papreplive.com
Erin Daley adding offense for Plymouth Whitemarsh
HORSHAM >> Erin Daley knew her role was going to change as a senior at Plymouth Whitemarsh. She was able to focus on defense as a junior with a ton of surrounding talent on a team that went 34-0 and won a state championship. With four of the top six...
papreplive.com
All-Delco Girls Soccer: Switch to goalie proved fruitful for Maya Naimoli, Episcopal Academy
NEWTOWN SQUARE — Maya Naimoli entered her junior season of high school soccer at Episcopal Academy with aspirations of playing goalkeeper in college … and a grand total of one high school game between the posts. She wasn’t behind the 8-ball exactly, with a stellar reputation on the...
papreplive.com
Unionville uses big fourth period to down Downingtown East
UWCHLAN<< In a game that saw nine second half lead changes and was tight throughout, it is the team that executes the best down the stretch that is going to come out on top. Thursday night at Bob Boyer Gymnasium, the visiting Unionville Longhorns went on a 10-0 run late in the fourth period and that was enough to give the Longhorns a thrilling 69-67 win over host Downingtown East in a nonleague clash.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Smyrna finishes No. 1 in final Delaware MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Delaware came to a close over the weekend. Smyrna was among the winners, beating Dover in the Class 3A state championship game. That victory helped propel the Eagles to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25. Smyrna (12-1) won its...
papreplive.com
W.C. East pulls away to beat back D-East
WEST GOSHEN >> There’s only one thing more satisfying to a coach than an opening season victory — to open league play with a win. For West Chester East girls basketball coach Eris Listrani, add timely shooting with strong defense and a dash of grittiness and the Ches-Mont League National Division lid lifter was as pleasing as a perfectly baked batch of Christmas cookies.
papreplive.com
Methacton collects 6 pins, rolls past Wissahickon
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Ryan Hayes was feeling under the weather but the Methacton sophomore was still determined to do one thing Wednesday night. “I woke up this morning and I said ‘I need to put six points on the board,’” he said. Hayes did exactly that by...
papreplive.com
Gurysh, Zemitis lead Neshaminy past Lansdale Catholic
LANSDALE >> Eleven straight points by Lansdale Catholic to finish the first quarter erased the early 10-2 advantage the Neshaminy girls basketball team got out to in Thursday night’s nonleague contest. But Taylor Gurysh helped the visitors regain their momentum at the start of next quarter, knocking down a...
papreplive.com
All-Delco Cross Country: Haverford’s Cieslak, Lawson on similarly stellar trajectories
HAVERFORD — The similarities between Haverford teammates Olivia Cieslak and Patrick Lawson are myriad. Both started running at an early age under the guidance of their parents. Both enjoy being part of the Fords’ strong team culture, one of the factors that brought Cieslak to Haverford after spending part of her freshman year at Friends’ Central.
MaxPreps
Yamir Knight named 2022 MaxPreps Delaware High School Football Player of the Year
Each year since 2006, MaxPreps has recognized outstanding performers in high school football. America's source for high school sports continues the tradition to close out the 2022 season by naming the top player in each state. Selections are based on team success and individual excellence in addition to local and state accolades.
papreplive.com
Cross Country: The All-Delco Teams
Olivia Cieslak, Haverford So. Loralei Golembiewski, Upper Darby Jr. Avery Lustgarten, Garnet Valley Fr. Zoe Margolies, Radnor Jr. Camryn McGeehan, Haverford So. Hannah Prokup, Strath Haven Jr. Therese Trainer, Notre Dame Sr. Luke Bodden, Radnor Jr. Dakin Ebmeyer, Episcopal Academy Sr. Patrick Lawson, Haverford Sr. Aidan McHugh, Episcopal Academy Sr.
