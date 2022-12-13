ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValueWalk

Crude Oil Prices Expected To Go Higher In The Coming Days

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. Crude oil prices have softened, but many energy stocks remain resilient. One of the problems is that the spread between WTI and Brent sweet crude has widened. Typically, when WTI and Brent crude oil spreads are wide, the refiners can make more money, but the inventory of gasoline and distillates (e.g., diesel, heating oil, jet fuel, etc.) has risen in recent weeks, so refiners may have to discount their refined products.
NASDAQ

China Nov crude oil imports hit 10-mth high on stock build, new plants

SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports in November rose 12% from a year earlier to their highest in 10 months, data showed on Wednesday, as companies replenished stocks with cheaper oil and as new plants started up. The world's largest crude importer brought in 46.74 million tonnes...
gcaptain.com

First FSRU Arrives in Germany to Help Ease Gas Crunch

By Petra Sorge, Vanessa Dezem and Michael Nienaber (Bloomberg) — Germany’s first liquefied natural gas terminal arrived on the country’s north coast, the first of several specialist tankers Berlin is counting on to ease its energy crisis. The Hoegh Esperanza, a floating storage and regasification unit, or...
CNBC

Freight rates from China to West Coast down 90% as global trade falls off fast

A 90% year over year drop in ocean freight rates for cargo from China bound to the U.S. West Coast exceeded the expectation among logistics firms for just how fast trade demand would fall. Prices in the ocean freight contract market posted a record monthly drop in November. Central banks...
NASDAQ

Singapore Stock Market May Extend Thursday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had slumped more than 49 points or 1.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,235-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday. The global forecast...
gcaptain.com

MEPC 79: Moving Ahead on GHG Reductions, Green Corridors and Onboard Carbon Capture

The International Maritime Organization (IMO)’s MEPC79 sessions continued Tuesday with an eventful Day 2 of its week-long gathering. After extensive commentary and “interventions” from the delegations, a second “working group” on Green House Gasses (GHG) was established, with aim of continuing last week’s discussions on the subject. The time pressure is on; the new group has been tasked with submitting a report on its findings to the broader delegate group (“the plenary”) by the end of this week.
gcaptain.com

Proman Stena Bulk’s Fourth Methanol-Fueled Tanker Delivered

Proman Stena Bulk has successfully taken delivery of its fourth methanol-fueled tanker, Stena Prosperous, paving the way for methanol’s uptake as a viable alternative fuel to help reduce emissions from the maritime sector. Proman Stena Bulk is the 50/50 joint venture formed in 2019 between leading tanker company Stena...
gcaptain.com

Cargo Slowdown Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Cargo volume remained soft at the Port of Los Angeles in November, with imports falling 24% compared to the same month last year, the port said Wednesday. An early peak season and a shift to East and Gulf coast ports due to West Coast labor talks contributed to lighter container volumes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on hope of revived China demand, oil wobbles

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks rose and oil prices initially rebounded on Thursday on hopes that China's easing of its anti-COVID measures will help restore global supply chains and curb inflation. China's shift in policy, announced on Wednesday, would allow the country's economy to pick up pace,...
CNBC

Hong Kong stocks tumble as China announces further Covid easing, trade data disappoints

Hong Kong stocks saw sharp declines, leading losses in the Asia-Pacific after China announced further easing of Covid measures, a move that was widely expected. Airline stocks maintained some gains, while casinos and technology-related stocks fell into negative territory shortly after the announcement. The nation's trade data for November came...
gcaptain.com

Maersk Lines Up Ninth Partnership on Green Methanol Fuel Supply

A.P. Moller – Maersk has announced its ninth partnership on the supply of green methanol fuel to power the shipping giant’s fleet of methanol-powered containerships. The latest comes in the form of a Letter of Intent signed with U.S.-based SunGas Renewables, Inc. covering the production of green methanol from multiple facilities that SunGas is developing in the U.S. Under the LOI, Maersk intends to off take the full volumes, beginning in 2026 when the first facility, with an annual production capacity of 390,000 tonnes, begins operations in 2026.
Reuters

Greek industrial output drops 2.5% y/y in October

ATHENS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output dropped 2.5% in October compared to the same month a year earlier after a downwardly revised 1.2% decline in September, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Friday.
gcaptain.com

Norway’s Giant Johan Sverdrup Oil Field Now Fully On Stream

Norwegian energy company Equinor has announced the start of production for Phase 2 of its giant Johan Sverdrup oil field development in the North Sea. “The entire Johan Sverdrup field is now on stream,” says Geir Tungesvik, Equinor’s executive vice president for Projects, Drilling & Procurement. “This is a red-letter day for us and our partners, Aker BP, Petoro and TotalEnergies, but also for Norway and Europe. Johan Sverdrup accounts for large and important energy deliveries, and in the current market situation, most of the volumes will go to Europe.”

