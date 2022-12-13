Read full article on original website
Related
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
Michelin to cut fewer jobs to protect production
PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Michelin will cut fewer jobs in France than the 2,300 estimated in its initial voluntary redundancy plan in a bid to safeguard production. The French tyre maker said in Jan. 2021 it would cut the jobs, including 1,100 in the service sector and 1,200 in factories, over three years as part of a three-year collective bargaining agreement.
electrek.co
Tesla launches in Thailand, opens Model 3 and Y orders at competitive prices
Tesla has officially launched in Thailand and opened orders for Model 3 and Model Y at competitive prices. It has been a little while since Tesla has expanded into a brand-new market. The company was trying hard to enter the Indian market for years, but the effort was put on hold earlier this year after negotiations with the government stalled.
myscience.org
Yiddish back in Amsterdam
From February 2023, Yiddish will be taught at the University of Amsterdam (UvA) again. As a result, the UvA will be the only university in the Netherlands where this language, which is an important key to understanding Jewish history, is taught. For a long time, Yiddish was the everyday language...
Comments / 0