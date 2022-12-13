Mercury All-Area: Methacton’s Alice Liang and Hana Nouaime stand up to pressure of expectation by repeating as PIAA doubles champions

Read full article on original website
papreplive.com
Mercury All-Area: Kyra Lesko comes back from ACL injury, moves back and unlocks Upper Perkiomen’s potential in magical season
Kyra Lesko spent the last two years of her Upper Perkiomen girls soccer career in unwelcome positions. As a junior in 2021, Lesko was team statistician, relegated to an off-field support role while recovering from an ACL tear that denied her a high school season. Then, as a senior, the...
papreplive.com
All-Delco Cross Country: Ebmeyer, McHugh, Woolery fueled EA’s record season
In addition to Runners of the Year Olivia Cieslak and Patrick Lawson of Haverford, the All-Delco cross country team includes:. Loralei Golembiewski, Upper Darby: The junior teamed with Gabriella Fralin to give the Royals a solid 1-2 punch. Golembiewski enjoyed an outstanding season, qualifying for the PIAA Class 3A championships for the first time, the first Upper Darby runner to qualify for states since Megan Cook in 2018. She finished fourth at Delcos, seventh at the Central League championships, 32nd at the District 1 championships and 81st in Hershey. She recorded the best time of her career (18:51.10) at the 48th Paul Short Run. She was fifth at the Six Flags Wild Safari Invitational.
papreplive.com
Methacton collects 6 pins, rolls past Wissahickon
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Ryan Hayes was feeling under the weather but the Methacton sophomore was still determined to do one thing Wednesday night. “I woke up this morning and I said ‘I need to put six points on the board,’” he said. Hayes did exactly that by...
papreplive.com
All-Delco Cross Country: Haverford’s Cieslak, Lawson on similarly stellar trajectories
HAVERFORD — The similarities between Haverford teammates Olivia Cieslak and Patrick Lawson are myriad. Both started running at an early age under the guidance of their parents. Both enjoy being part of the Fords’ strong team culture, one of the factors that brought Cieslak to Haverford after spending part of her freshman year at Friends’ Central.
papreplive.com
All-Delco Girls Soccer: Switch to goalie proved fruitful for Maya Naimoli, Episcopal Academy
NEWTOWN SQUARE — Maya Naimoli entered her junior season of high school soccer at Episcopal Academy with aspirations of playing goalkeeper in college … and a grand total of one high school game between the posts. She wasn’t behind the 8-ball exactly, with a stellar reputation on the...
papreplive.com
DLN local roundup: Great Valley girls basketball team tops Sun Valley
The Great Valley High School girls basketball team defeated Sun Valley, 47-31, Thursday. Gia Sioutis was the high scorer for the Patriots, with 16 points, and teammate Lauren Fredrick had a double-double, contributing 11 points and 10 rebounds. Laura Lum scored nine points and Taia DiPrinzio had eight points for Great Valley.
papreplive.com
Erin Daley adding offense for Plymouth Whitemarsh
HORSHAM >> Erin Daley knew her role was going to change as a senior at Plymouth Whitemarsh. She was able to focus on defense as a junior with a ton of surrounding talent on a team that went 34-0 and won a state championship. With four of the top six...
papreplive.com
West Chester Henderson boys, girls win swim season opener against Rustin
West Chester >> The West Chester Henderson swim team, featuring 40 girls and 25 boys, got its season off to a good start with a couple of victories against West Chester Rustin Wednesday evening at the West Chester YMCA. The Warrior boys won a 103-72 decision while the Henderson girls...
papreplive.com
Unionville uses big fourth period to down Downingtown East
UWCHLAN<< In a game that saw nine second half lead changes and was tight throughout, it is the team that executes the best down the stretch that is going to come out on top. Thursday night at Bob Boyer Gymnasium, the visiting Unionville Longhorns went on a 10-0 run late in the fourth period and that was enough to give the Longhorns a thrilling 69-67 win over host Downingtown East in a nonleague clash.
papreplive.com
W.C. East pulls away to beat back D-East
WEST GOSHEN >> There’s only one thing more satisfying to a coach than an opening season victory — to open league play with a win. For West Chester East girls basketball coach Eris Listrani, add timely shooting with strong defense and a dash of grittiness and the Ches-Mont League National Division lid lifter was as pleasing as a perfectly baked batch of Christmas cookies.
papreplive.com
Gurysh, Zemitis lead Neshaminy past Lansdale Catholic
LANSDALE >> Eleven straight points by Lansdale Catholic to finish the first quarter erased the early 10-2 advantage the Neshaminy girls basketball team got out to in Thursday night’s nonleague contest. But Taylor Gurysh helped the visitors regain their momentum at the start of next quarter, knocking down a...
