centraloregondaily.com
▶️ The Great Outdoors: Snowshoe with a Ranger tours
There are many winter sports worth trying when there is snow on the ground. Snowshoeing is one of the easiest. Snowshoe with a Ranger tours are offered each winter at Mount Bachelor. When the Ochoco National Forest hosted a tour at Walton Lake in the mountains northeast of Prineville, we had to check it out.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 16-foot snowman draws visitors to Redmond family’s front lawn
Move aside, Frosty and the Abominable Snowman — you’ve got some competition. He’s nearly 16 feet tall, and he lives in a front yard right here in Central Oregon. For the Kitchin family on Jackpine Avenue in Redmond, last weekend’s winter storm was a chance for some innovation.
KTVZ
Early, deep snow conditions causing hazardous tree wells at Mt. Bachelor
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With the recent snowstorm, the risk of potentially deadly tree wells is high at Mt. Bachelor. According to Mt. Bachelor's website, "Tree wells are formed when snow accumulates around the base of a tree but not under the lower hanging branches, creating deep pockets of soft, unstable snow."
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Mechanics are the unsung heroes of ODOT’s snowplowing efforts
In the ongoing battle to keep Oregon’s highways open during winter, snowplow drivers get much of the credit. But the unsung heroes of the road clearing effort are the mechanics who fix the plows and snowblowers as they break — and they break frequently. We visited the Oregon...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 13 potential sites named to replace Knott Landfill: See the map
The Deschutes County Solid Waste Advisory Committee has identified 13 potential sites for a new facility to replace Knott Landfill. The committee will meet on Dec. 20 to review them. Knott Landfill is set to reach capacity in 2029. It is the county’s only landfill. The 13 locations include...
kbnd.com
Central Oregon Storm Dumps Snow, Forces Closures
BEND, OR -- The city of Bend says winter crews have been out clearing roads during this storm that dropped several inches on Central Oregon. They sprayed magnesium chloride before the snow hit, then began plowing at 5 a.m. Sunday. Night crews were out again starting at 8 p.m., including contractors who focused on priority three residential streets while city trucks worked priority one and two roads. Bend-La Pine Schools tweeted a thank you to road crews Monday morning, when the district announced schools would open "as usual."
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Can you breathe?’ Bend woman falls headfirst into tree well, survives
A Bend woman is lucky to be alive after falling into a tree well while snowboarding on Mount Bachelor. Francesca McLean was snowboarding with her husband and two friends on Friday. They were coming down Outback when she made a turn a few feet off the groomed run and fell over backwards, headfirst into a tree well.
KTVZ
Redmond Airport clears the runway to keep flights flying when snow hits
The Redmond Airport worked through the snowstorm to make sure commercial flights were not affected. There are 7,000 feet of runway to keep free of snow and ice, between takeoffs and landing.s. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive...
bendsource.com
A Bend Institution is Here to Stay
As I sat down to eat a massive plate of Indian food at Taj Palace (in its new location on South Highway 97) a stray thought hit me: There is nowhere on Earth I've eaten at more than the Taj Palace. In February Taj Palace will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Bend and my friends and I have been hitting that buffet for each one of those years (except during COVID, and even then I might have if it was an option). I've eaten Indian cuisine up and down the West Coast, but Taj Palace has completely shaped my taste for it.
cascadebusnews.com
The Local Aviation Industry — New Changes Coming to the Bend Airport & More
(Photo | courtesy of Clay Trenz) The aviation industry in Central Oregon has been steadily climbing for years, and this year we see that pattern being repeated. From renovations and upgrades coming to Bend’s private airport to RDM adding in several direct flights to major cities over the last few years, growth to the aviation industry has been a welcome sign of overall economic growth in Central Oregon.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
County Commissioners approve development on Crooked River Ranch
After six lengthy meetings of impassioned testimony from residents, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Jefferson County Commissioners voted quickly to approve the disputed zoning change, clearing the way for a 54-home development at the center of the Crooked River Ranch.
Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanket High Desert; 7,600 lose power in Redmond, CRR, Madras areas
Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanketed the High Desert Sunday – the deepest, most widespread snowfall in some time – knocking out power to thousands and causing slippery roads that led to slide-offs and jackknifed trucks, but also making for picture-postcard scenery around the region. The post Several inches of heavy, wet snow blanket High Desert; 7,600 lose power in Redmond, CRR, Madras areas appeared first on KTVZ.
Crook County Fire crews knock down blaze in downtown Prineville smokehouse
A downtown Prineville smokehouse almost went up in smoke Tuesday afternoon, but Crook County Fire and Rescue crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze that a fire official said began in a large commercial smoker. The post Crook County Fire crews knock down blaze in downtown Prineville smokehouse appeared first on KTVZ.
Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled
While heavy snowfall prompted cancellation of Monday’s classes in the Crook County School District, Friday's classes at Crook County High School been called off for a different reason – a backup of raw sewage. The post Raw sewage backs up in some classrooms at Crook County High School; Friday classes canceled appeared first on KTVZ.
cascadebusnews.com
Handel’s Ice Cream Coming to Bend
Ice cream lovers will be able to find the famous Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Bend when Oregon’s Fourth store opens late this year. Handel’s will be located at 61165 S Hwy. 97. Established in 1945, Handel’s is headquartered in Youngstown, Ohio, and is recognized as one...
KTVZ
Natural gas prices soar, and the bills show it
A Redmond woman said she saw a 60 percent spike due to the rate increase for Cascade Natural Gas. Her monthly bill went from $70 to $200!. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Little Did I Know: Learning to deal with grief and loss around the holidays
If you are a regular viewer of Central Oregon Daily News, you probably saw our own Meteorologist Scott Elnes leave Central Oregon for a life in Portland with his new fiancee and a new job this past summer. But as you may have noticed, he’s back. And while he’s glad...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Missing Bend woman found safe; Police still seek tips on where she’s been
Bend Police said that a woman who was reported missing on Monday was found safe in Southern Oregon Wednesday night. Police are still seeking tips about what happened to her the past two days. Police said Thursday morning Nadeyda Vergara Aguilar, 34, “is currently receiving medical attention, and an investigation...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 12 Best Restaurants In Redmond Oregon
Redmond, located in central Oregon, is a tiny city surrounded by stunning natural areas, making it an ideal place for outdoor enthusiasts. Lovely shops and, of course, a variety of restaurants. Although not as well-known as Portland, Oregon’s central city of Redmond is plenty of gastronomic gems to suit any...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deschutes County deputy awarded Lifesaving Medal
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Deputy Logan Bilyeu has received The Lifesaving Medal for his actions in the line of duty. DCSO says Bilyeu saved a person who they say was in crisis on Feb. 4, 2021. “Deputy Bilyeu’s compassion for the subject in crisis and professionalism in handling a dynamically...
