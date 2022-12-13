ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantafi.com

Now Casting In Atlanta: TV Commercial For Store Chain

If you’ve ever wanted to appear in a national TV commercial, here’s your chance: AtlantaFi.com is casting a diverse crowd to appear on screen in a store for a TV spot. The commercial will be filmed the first week of the new year. Does this sound like something...
ATLANTA, GA
newsnationnow.com

Atlanta neighborhood wants to secede, citing recent killings

ATLANTA (NewsNation) — The killing of a grandmother in an Atlanta gated community is reigniting a push for neighborhoods to secede from the city and create their own cities. Atlanta police arrested Antonio Brown, 23, who they say killed 77-year-old Eleanor “Ellen” Bowles Saturday night in her home in a gated community in the Buckhead neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger

Two weeks ago, metro Atlanta welcomed its first of many Whataburger locations slated to open in the coming year. Immediately, it was slammed with fans of the Texas-based franchise who braved hours-long lines for the fast food burger. If you're thinking of braving the line, here are the items you should absolutely order. The post 10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
KENNESAW, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MARTA's new rail cars arrive in Atlanta ahead of big unveiling

ATLANTA - Christmas has come early for MARTA as the transit authority has received its new rail car bodies. Video shared on the MARTA Facebook page shows the wrapped cars arriving in Atlanta this week after about month-long trek from Europe. The CQ400 rail cars are produced by Stadler in Hungary. They had to be driven to German and then put aboard a ship to the Port of Brunswick.
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Veteran Atlanta reporter Richard Belcher reflects on 50-year career

For anyone who has followed Atlanta news coverage anytime over the past half-century or so, they’re probably familiar with the work of seasoned investigative reporter Richard Belcher. The longtime WSB-TV journalist recently decided to retire after five decades of reporting in Atlanta. “All Things Considered” recently spoke with Belcher...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gunna, Goodr to host $100K gift card giveaway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gunna and Goodr will give $100,000 worth of gift cards to Atlanta families Dec. 18. The giveaway will be held at the Walmart in College Park at 6149 Od National Hwy. 1,000 pre-registered families will receive a $100 gift card at the event. Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
thepeachreview.com

New Edition, Keith Sweat, and more headline the newly announced “Legacy Tour”, coming to Atlanta on March 30, 2023

Iconic Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup NEW EDITION closed out 2022 with the highly successful “The Culture Tour,” nominated as one of the Top R&B Tours in the country by Pollstar. Selling out arenas across the country, the icons and The Black Promoters Collective(BPC) are happy to announce the 30-city “LEGACY TOUR” with a must-see lineup that includes a New Jack Swing reunion with KEITH SWEAT and the original members of GUY (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and TANK starting on Thursday, March 9 in Columbia, SC, in Atlanta on Thursday, March 30 at the award-winning State Farm Arena and ending on Sunday, April 30 in Tampa, FL.
ATLANTA, GA
georgiatrend.com

Truist grant will help minority-owned small businesses

Running a small business may get a little bit easier thanks to Truist Foundation’s $3.75 million grant to Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE), a community development financial institution (CDFI). The grant – the largest in ACE’s history – will help enable ACE to provide $37.5 million in equitable loan capital for minority-owned small businesses over three years.
GEORGIA STATE

