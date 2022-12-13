Iconic Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling R&B supergroup NEW EDITION closed out 2022 with the highly successful “The Culture Tour,” nominated as one of the Top R&B Tours in the country by Pollstar. Selling out arenas across the country, the icons and The Black Promoters Collective(BPC) are happy to announce the 30-city “LEGACY TOUR” with a must-see lineup that includes a New Jack Swing reunion with KEITH SWEAT and the original members of GUY (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) and TANK starting on Thursday, March 9 in Columbia, SC, in Atlanta on Thursday, March 30 at the award-winning State Farm Arena and ending on Sunday, April 30 in Tampa, FL.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO