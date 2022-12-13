ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinDesk

Polygon Studios CEO on Partnership With Starbucks

Polygon’s business-development team has managed to land partnerships with major brands entering the Web3 space, including Nike, Reddit, Meta and Robinhood. Polygon Studios CEO Ryan Wyatt, who made CoinDesk's Most Influential 2022 list, discusses the details of their latest collaboration with Starbucks and his outlook for mainstream adoption of crypto.
u.today

SHIB Holder Manages to Turn $2,200 Worth of SHIB into $23 Million Profit, Here's How

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain to execute merge, details inside

Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain is going to execute a Merge on 8 December. Gnosis Chain transitions from PoA to PoS, following Ethereum Merge. This will be the second-ever Merge in the blockchain industry. A major Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain is going to execute a Merge today (8 December), transitioning from...
u.today

Is ETH Mass-Selling Coming? CryptoQuant Names Possible Crucial Drivers

In a recently published tweet, on-chain data aggregator CryptoQuant hinted that there are odds of an "ETH mass-selling event" coming soon. Here's why they believe traders may begin dumping their Ethereum. Reasons for a possible mass sell-off of Ethereum. CryptoQuant analysts believe that there are two main reasons for a...
dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
u.today

Whales After Dogecoin Now, These Metrics Show

u.today

Solana (SOL): Impact of Proof of History on Its Network

cryptobriefing.com

Huobi Announces Partnership With Tafabot

Revolutionary Artificial Intelligence trading and portfolio management company, Tafabot, has partnered with China’s leading Crypto exchange company, Huobi, to provide automated trades to crypto enthusiasts. Tafabot started as an idea during the COVID19 lockdown in 2020 and, after having been in the beta phase for nearly 2 years, went...
The Associated Press

ADDING MULTIMEDIA Noteworthy Drives Cryptonotes into the Mainstream with New 5 Millibit Bitcoin Banknote

ZUG, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Noteworthy, the premier designer of physical cryptonotes, announced the sale of its new 5 millibit (mBTC) note, the first small-denomination, fully fungible bitcoin cryptonote. This new bill, which equates to 0.005 BTC (approximately $85 based on today’s prices) makes buying crypto simple for people of all ages and backgrounds through its familiar cash format. Following the successful unveiling of its 1BTC note at CoinDesk’s Consensus in June 2022, this smaller denomination lowers the barrier to entry, helping to increase access and drive adoption of digital assets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005233/en/ 5mBTC Note (Photo: Business Wire)
u.today

SHIB Large Holder Volumes Jump 124% with Surprising Growth in User Base

CoinDesk

Coinbase Asks Users to Switch USDT for USDC; More Reported Crypto Layoffs

This episode is sponsored by Bitstamp. "The Hash" hosts interview Forum3 Co-CEO Adam Brotman to discuss connecting one of the world’s most successful retail loyalty programs with Web3. Also, Coinbase is waiving the conversion fees for users switching to a "trusted stablecoin" in a new campaign that highlights the...