papreplive.com
All-Delco Cross Country: Ebmeyer, McHugh, Woolery fueled EA’s record season
In addition to Runners of the Year Olivia Cieslak and Patrick Lawson of Haverford, the All-Delco cross country team includes:. Loralei Golembiewski, Upper Darby: The junior teamed with Gabriella Fralin to give the Royals a solid 1-2 punch. Golembiewski enjoyed an outstanding season, qualifying for the PIAA Class 3A championships for the first time, the first Upper Darby runner to qualify for states since Megan Cook in 2018. She finished fourth at Delcos, seventh at the Central League championships, 32nd at the District 1 championships and 81st in Hershey. She recorded the best time of her career (18:51.10) at the 48th Paul Short Run. She was fifth at the Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational.
papreplive.com
West Chester Henderson boys, girls win swim season opener against Rustin
West Chester >> The West Chester Henderson swim team, featuring 40 girls and 25 boys, got its season off to a good start with a couple of victories against West Chester Rustin Wednesday evening at the West Chester YMCA. The Warrior boys won a 103-72 decision while the Henderson girls...
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: St. Joseph's Prep finishes No. 1 in final Pennsylvania MaxPreps Top 25
The high school football season in Pennsylvania came to a close over the weekend. St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia) was among the victors, beating No. 6 Harrisburg 42-7 in the Class 6A state championship game. That victory helped propel the Hawks to the No. 1 ranking in the final state MaxPreps Top 25.
Joseph McFadden, Once Cardinal O’Hara’s President, Exchanged Basketball for the Priesthood
The eulogy for Bishop Joe McFadden could have opened in so many ways, writes Frank Fitzpatrick for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The former president of Cardinal O’Hara High School and a priest at St. Laurence in Highland Park, McFadden also had a brief but memorable tenure as Harrisburg’s bishop.
papreplive.com
Mercury roundup (Dec. 14) Alexis Hess, Fleetwood girls basketball downs Daniel Boone
Highlights: Alexis Hess scored 22 points for Fleetwood (3-1), which jumped to a 19-4 lead after a quarter on Wednesday night. Liv Welker scored 14 for visiting Daniel Boone (2-5). Daniel Boone: Goodhart 0 0-0 0, Tritz 0 0-0 0, Okuniewski 0 0-2 0, Hall 1 1-2 3, Glass 0 1-2 1, Parrott 0 0-0 0, Davidheiser 0 0-0 0, Welker 5 4-6 14, Hofer 1 2-2 4, Fetrow 0 0-0 0, Germany 0 0-2 0, Totals 7 8-16 22.
cityandstatepa.com
Two state lawmakers want to audit Philadelphia and Pittsburgh sports stadiums.
State Rep. Jim Gregory’s history with the Pittsburgh Pirates goes back well before he ran for public office. He spent 12 years as a sports reporter for WTAJ-TV and covered the Pirates’ division wins in the early 1990s. “One of my prized possessions is a picture of me...
‘The Athletic’ Names Bryn Mawr Billionaire Michael G. Rubin Its Sports Businessperson of the Year
Fanatics, Inc., CEO Michael G. Rubin was named The Atlantic's 2022 Businessperson of the YearPhoto byKynetic. Bryn Mawr billionaire Michael G. Rubin, CEO of Fanatics, Inc. (the Jacksonville, Fla., online sports clothing-collectibles company), has been named 2022 Businessperson of the Year by The Athletic. Bill Shea profiled Rubin’s distinction in the sports business category.
mainlinetoday.com
Your Guide to the Main Line’s Luxury Apartment Communities
Luxury apartments abound around the Main Line. Photo courtesy of Ashbridge Exton. The luxury rental market continues to thrive across the Philadelphia suburbs. Our guide will help you find the perfect place to call home. The Airdrie at Paoli Station. 9 E Central Ave, Paoli, (610) 890-3700. Arlo Apartment Homes.
Temple University President, Henderson Grad Will Be First in Decades to Move to School’s North Philly Neighborhood
Temple University President Jason Wingard, a Henderson High School graduate who grew up in West Chester, plans to move from his current Chestnut Hill home to the school’s North Philadelphia neighborhood to be closer to the campus and its surrounding community, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer. This...
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
