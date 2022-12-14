Read full article on original website
NHL
Friday Forecheck: Finding a Way
Thursday night's game in Newark marked the 12th time in the first 31 games of the 2022-23 regular season that the Flyers went into the third period of game with the score tied through the game's first 40 minutes. The Flyers pulled out a 2-1 win over the Devils; just the second time the Flyers have found a way to emerge victorious when in a guaranteed "win a period, win the game" scenario. Even with Thursday's win, the Flyers are still just 2-4-6 in such games.
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES MORNING SKATE
SAY WHAT - 'PLAYING THE WAY I CAN'. The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blues. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. "Just got to do what I do to help the team win and for me, it's a bigger thing of being a positive influence and a leader in the locker-room and getting guys prepared to play the right way and enforcing what we need to do. And then for myself, personally, just going out there and just playing loose and playing the way I can. Sometimes when you're in a rut or whatever, when you try too hard, it works against you. It's one of those things, it's not about doing more - it's about less is more, in the sense and simplifying things. That's when I'm at my best and that's what I need to do tonight and moving forward."
NHL
Tarasenko leads Blues to improbable win against Oilers
Down 3-2 with less than 30 seconds left on the clock and playing shorthanded due to a tripping penalty called on Pavel Buchnevich, the St. Louis Blues needed someone to be the hero on Thursday night. Enter Vladimir Tarasenko. With just over 20 seconds left on the clock in regulation,...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 0
With the win, Florida improved to 14-12-4. "Bob's game was real important," Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. "I know he didn't get a lot of action, but early in that game in the first period they had two or three good looks at the net, and he was important. When we got our feet under us, we were pretty good after the first."
NHL
Devils Practice Friday to Prepare for Panthers | NOTEBOOK
The Devils end a three-game homestand tomorrow night against Florida. The Devils are on the ice for practice Friday afternoon, on the heels of four straight losses (0-3-1). The club is going through its toughest stretch of the year thus far and will use the practice time to its advantage before welcoming the Florida Panthers tomorrow night.
NHL
Marchment of Stars fined $2,000 for diving/embellishment
NEW YORK - Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment has been fined $2,000 as supplementary discipline under NHL Rule 64 (Diving/Embellishment), the National Hockey League announced today. NHL Rule 64 is designed to bring attention to and more seriously penalize players (and teams) who repeatedly dive and embellish in an attempt...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PLAYING THE WAY I CAN'
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Devils
In the final game of a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-14-7) are in Newark on Thursday to take on Lindy Ruff's New Jersey Devils (21-6- 2). Game time at the Prudential Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
LA Kings @ Boston Bruins: How to Watch
The Kings look to close out their six-game road trip with a win. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Boston Bruins:. Where: TD Garden (Boston, Massachusetts) Bruins: 23 - 4 - 1 (47 pts) Kings: 15 - 12 - 5 (35 pts) Kings Notes:. The...
NHL
ANA@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens got the power play going again on Thursday, but fell 5-2 to the visiting Ducks. It was Montreal's second game in as many nights following a 3-2 loss in Ottawa 24 hours earlier, and head coach Martin St-Louis announced a pair of lineup changes ahead of puck drop. Rem Pitlick replaced Michael Pezzetta up front, and Jake Allen got the start between the pipes.
NHL
Bobrovsky gets 1st shutout of season for Panthers against Blue Jackets
Matthew Tkachuk netted a goal in the 2nd, and Sergei Bobrovsky blocked 22 shots in net for a Panthers shutout win against the Blue Jackets. Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for his first shutout of the season when the Florida Panthers defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face the Wild in Back-to-Back Contest
Chicago faces Minnesota for the second time this season. The Blackhawks travel to the Minnesota tonight to take on the Wild in a back-to-back matchup. The Blackhawks fell to the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 on Thursday evening ... Taylor Raddysh scored the lone goal for the Blackhawks, extending his point streak to three games (2G, 1A) ... Jonathan Toews tallied an assist on the goal, giving him points in back-to-back games (1G, 1A) ... Seth Jones notched the secondary assist on the tally and skated in a game-high 24:42 of ice time ... Patrick Kane paced all players with five shots on goal ... Jake McCabe and Jarred Tinordi each posted four hits.
NHL
On Campus: NCAA's 10 most memorable moments from 2022
Denver's national title, McKay, Levi awards among top achievements. After a couple of difficult years during the COVID-19 pandemic, college hockey returned to a better place in 2022. One sure sign things were getting back to normal was an entertaining Frozen Four in Boston in April that featured blue-blood hockey...
NHL
RECAP: Penguins ride special teams to win over Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Missing key players due to injuries and illness, the Florida Panthers fought hard but came up short in a 4-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Among the pool of players that missed the game was Matthew Tkachuk, who leads the Panthers...
NHL
Ducks Recall Goaltender Eriksson Ek from AHL San Diego
The Ducks have recalled goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), has appeared in 48 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego, posting a 15-26-3 record with one shutout. He has made seven appearances with the Gulls this season. In 2021-22, the 6-3, 208-pound goaltender set new single-season AHL career highs in appearances (26) and minutes (1,429), while earning his first career shutout Mar. 12, 2022 vs. Ontario (22 saves).
NHL
Kyrou has goal, 2 assists, Blues rally to defeat Oilers in shootout
Vladimir Tarasenko tied it with 20 seconds left in regulation and Jordan Kyrou and Jordan Binnington came up big in the shootout in the 4-3 win. Vladimir Tarasenko tied it short-handed with 20 seconds left in the third period, and Jordan Binnington made 24 saves for the Blues (14-15-1), who are 3-1-1 in their past five games after losing four in a row and five of six. St. Louis, which plays at the Calgary Flames on Friday, played its third straight overtime game (2-0-1).
NHL
NHL On Tap: Kaprizov looks to keep rolling when Wild host Blackhawks
Huberdeau, Flames try to get going vs. Blues; Islanders can't take Coyotes lightly. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from three games Friday. Kaprizov looks to keep rolling for Wild.
NHL
Moore signs 5-year, $21 million contract with Kings
Forward to get $4.2 million annually, could have become unrestricted free agent after this season. Trevor Moore signed a five-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. It has an average annual value of $4.2 million and begins next season. The 27-year-old forward is playing the final...
NHL
Saros Makes 39 Saves as Predators Fall to Jets 2-1 in Overtime
Nashville Set to Face Colorado in Denver on Saturday Evening. The Nashville Predators played a 1-1 game through two periods, but Kyle Connor scored from the slot at 3:31 of overtime to help the Winnipeg Jets sneak out a 2-1 win Thursday at Canada Life Centre. Filip Forsberg opened the...
NHL
Peaks and Valleys | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein digs into the last week for the Devils, a week of peaks and valleys. It's definitely been a different week than we've been used to this season. The team has hit a valley in what has mostly been peaks this year. As unbelievable as the beginning of the year was, a stretch like this is also a great reminder of how long a season is and the varying emotions we go through. No one expected the Devils to run the table the rest of the season after the 13-game win streak, although on some nights it felt like they would. But what's a season without adversity? Without learning to be comfortable with being uncomfortable, as Lindy Ruff would say.
