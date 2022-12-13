ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Noteworthy, the premier designer of physical cryptonotes, announced the sale of its new 5 millibit (mBTC) note, the first small-denomination, fully fungible bitcoin cryptonote. This new bill, which equates to 0.005 BTC (approximately $85 based on today’s prices) makes buying crypto simple for people of all ages and backgrounds through its familiar cash format. Following the successful unveiling of its 1BTC note at CoinDesk’s Consensus in June 2022, this smaller denomination lowers the barrier to entry, helping to increase access and drive adoption of digital assets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005233/en/ 5mBTC Note (Photo: Business Wire)

