Sanilac County, MI

'A part of my heart has been removed' relative of slain Macomb mom, daughter tell killers

It’s taken nearly a decade, but Rebeckka Mustaffa said her sister, Tina Geiger, and 11-year-old niece Kristina, both fatally stabbed in 2013, finally have received justice. “I can’t be with my family or (have) any family time anymore,” Mustaffa said as she wept before two Detroit brothers convicted in the gruesome cold case murders as they were sentenced Thursday in Macomb County Circuit Court. “They were just ripped from my heart from these two monsters who did the brutal crime.”
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Tuscola County man, grandma arraigned on several felony charges

The 19-year-old Caro resident at the center of a manhunt earlier this month was arraigned alongside his grandmother on Tuesday, December 6, both receiving several felony counts. 19-year-old Alexander Karjo is accused of “pistol-whipping” and stabbing his uncle at an East Congress Street home on Friday, December 2, around 3:30...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Michigan man accused of threatening to rip out victim’s throat with filed-down teeth

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan man is accused of threatening to rip a woman’s throat out with his filed-down teeth, authorities said. Michael Barajas, 36, of Flint, was arrested and charged with human trafficking, kidnapping, sexual assault, possession of methamphetamine and ecstasy, assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm possession and assault with intent to do great bodily harm, The Tri-County Times reported.
FLINT, MI
The Oakland Press

Sentencing handed down for man accused of pleasuring himself with Tickle Me Elmo doll

A Clarkson man convicted of indecent exposure for purportedly pleasuring himself with a toddler’s Tickle Me Elmo doll while conducting a home inspection has been sentenced. At a hearing Thursday morning, Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen ordered Kevin Wayne VanLuven, 61, to serve 19 days in jail with 19 days jail credit, and probation for 18 months for the March 2020 incident in Oxford. The judge also said VanLuven is to continue with mental health treatment that he’s been receiving, and to do so until he’s “clinically discharged.”
The Oakland Press

Pontiac man resentenced in Lanard Curtaindoll slaying case

A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has been resentenced after accepting a plea deal with prosecutors. At a sentencing hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, Kenneth Hawkins, 53, was sentenced to 6-30 years in prison for manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
PONTIAC, MI

