Blake Shelton married Gwen Stefani in July 2021, he became an insta-dad to her three sons: Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8, who she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The three boys have had a big impact on him, including inspiring him to re-evaluate his career and life priorities. The “Different Man” singer recently revealed the one thing they said that made him switch course, and it’s a testament to how important they are to him.
Blake Shelton says Michigan's Brayden Lape will become too big for 'The Voice'
He’s just a sophomore in high school and the youngest finalist on “The Voice.” Small-town Michigan teen, Braydon Lape, just delivered his top 10 performance which he hopes will earn him enough votes from America to send him to next week’s semifinals. UPDATE: Did Brayden Lape...
Blake Shelton Throws Name Out for His Potential Replacement on 'The Voice'
Blake Shelton has announced who should take his chair when he walks away from The Voice next year. “Y’all know that next spring The Voice Season 23 will be my last… So I’d like to throw @NealMcCoy’s hat in the ring as my replacement!” he wrote on Twitter. “Can I get an amen?!!!!”
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Spend The Holiday Weekend Getting Their Hands Dirty In Oklahoma: Photos!
Keeping it country! After Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal in camo attire, the pair kept the theme going by exploring the latter's home state of Oklahoma.On Sunday, November 27, the blonde beauty flooded her Instagram page with photos and videos from their outdoorsy day, where they chopped wood and walked around in muddy boots.At one point, Stefani, 53, recorded her man, 46, lugging around huge chunks of wood with her brother Todd, while another video appeared to show her and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale's son Apollo, 8, fishing.As OK! previously reported, Apollo and his two brothers Kingston,...
Blake Shelton ditches 'The Voice' to focus on parenting with Gwen Stefani: 'I take that job very seriously'
Blake Shelton discussed why he's stepping away from his career, particularly "The Voice" to spend more time with his stepsons from Gwen Stefani's former marriage to Gavin Rossdale.
Gwen Stefani Shares Adorable Snap Celebrating Thanksgiving With Blake Shelton
While celebrating Thanksgiving, Gwen Stefani took to her Instagram account to share a sweet photo of her and Blake Shelton with an adorable caption. “Who am I thankful for this year? Def this 1,” Gwen Stefani declared in the post’s caption, which features a snapshot of Stefani next to the country music superstar. Carson Daly responded to the post by asking, “Why? (Love you).”
Blake Shelton Says He Will Never Walk Away from Music: 'You Might as Well Poison Me!'
In PEOPLE's latest cover story, the country superstar gets candid about fame, family and career He may be stepping back from The Voice next year, but Blake Shelton isn't going anywhere. As he gears up for his latest tour kicking off in February 2023, the country superstar is also figuring out his next steps when it comes to his music career. "Walking away from music, you might as well just poison me or something. That's not something I can go without. I can't help it," he tells PEOPLE in its latest cover story. Still,...
Carly Pearce Calls Blake Shelton's Fanbase 'Very Country' Ahead of Touring With Him
Following the news that she will be touring with Blake Shelton, country music songstress Carly Pearce opened up about her upcoming performances alongside The Voice coach. “I think Blake’s fanbase is very country,” Carly Pearce said to TV Insider about teaming up with Shelton. “Which lends itself to my music and who I am as an artist. I toured with Blake. He was my very first big tour when I had my first single out. To be able to come back and be his big support act five years later, I think fans are going to see we have a really sweet friendship. He has been really good to me, and I’m just excited as a fan to watch his show every night.”
The Voice recap: Meet your season 22 finalists
This one's going to hurt, folks. Tonight, ahead of next week's season 22 finale of The Voice, the Top 8 will become the Top 5, meaning three artists who are so close to the finish line are going home. That's rough. Just in case you need a reminder, our host...
Blake Shelton Says His Raucous New Game Show Barmageddon Is The Hangover with His Famous Pals
"Now I like to watch other people do stupid stuff — not necessarily be the one doing it," the country superstar says of co-creating USA Network's new show with pal Carson Daly Blake Shelton is ready to rumble. On Monday night, the country superstar's new show Barmageddon (co-created with close friend Carson Daly) will premiere at 11 p.m. on USA Network — and Shelton promises fans are in for a rollicking good time. "What we were aiming for was real-life The Hangover," Shelton tells PEOPLE exclusively. "We wanted to try to capture that...
Tim McGraw and Family Dress Up in 'The Godfather' Garb for Theme Night
Tim McGraw often shares fun and sweet moments with his wife Faith Hill and their three daughters, and in a new post, the singer shared snaps from a Godfather-themed family fun night. The photos find McGraw and his family all decked out in costumes inspired by the mafia film series...
Blake Shelton Reveals the Array of Gifts He 'Demands' for His 'The Voice' Retirement
Blake Shelton expects to be showered with gifts when he officially leaves his chair on The Voice. The country music star announced that he’s retiring from the long-running competition show last month. And after putting 23 seasons of hard work into training the next generation of singers, he believes someone should give him an All Terrain Vehicle, at the very least.
'The Voice' Frontrunner Bodie Raves Over Blake Shelton: He's 'So Supportive Of Letting Me Be Me' (Exclusive)
Bodie is one of the standout singers of The Voice season 22. Week after week, Bodie takes the stage and wows the world with his arrangements and vocals. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Bodie after the top 10 live show about working with Blake Shelton, who declared that Bodie’s latest performance may have been the “greatest performance” he’s ever seen on the show.
Blake Shelton Surprises Fans With New Christmas Project
Pop some champagne or pour a cup of eggnog. Blake Shelton is making the Christmas season that much more festive. Starting this month, you can listen to his super deluxe version of “Cheers, It’s Christmas.” He released the initial album a decade ago. But 10 years later, Shelton has added some new songs and reworked others. Shelton announced the new project via social media.
Blake Shelton says he's leaving 'The Voice' to 'invest' in his stepfather duties
When Blake Shelton leaves "The Voice" in 2023, he will be turning his chair for a new audience: the family he shares with wife Gwen Stefani. During a Dec. 7 interview with People, Shelton, 46, opened up about how being a stepfather to Stefani’s three sons — Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — has changed him.
'The Voice' Season 22 Finale Date, Time, and What to Expect
'The Voice' Season 22 finale will feature two hours of performances before the winner is revealed. Here's everything to know about the big night.
Blake Shelton Credits Gwen Stefani's Stepsons For Finding A New Purpose In Life
Country singer Blake Shelton might be best known for his long-standing spot in one of the infamous red chairs on The Voice, but he is actually so much more than that now that he’s a stepdad. Though he doesn’t have any biological children, he credits new wife, Gwen Stefani and her kids with changing his whole outlook on life.
Rick Beato's music passion translates into 3.3 million YouTube followers
In late 2015, music producer Rick Beato on a lark posted a Facebook video of his 8-year-old son Dylan demonstrating “per...
'The Voice': All Four Coaches Bring Christmas Cheer With Holiday Performance [Watch]
All four coaches teamed up to put their voices on a holiday classic during the first edition of the live two-part finale of Season 22’s The Voice on Monday night (Dec. 12). Putting folks into the holiday spirit, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend turned out a memorable and ethereal rendition of "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)."
Blake Shelton opens up about being a stepdad to Gwen Stefani's 3 sons
"[Family] is what I want to invest in now," he said.
