Cheese recall due to listeria found in products
The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
MedicalXpress
Health officials warn against eating raw oysters distributed to 13 states
Health officials are advising people to not eat or serve some oysters that were distributed in 13 states across the country. The Food and Drug Administration said this week it is advising consumers not to eat, and restaurants and other retailers not to sell, Dai One Food Co. frozen half shell oysters that have a harvest date of Feb. 6, 2022. The South Korean firm has recalled oyster products from "the same harvest area," according to the FDA.
8 million cleaning products recalled over bacteria exposure risk
The Laundress brand of detergent and household cleaning products has recalled about eight million products because of the possible presence of bacteria that could pose a health risk to consumers.
Frozen Fruit Sold In New York State Recalled Due To Hepatitis A Threat
A recall has been issued for frozen fruit sold in New York State due to potential contamination with hepatitis A. At this point, it doesn't seem safe to eat anything you didn't personally plant, grow and pick yourself. There have been so many food recalls over the past year, it's hard to keep up. The latest affects frozen raspberries that were shipped to and sold in New York State.
BBC
Record alcohol deaths from pandemic drinking
A record number of people died from alcohol last year, which is likely to be the result of increased drinking during the pandemic, according to the Office for National Statistics. There were 9,641 deaths in the UK in 2021, compared to 7,565 in 2019 - a 27% increase. The ONS...
Are vaccines available for Strep A and scarlet fever?
Nine children in the UK have died in recent weeks as a result of an outbreak of Group A Streptococcus, a potentially deadly bacterial infection more commonly known as Strep A.The bacteria, Streptococcus pyogenes, can linger in the throat and on the skin and cause many different illnesses if transmitted through sneezing or physical contact, including impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.While the vast majority of infections prove relatively mild, the bacteria can also sometimes cause a life-threatening illness known as invasive Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) disease. Symptoms include high fever, severe muscle aches, localised muscle tenderness and redness...
WLTX.com
Recall: Lidl advent calendars may contain chocolate tainted with salmonella
WASHINGTON — Lidl US is recalling advent calendars because the cream-filled chocolate inside may contain salmonella, a bacteria that sickens tens of thousands of Americans each year. Salmonella was detected during routine testing of the products, Lidl said. The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the...
WebMD
COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Treatments No Longer Effective
Dec. 4, 2022 – The number of medications available to treat COVID-19 continues to get smaller as the coronavirus changes to outsmart treatments. The FDA said last week that bebtelovimab, a monoclonal antibody drug given through a vein, is no longer authorized because it is not effective against the leading strains of COVID-19.
EverydayHealth.com
Worsening Measles Outbreak Threatens Unvaccinated Kids
A worsening measles outbreak in Ohio has so far sickened more than five dozen children, offering the latest evidence that low vaccination rates during the pandemic pose a serious risk to kids’ health. Since the beginning of November, 64 measles cases have been confirmed in children and teens in...
China dumping its draconian ‘zero COVID’ policy could come at the huge cost of rampant infections: ‘This will spread like wildfire’
The end result could be “hundreds of millions” of infected Chinese, Dr. Ali Mokdad, a professor at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said.
China to allow home quarantine as Covid restrictions eased nationwide
China’s government has said people with Covid-19 who have mild or no symptoms can quarantine at home, in a significant shift towards living with the virus. The 10-point directive, issued on Wednesday afternoon by China’s national health commission, also instructed officials to stop launching temporary lockdowns, and ended testing and health code requirements for “cross-regional migrants”, suggesting much freer travel across China for the lunar new year period.
BBC
Number of smokers drops as vaping rises, data shows
The number of people smoking in the UK dropped to its lowest level on record last year but more people were using e-cigarettes, new figures have revealed. Data from the Office for National Statistics found around 13.3% of people aged 18 or over smoked cigarettes in 2021, down from 14.0% in 2020.
EverydayHealth.com
New COVID Subvariants Take Over the U.S.
The coronavirus continues to mutate rapidly. In the latter half of August, the BA.5 subvariant made up more than 85 percent of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. Now, just three months later, BA.5 accounts for just under one-quarter of cases while BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are responsible for nearly half of infections in the country, according to latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Ancient Lung Disease Strikes Countertop Cutters In LA
Since Jan. 2016, at least 30 stone fabricators in the Los Angeles area have been diagnosed with an accelerated form of silicosis, an incurable, and deadly, dust-related illness. The evidence suggests silica-rich synthetic stone is to blame.
Co-Founders Design FDA-Approved Protective Gear for Muslim Women in Healthcare
Two healthcare workers are rewriting history for Muslim women in healthcare after discovering a line of hygienic hijabs to protect them in hospital settings. Yasmin Samatar and Faraoli Adam served on the frontlines during the onset of Covid-19 when they found it difficult to find personal protective equipment (PPE) that would keep them safe from being exposed to the virus.
Demand for hospital-grade cribs on the rise as viral illnesses continue to surge
As a trio of respiratory viruses spreads across the country and pediatric hospitalizations remain high, some hospitals are running into a new problem: a shortage of medical-grade cribs.
Race to control ‘tripledemic’ as cases of RSV in children sweep US and Europe
Before Covid, few people had heard of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Increasingly, though, this common cause of pneumonia and bronchiolitis (airway inflammation) is filling up hospital beds across Europe and the Americas. Combined with rising admissions for other respiratory infections, including influenza and Covid, it is pushing some healthcare systems close to the brink of collapse.
Workplace Fumes, Dust Could Raise Odds for Rheumatoid Arthritis
FRIDAY, Dec. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The air where you work could be increasing your risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis, a new study suggests. Breathing in the fumes from commercial vapors, gases and solvents -- and even common dusts found in the workplace -- appears to increase chances of the chronic autoimmune joint disorder, researchers reported Dec. 6 in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases.
tobaccoreporter.com
Smoking Prevalence Down in the Philippines
The share of tobacco use among Filipinos aged 15 and above decreased to 19.5 percent of the population in 2021, reports GMA News Online, citing results of the 2021 Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS). Vito Roque Jr. of the Department of Health’s (DOH) Epidemiology Bureau, attributed the decline to the...
US News and World Report
CDC: New Omicron Subvariants Increasing in the U.S.
Omicron subvariant XBB is on the rise in the U.S., reaching close to 5% of COVID-19 infections this week, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. [. Read:. FDA Authorizes Updated COVID-19 Booster Shots for Children as Young as 6 Months ]. Subvariants BQ.1.1 and...
