Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Lawton-Bronson outlasts Homer 54-43
Lawton-Bronson handed Homer a tough 54-43 loss on December 15 in Iowa girls high school basketball. The last time Homer and Lawton-Bronson played in a 53-47 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. Recently on December 10, Lawton-Bronson squared off with Hinton...
Sioux City Journal
Lawton-Bronson delivers smashing punch to stump Homer 65-35
Homer got no credit and no consideration from Lawton-Bronson, which slammed the door 65-35 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 15. The last time Homer and Lawton-Bronson played in a 43-40 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. In recent...
Sioux City Journal
The Arena Invitational calls off first day of games due to weather; action resumes Friday
SIOUX CITY -- The first day of games at the Arena Invitational were called off Thursday due to inclement weather. Two high school boys game, West Lyon vs. Remsen Saint Mary's and Boys Town of Omaha vs. Vermillion, had been scheduled Thursday night at the Tyson Events Center. The invitational,...
Sioux City Journal
Sloan Westwood dominates Lawton-Bronson 74-39
Sloan Westwood played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Lawton-Bronson during a 74-39 beating in an Iowa girls basketball matchup. Last season, Sloan Westwood and Lawton-Bronson squared off with January 27, 2022 at Sloan Westwood High School last season. For more, click here. In recent action on December...
Sioux City Journal
Hinton edges Marcus MMCRU in tough test 54-51
Hinton weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 54-51 victory against Marcus MMCRU for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 13. Marcus MMCRU authored a promising start, taking a 13-4 advantage over Hinton at the end of the first quarter. The Blackhawks kept a 22-15 intermission...
Sioux City Journal
Northwestern College senior safeties Van't Hof, Snyder form special bond
ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Anchoring the back end of a stingy Northwestern College defense, Noah Van't Hof and Jaden Snyder have a rapport that goes back to their elementary school days together. "Being able to play with Jaden is just awesome," Van't Hof said. "We've been competing since we were...
Sioux City Journal
Some kind of impressive: Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic pounds Sioux City S.C. West 66-36
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 66-36 explosion on Sioux City S.C. West for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 13. Last season, Sioux City S.C. West and Sioux City Bishop...
Sioux City Journal
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln passes stress test against Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56-37
Saddled up and ready to go, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln spurred past Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56-37 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup. The first quarter gave Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln a 11-4 lead over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The Lynx registered a 27-18 advantage at half over the Warriors. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic cancels check from Sioux City S.C. West 68-51
Saddled up and ready to go, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic spurred past Sioux City S.C. West 68-51 during this Iowa boys high school basketball game. The last time Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City S.C. West played in a 65-49 game on January 28, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Sioux City Journal
Photos: Sioux City East takes fourth and Davenport West and Davenport North also compete in Class IV Lyrical at state dance
Sioux City East earned a fourth-place finish in Class IV Lyrical, which also included Davenport West and Davenport North, on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Iowa State Dance Championships 2023 in Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. East finished with 346.5 points in the category won by West Des...
Sioux City Journal
Blowing snow, gusty winds made Thursday travel treacherous in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — When temperatures are hovering around 27 degrees, the window for making snow at Cone Park opens. Thursday's temperatures, which hovered in the low to mid-20s were ideal for running the snow guns at the all seasons park, 3800 Line Drive. They'll also be running Friday and during the weekend, according to Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore.
Sioux City Journal
USD offers in-state tuition to Illinois and Wisconsin
VERMILLION, South Dakota -- New and transfer students from Illinois and Wisconsin now qualify for in-state tuition rates at the University of South Dakota. The two states join Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming in the South Dakota Advantage program. This change will start summer of 2023. The...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City expecting minor snow accumulation, but roads could be dicey as storm rolls through
SIOUX CITY — Winter weather supplies are flying off Siouxland store shelves ahead of a massive winter storm. The storm, which has already spawned tornadoes in Oklahoma and Texas, is forecast to produce blizzard-like conditions in the Midwest. An ice storm warning that stretched from Lyon County over toward...
Sioux City Journal
Weekender Calendar
Mike Zito Band, 8 p.m., Dec. 16; Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St. Information: http://www.vangardearts.com/events. Classic Langley Originals and Holiday Favorites, 2 p.m., Dec. 18; Stanley Auditorium, Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Rd. Information: 712-224-5242. Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Christmas With The Symphony featuring Brulé, 3 p.m., Dec. 18;...
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 15, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast models showing 26 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal.
Sioux City Journal
Acclaimed Native American group Brule to perform at Sioux City Symphony Orchestra's Christmas show
When the Native American Music Association handed out its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award to Paul LaRoche on Nov. 21, it was a long time in coming. Nearly three years, to be precise. "I was notified about the award in Dec. 2019 and was slated to receive the honor in 2020...
Sioux City Journal
Church News
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 3204 Lakeport St., will celebrate Advent and Christmas with special worship services. Advent worship services are held each Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. On Dec. 18, the Kindercottage Preschool Christmas Program will be held at 1 p.m., and the Children’s Christmas Program will be held at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve candlelight worship services will be held at 11 a.m., 4 p.m., and 11 p.m. with a contemporary service at 7 p.m. Christmas Day will have worship services with Holy Communion at 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with a delicious family Christmas brunch served from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m.
Sioux City Journal
Delays expected for Dec. 16, 2022 print edition of Sioux City Journal
Due to the inclement weather in the area, especially to the north, we expect delays in delivery of the Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 print edition of the Sioux City Journal. Please bear with us as we navigate these wintery conditions. Ron Howard describes experience directing “Thirteen Lives”
Sioux City Journal
27-year-old gets life in prison for Lake Park, Iowa murder
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Sioux City woman who strangled a woman to death inside her Lake Park, Iowa, home was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. District Judge Shayne Mayer handed down the mandatory sentence to Allison Decker, whom Mayer found guilty in June of first-degree murder, third-degree theft and conspiracy to commit third-degree theft for the Dec. 21, 2020, death of 25-year-old Angel Bastman.
Comments / 0