ValueWalk
Crude Oil Prices Expected To Go Higher In The Coming Days
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. Crude oil prices have softened, but many energy stocks remain resilient. One of the problems is that the spread between WTI and Brent sweet crude has widened. Typically, when WTI and Brent crude oil spreads are wide, the refiners can make more money, but the inventory of gasoline and distillates (e.g., diesel, heating oil, jet fuel, etc.) has risen in recent weeks, so refiners may have to discount their refined products.
NASDAQ
China Nov crude oil imports hit 10-mth high on stock build, new plants
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports in November rose 12% from a year earlier to their highest in 10 months, data showed on Wednesday, as companies replenished stocks with cheaper oil and as new plants started up. The world's largest crude importer brought in 46.74 million tonnes...
Egypt inflation jumps to five-year high of 18.7% in November
CAIRO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation rate surged to a five-year high of 18.7% in November, closely matching analyst expectations, data from the statistics agency CAPMAS showed on Thursday.
gcaptain.com
First FSRU Arrives in Germany to Help Ease Gas Crunch
By Petra Sorge, Vanessa Dezem and Michael Nienaber (Bloomberg) — Germany’s first liquefied natural gas terminal arrived on the country’s north coast, the first of several specialist tankers Berlin is counting on to ease its energy crisis. The Hoegh Esperanza, a floating storage and regasification unit, or...
India inflation likely softened to nine-month low in November: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Dec 9 (Reuters) - India consumer price inflation likely cooled to a nine-month low of 6.40% in November mainly due to a moderation in food prices, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
Vietnam's EV maker Vinfast files for U.S. IPO to fuel global expansion
HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam's electric-vehicle maker VinFast said on Tuesday it had filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States to list on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol "VFS" to fund its expansion with a planned plant in North Carolina.
China Nov passenger vehicle sales drop 9.5%, first fall in six months - CPCA
SHANGHAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China's passenger vehicle sales fell for the first time in six months in November and are expected to stay flat next year, an industry body said on Thursday, as demand weakens faster than expected, even as stringent COVID rules are eased.
CNBC
Freight rates from China to West Coast down 90% as global trade falls off fast
A 90% year over year drop in ocean freight rates for cargo from China bound to the U.S. West Coast exceeded the expectation among logistics firms for just how fast trade demand would fall. Prices in the ocean freight contract market posted a record monthly drop in November. Central banks...
NASDAQ
Singapore Stock Market May Extend Thursday's Gains
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had slumped more than 49 points or 1.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,235-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday. The global forecast...
UK house prices fall at fastest rate in 14 years, says Halifax
Average price of property in November was £285,579, down 2.3% from £292,406 in October
gcaptain.com
MEPC 79: Moving Ahead on GHG Reductions, Green Corridors and Onboard Carbon Capture
The International Maritime Organization (IMO)’s MEPC79 sessions continued Tuesday with an eventful Day 2 of its week-long gathering. After extensive commentary and “interventions” from the delegations, a second “working group” on Green House Gasses (GHG) was established, with aim of continuing last week’s discussions on the subject. The time pressure is on; the new group has been tasked with submitting a report on its findings to the broader delegate group (“the plenary”) by the end of this week.
gcaptain.com
Proman Stena Bulk’s Fourth Methanol-Fueled Tanker Delivered
Proman Stena Bulk has successfully taken delivery of its fourth methanol-fueled tanker, Stena Prosperous, paving the way for methanol’s uptake as a viable alternative fuel to help reduce emissions from the maritime sector. Proman Stena Bulk is the 50/50 joint venture formed in 2019 between leading tanker company Stena...
‘Winter is coming’ to UK housing market as prices tumble; China trade slumps – as it happened
Average house prices fell 2.3% in November, biggest drop since financial crisis, knocking average house price down by almost £7,000
gcaptain.com
Cargo Slowdown Continues at Port of Los Angeles
Cargo volume remained soft at the Port of Los Angeles in November, with imports falling 24% compared to the same month last year, the port said Wednesday. An early peak season and a shift to East and Gulf coast ports due to West Coast labor talks contributed to lighter container volumes.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on hope of revived China demand, oil wobbles
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks rose and oil prices initially rebounded on Thursday on hopes that China's easing of its anti-COVID measures will help restore global supply chains and curb inflation. China's shift in policy, announced on Wednesday, would allow the country's economy to pick up pace,...
Transport, food drive Brazil's November inflation rise of 0.41%
SAO PAULO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index (BRCPI=ECI) rose 0.41% in November, below market forecasts of 0.53%, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.
CNBC
Hong Kong stocks tumble as China announces further Covid easing, trade data disappoints
Hong Kong stocks saw sharp declines, leading losses in the Asia-Pacific after China announced further easing of Covid measures, a move that was widely expected. Airline stocks maintained some gains, while casinos and technology-related stocks fell into negative territory shortly after the announcement. The nation's trade data for November came...
gcaptain.com
Maersk Lines Up Ninth Partnership on Green Methanol Fuel Supply
A.P. Moller – Maersk has announced its ninth partnership on the supply of green methanol fuel to power the shipping giant’s fleet of methanol-powered containerships. The latest comes in the form of a Letter of Intent signed with U.S.-based SunGas Renewables, Inc. covering the production of green methanol from multiple facilities that SunGas is developing in the U.S. Under the LOI, Maersk intends to off take the full volumes, beginning in 2026 when the first facility, with an annual production capacity of 390,000 tonnes, begins operations in 2026.
Greek industrial output drops 2.5% y/y in October
ATHENS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output dropped 2.5% in October compared to the same month a year earlier after a downwardly revised 1.2% decline in September, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.
gcaptain.com
Norway’s Giant Johan Sverdrup Oil Field Now Fully On Stream
Norwegian energy company Equinor has announced the start of production for Phase 2 of its giant Johan Sverdrup oil field development in the North Sea. “The entire Johan Sverdrup field is now on stream,” says Geir Tungesvik, Equinor’s executive vice president for Projects, Drilling & Procurement. “This is a red-letter day for us and our partners, Aker BP, Petoro and TotalEnergies, but also for Norway and Europe. Johan Sverdrup accounts for large and important energy deliveries, and in the current market situation, most of the volumes will go to Europe.”
