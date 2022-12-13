ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

eagleeye.news

MSD Key Club hosts annual Harvest Drive

Each year, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School hosts its annual Harvest Drive, an event designed to collect food, gently worn clothing and other necessities for underprivileged families. In order to achieve their goal of giving to those in need, the Harvest Drive organization has 13 different school-based distribution centers working with 190 Broward County Public Schools, one of which is MSD.
PARKLAND, FL
thebulldogbark.com

SBHS Student Parking; Is It Worth It?

A.B lives in the Hollywood West Park neighborhood. It’s a 10 minute drive to get from West Park to SBHS. Even though SBHS is only such a short drive away, A.B finds himself waking up at 6:00 A.M and arriving at school an hour early. “So, I can get...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Wendy Bocaille, M.D., Joins Baptist Health as a Family Medicine Physician

December 12, 2022 – Wendy Bocaille, M.D., joins Baptist Health as a family medicine physician. “We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Bocaille to Baptist Health’s family medicine team,” says Bernie Fernandez, M.D., chief executive officer of Baptist Health Medical Group. “The diversity of her accomplishments – from earning her residency’s patient care award to her work with FIU’s Neighborhood Health Education Learning Program – highlight her passion for providing everyone exemplary care.”
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As schools chief is unfired and rehired, we’re tired of this | Editorial

Vickie Cartwright is Broward County superintendent of schools. Again. At least until Jan. 24. But even though Cartwright’s earlier firing is rescinded, the district will keep looking for another superintendent. Is that clear? Surely not. Is this any way to run the nation’s sixth-largest school district? Definitely not. Cartwright’s status was the subject of six agenda items at Tuesday’s School ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
miamisprings.com

A Gift Giving Guide For The Clueless

Home for the holidays is more than a slogan, it’s a hopeful sign that all is well with the world and that yes, we can go home again. And when your home is here in Miami Springs that certainly rings true. The Miami Springs and Virginia Gardens environs are a true oasis in the maelstrom of life in south Florida.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
Talk Media

Survey Ranks Coral Springs Costco as America’s 2nd Cleanest Location

According to a new survey of Costco shoppers, Coral Springs is home to one of the nation’s cleanest locations. As detailed by Yahoo! Finance this week, a new survey conducted by the financial website Finance Buzz found that after polling over 6,000 Costco shoppers, the Costco located at 4621 Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs ranks as the nation’s second-most cleanliest, second only to a location in San Antonio, Texas.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
NewPelican

“I’ve got to love everybody if I want to see God”: Pompano resident celebrates a rare achievement: His 110th birthday

Pompano Beach resident Willie Clark, Sr., has a claim to fame that few others can match: on Dec. 10, he celebrated his 110th birthday. On that day, family, friends and members of the community gathered at his house in the Liberty Park neighborhood to pass on their best wishes. This “party” included a visit by Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin and Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher, who presented Mr. Clark with proclamations commemorating his rare milestone, as well as a drive-by parade past his house.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Boca Raton homeowner thanks CBS12 for fighting for her money back

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Just before Thanksgiving, Stacy Furgang reached out to CBS12 News when sewage began running into her home after the Crescent Lakes Boca Raton Homeowners' Association allowed AT&T into the community for upgrades. In 2019, the HOA board alerted homeowners that AT&T would be digging...
BOCA RATON, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Ultrasound Device for Pain Gets ‘Nod’ from Shark Tank and NIH Funding

BOCA RATON, Fla. – December 14, 2022 – Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Schmidt College of Medicine, in collaboration with Albany Medical College (AMC) in New York, are among seven institutions nationwide selected to receive funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for their innovative pilot projects to enable new medical devices to diagnose and treat both acute and chronic disorders from neuropathic pain to mental illness.
BOCA RATON, FL
iheart.com

Boca Raton City Council Votes Down Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A may be too popular for Boca Raton. The city council voted Tuesday to stop the company from opening a new location on Federal Highway. Neighbors in Harbor East community complained the restaurant would bring heavy traffic. One resident said the amount of traffic that Chick-fil-A generates is unlike any other fast food drive-thru.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Brightline to launch service in Boca Raton, Aventura

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline will soon run through stations in Boca Raton and Aventura. The company announced tickets are on sale for the launch of the new stations, with both going into service on Dec. 21, 2022. Ribbon cutting ceremonies will be held for both stations on...
BOCA RATON, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Delray Medical Center Advances its Endovascular Program as the First Hospital in Florida to Acquire the AI-Powered Viz™ Vascular Suite

End-to-end platform tailored for the hospital’s vascular care team helps detect suspected vascular disease and improve patient outcomes. Delray Beach, FL – December 14, 2022— As a leader in vascular care, Delray Medical Center is the first hospital in Florida to acquire the Viz Vascular Suite. This is a comprehensive software its vascular care team can use to detect disease, optimize workflow, and coordinate care. The Viz Vascular Suite uses artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically detect suspected pulmonary embolism, right/left ventricle dilation, aortic dissection, and abdominal aortic aneurysm[1] to facilitate informed and efficient treatment decisions.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
tamaractalk.com

Marlon Bolton Selected Vice Mayor of Tamarac

Commissioner Marlon Bolton was selected as the new vice mayor of Tamarac. Bolton, vice mayor from 2019 to 2020, pulled the records from the prior years to show that the districts don’t always alternate in the title selection. He then nominated himself at the Dec. 14 commission meeting. “With...
TAMARAC, FL

