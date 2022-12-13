Read full article on original website
atlantafi.com
Now Casting In Atlanta: TV Commercial For Store Chain
If you’ve ever wanted to appear in a national TV commercial, here’s your chance: AtlantaFi.com is casting a diverse crowd to appear on screen in a store for a TV spot. The commercial will be filmed the first week of the new year. Does this sound like something...
‘God is Dope’ founder plans food truck park in Mechanicsville
The project aims to bring more food offerings to the neighborhood.
newsnationnow.com
Atlanta neighborhood wants to secede, citing recent killings
ATLANTA (NewsNation) — The killing of a grandmother in an Atlanta gated community is reigniting a push for neighborhoods to secede from the city and create their own cities. Atlanta police arrested Antonio Brown, 23, who they say killed 77-year-old Eleanor “Ellen” Bowles Saturday night in her home in a gated community in the Buckhead neighborhood.
10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger
Two weeks ago, metro Atlanta welcomed its first of many Whataburger locations slated to open in the coming year. Immediately, it was slammed with fans of the Texas-based franchise who braved hours-long lines for the fast food burger. If you're thinking of braving the line, here are the items you should absolutely order. The post 10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
fox5atlanta.com
MARTA's new rail cars arrive in Atlanta ahead of big unveiling
ATLANTA - Christmas has come early for MARTA as the transit authority has received its new rail car bodies. Video shared on the MARTA Facebook page shows the wrapped cars arriving in Atlanta this week after about month-long trek from Europe. The CQ400 rail cars are produced by Stadler in Hungary. They had to be driven to German and then put aboard a ship to the Port of Brunswick.
Atlanta to shut off water for 27,000 properties with unpaid bills
Atlanta is going to begin shutting off water services for people with delinquent bills beginning Jan. 2, according to th...
Whataburger Has Come To Atlanta & The Crazy Line Is Making Life Harder For Locals
Texas' famous fast-food chain Whataburger just opened its first location in the Metro Atlanta area in Georgia and is already making waves. The Kennesaw spot opened its doors on November 28, and massive crowds have shown up to determine if the burger chain is worth the hype. Videos from locals...
'She was completely unconscious, if not dead for a moment' | Family of Delta worker hit by truck at Atlanta airport speaks out
ATLANTA — Delta employee, Camdyn Davis is still recovering after being run over by a truck Saturday night while directing a plane on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Video of the accident started surfacing online this week. In it, you can see Davis being hit from behind. Once...
Bishop T.D. Jakes reveals plans for land he bought near Tyler Perry Studios
Bishop T.D. Jakes has big plans. The celebrity pastor, author and daytime television host revealed his latest plans for real estate development in Atlanta at the 2022 Hope Global Forums. He’s bought land near Tyler Perry Studios in East Point, Georgia, on what was formerly U.S. Army Military Base Fort...
wabe.org
Veteran Atlanta reporter Richard Belcher reflects on 50-year career
For anyone who has followed Atlanta news coverage anytime over the past half-century or so, they’re probably familiar with the work of seasoned investigative reporter Richard Belcher. The longtime WSB-TV journalist recently decided to retire after five decades of reporting in Atlanta. “All Things Considered” recently spoke with Belcher...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gunna, Goodr to host $100K gift card giveaway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gunna and Goodr will give $100,000 worth of gift cards to Atlanta families Dec. 18. The giveaway will be held at the Walmart in College Park at 6149 Od National Hwy. 1,000 pre-registered families will receive a $100 gift card at the event. Atlanta...
Know before you go | Worst times to travel on Georgia highways this holiday season
ATLANTA — More than three million Georgians are expected to hit the road this holiday season, and transportation officials are offering the best times to avoid the state's busy highways. Georgia Department of Transportation announced that it anticipated an increase in holiday traffic, so it's suspending lane closures on...
31,000 customers at jeopardy of having their water turned off over unpaid bills in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management is preparing to shut off service to thousands of customers over unpaid water bills in January. Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln confirmed that over 31,000 customers are at jeopardy of having their water turned off. The city of Atlanta’s amnesty...
thepeachreview.com
New Edition, Keith Sweat, and more headline the newly announced “Legacy Tour”, coming to Atlanta on March 30, 2023
Iconic Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup NEW EDITION closed out 2022 with the highly successful “The Culture Tour,” nominated as one of the Top R&B Tours in the country by Pollstar. Selling out arenas across the country, the icons and The Black Promoters Collective(BPC) are happy to announce the 30-city “LEGACY TOUR” with a must-see lineup that includes a New Jack Swing reunion with KEITH SWEAT and the original members of GUY (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and TANK starting on Thursday, March 9 in Columbia, SC, in Atlanta on Thursday, March 30 at the award-winning State Farm Arena and ending on Sunday, April 30 in Tampa, FL.
‘It literally launched itself onto my dog’: Woman, pet attacked by dog at Atlanta park
ATLANTA — The search is on for a dog accused of attacking another dog. The attack happened at Chastain Park in North Fulton County. The owner said she was walking her dog early in the morning when her dog was attacked. “Then all of a sudden, a dog starts...
wabe.org
New $750,000 investment to protect affordable housing for Atlanta legacy residents who live along the BeltLine
Rob Brawner, the executive director of the Atlanta BeltLine Partnership, says homes along the Atlanta BeltLine are some of the fast appreciation values in the country and oftentimes low-income households don’t benefit from the increase. But that could all change thanks to a new partnership between the Atlanta Neighborhood...
5 arrested around metro Atlanta in connection with violent New Jersey home invasion
Five men were arrested Tuesday around the metro Atlanta area after a months-long investigation connected them to a violent home invasion and shooting at a home in New Jersey, authorities said.
Atlanta training center protesters charged with domestic terrorism
As news broke Wednesday that the GBI had charged five people protesting against Atlanta’s new public safety training cen...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta rapper T.I. takes Next Level Boys Academy students shopping at DTLR
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of young men were given a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when they joined the Next Level Boys Academy. It is an innovative mentoring organization for boys and young adult men ages 5 to 25. Gary L Davis Sr., the founder and Executive Director of Next...
georgiatrend.com
Truist grant will help minority-owned small businesses
Running a small business may get a little bit easier thanks to Truist Foundation’s $3.75 million grant to Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs (ACE), a community development financial institution (CDFI). The grant – the largest in ACE’s history – will help enable ACE to provide $37.5 million in equitable loan capital for minority-owned small businesses over three years.
