eagleeye.news
MSD Key Club hosts annual Harvest Drive
Each year, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hosts its annual Harvest Drive, an event designed to collect food, gently worn clothing and other necessities for underprivileged families. In order to achieve their goal of giving to those in need, the Harvest Drive organization has 13 different school-based distribution centers working with 190 Broward County Public Schools, one of which is MSD.
Countdown to 2023/24 Begins: Broward County School Board Approves New Calendar
In a move that has pleased many parents and students in Broward County, the School Board of Florida approved the 2023/24 school calendar at its meeting on December 13, 2022. The first day of the new school year will be Monday, August 21, 2023, with the last day scheduled for Monday, June 10, 2024.
thebulldogbark.com
SBHS Student Parking; Is It Worth It?
A.B lives in the Hollywood West Park neighborhood. It’s a 10 minute drive to get from West Park to SBHS. Even though SBHS is only such a short drive away, A.B finds himself waking up at 6:00 A.M and arriving at school an hour early. “So, I can get...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Wendy Bocaille, M.D., Joins Baptist Health as a Family Medicine Physician
December 12, 2022 – Wendy Bocaille, M.D., joins Baptist Health as a family medicine physician. “We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Bocaille to Baptist Health’s family medicine team,” says Bernie Fernandez, M.D., chief executive officer of Baptist Health Medical Group. “The diversity of her accomplishments – from earning her residency’s patient care award to her work with FIU’s Neighborhood Health Education Learning Program – highlight her passion for providing everyone exemplary care.”
As schools chief is unfired and rehired, we’re tired of this | Editorial
Vickie Cartwright is Broward County superintendent of schools. Again. At least until Jan. 24. But even though Cartwright’s earlier firing is rescinded, the district will keep looking for another superintendent. Is that clear? Surely not. Is this any way to run the nation’s sixth-largest school district? Definitely not. Cartwright’s status was the subject of six agenda items at Tuesday’s School ...
City of Coral Springs Announces 2022 Deck the Halls Holiday Décor Contest Winners
2022 Deck the Halls Holiday Décor Contest Winners. Three homes have been selected for the City of Coral Springs Deck the Halls Holiday Decor Contest. The city received 15 outstanding entries and selected the top three based on creativity, theme, and effort of exterior decorations only. Judges included city...
WSVN-TV
Former Somerset Parkland Academy principal sentenced for bringing guns to campus
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former school principal accused of bringing loaded weapons to Somerset Parkland Academy has been sentenced after pleading no contest to the charges. On Tuesday, Geyler Herrera Castro’s trial came to a speedy close after facing charges for bringing two loaded guns to the campus,...
miamisprings.com
A Gift Giving Guide For The Clueless
Home for the holidays is more than a slogan, it’s a hopeful sign that all is well with the world and that yes, we can go home again. And when your home is here in Miami Springs that certainly rings true. The Miami Springs and Virginia Gardens environs are a true oasis in the maelstrom of life in south Florida.
Broward New Times
Lawsuit: Palm Beach Schools Superintendent Demoted Official for Bashing Republicans on Twitter
A Palm Beach County School District employee alleges in a federal lawsuit that she was demoted after she criticized Republicans on social media and questioned the superintendent's decision to banish "The Genderbread Person," a school-board-approved sex education poster. "This is an action by Diana Fedderman, a career educator (27 years)...
Survey Ranks Coral Springs Costco as America’s 2nd Cleanest Location
According to a new survey of Costco shoppers, Coral Springs is home to one of the nation’s cleanest locations. As detailed by Yahoo! Finance this week, a new survey conducted by the financial website Finance Buzz found that after polling over 6,000 Costco shoppers, the Costco located at 4621 Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs ranks as the nation’s second-most cleanliest, second only to a location in San Antonio, Texas.
Parkland Farmers’ Market Returns on Dec. 18 with Over 120 Vendors
The Parkland Farmers’ Market is returning on Sunday, December 18, with a craft fair just in time for the holiday season. The market is a great opportunity for residents to connect with one another and support local vendors. Located at the Parkland Equestrian Center, the market is scheduled to...
“I’ve got to love everybody if I want to see God”: Pompano resident celebrates a rare achievement: His 110th birthday
Pompano Beach resident Willie Clark, Sr., has a claim to fame that few others can match: on Dec. 10, he celebrated his 110th birthday. On that day, family, friends and members of the community gathered at his house in the Liberty Park neighborhood to pass on their best wishes. This “party” included a visit by Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin and Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher, who presented Mr. Clark with proclamations commemorating his rare milestone, as well as a drive-by parade past his house.
cbs12.com
Boca Raton homeowner thanks CBS12 for fighting for her money back
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Just before Thanksgiving, Stacy Furgang reached out to CBS12 News when sewage began running into her home after the Crescent Lakes Boca Raton Homeowners' Association allowed AT&T into the community for upgrades. In 2019, the HOA board alerted homeowners that AT&T would be digging...
WSVN-TV
Broward County School Board set to re-vote on superintendent position
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County School Board once again will vote on whether Superintendent Vickie Cartwright gets to keep her job or not. Last month the school board decided to fire her in a 5 to 4 vote. Four of the outgoing members who voted for Cartwright’s...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Ultrasound Device for Pain Gets ‘Nod’ from Shark Tank and NIH Funding
BOCA RATON, Fla. – December 14, 2022 – Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt College of Medicine, in collaboration with Albany Medical College (AMC) in New York, are among seven institutions nationwide selected to receive funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for their innovative pilot projects to enable new medical devices to diagnose and treat both acute and chronic disorders from neuropathic pain to mental illness.
iheart.com
Boca Raton City Council Votes Down Chick-Fil-A
Chick-fil-A may be too popular for Boca Raton. The city council voted Tuesday to stop the company from opening a new location on Federal Highway. Neighbors in Harbor East community complained the restaurant would bring heavy traffic. One resident said the amount of traffic that Chick-fil-A generates is unlike any other fast food drive-thru.
cbs12.com
Brightline to launch service in Boca Raton, Aventura
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline will soon run through stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. The company announced tickets are on sale for the launch of the new stations, with both going into service on Dec. 21, 2022. Ribbon cutting ceremonies will be held for both stations on...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Delray Medical Center Advances its Endovascular Program as the First Hospital in Florida to Acquire the AI-Powered Viz™ Vascular Suite
End-to-end platform tailored for the hospital’s vascular care team helps detect suspected vascular disease and improve patient outcomes. Delray Beach, FL – December 14, 2022— As a leader in vascular care, Delray Medical Center is the first hospital in Florida to acquire the Viz Vascular Suite. This is a comprehensive software its vascular care team can use to detect disease, optimize workflow, and coordinate care. The Viz Vascular Suite uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically detect suspected pulmonary embolism, right/left ventricle dilation, aortic dissection, and abdominal aortic aneurysm[1] to facilitate informed and efficient treatment decisions.
Public picks preferences for McNab House and Botanical Gardens
Pompano Beach – A tropical garden, bromeliad and orchid garden are the community preferences for the McNab House and Botanical Gardens. The community rang in with their preferences at a Dec. 6 evening meeting held at the Emma Lou Olson Civic Center. Preferred paving materials for garden walkways are...
tamaractalk.com
Marlon Bolton Selected Vice Mayor of Tamarac
Commissioner Marlon Bolton was selected as the new vice mayor of Tamarac. Bolton, vice mayor from 2019 to 2020, pulled the records from the prior years to show that the districts don’t always alternate in the title selection. He then nominated himself at the Dec. 14 commission meeting. “With...
