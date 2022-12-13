ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
wlrn.org

Florida's insurance commissioner resigns amid state's property insurance crisis

After lawmakers this week passed an overhaul of the state’s property-insurance system, Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier on Thursday submitted his resignation to Gov. Ron DeSantis. Altmaier, who made the resignation effective Dec. 28, has been Florida’s top insurance regulator since 2016. The letter did not detail his future...
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Parents memorialize Sandy Hook shooting victims ten years later

Today marks 10 years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. For some former Sandy Hook students, their experience that day sent them down a path of activism. Davis Dunavin of member station WSHU followed the journey of a few young survivors. DAVIS DUNAVIN, BYLINE: Maggie...
NEWTOWN, CT
wlrn.org

Severe weather to pass through Florida Wednesday and Thursday

Rounds of strong and heavy thunderstorms will continue to pass through parts of the Panhandle until late afternoon. Starting early to mid-evening, a line of storms with a damaging wind and isolated tornado threat hits the western Panhandle and the severe weather risk will slowly spread eastward through the overnight hours. There will be an elevated tornado risk through Thursday morning so please have multiple ways to receive warnings. A NOAA weather radio is still the best way to wake you up at night.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Keys deputies playing Grinch issue onions to speeders

Drivers on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway who hit the gas pedal a little too hard in certain school zones — watch out. You might get pulled over by the Grinch!. For the past 20 years, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office has sent out deputies dressed as the fictional Doctor Seuss character to enforce speed limits in selected school zones during the holidays.

Comments / 0

Community Policy