YAHOO!
'A part of my heart has been removed' relative of slain Macomb mom, daughter tell killers
It’s taken nearly a decade, but Rebeckka Mustaffa said her sister, Tina Geiger, and 11-year-old niece Kristina, both fatally stabbed in 2013, finally have received justice. “I can’t be with my family or (have) any family time anymore,” Mustaffa said as she wept before two Detroit brothers convicted in the gruesome cold case murders as they were sentenced Thursday in Macomb County Circuit Court. “They were just ripped from my heart from these two monsters who did the brutal crime.”
2 brothers get life for slayings of Michigan woman, daughter
A Macomb County judge sentenced 43-year-old Tony Johnson and 38-year-old Henry Johnson on Thursday.
ABC7 Chicago
10-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing mom asks to pay bail with piggy bank money
MILWAUKEE -- A 10-year-old Wisconsin boy is charged as an adult for fatally shooting his mother, allegedly over a virtual reality headset. The boy made his first in-person appearance in court Wednesday. It was the first in-person hearing for the boy, as the small child was walked into the courtroom...
She tried to return a credit card. Why did DPD accuse her of stealing it?
A Detroit mother says she was wrongfully arrested after trying to return a lost credit card. What happened next, she says, ruined her life.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Tuscola County man, grandma arraigned on several felony charges
The 19-year-old Caro resident at the center of a manhunt earlier this month was arraigned alongside his grandmother on Tuesday, December 6, both receiving several felony counts. 19-year-old Alexander Karjo is accused of “pistol-whipping” and stabbing his uncle at an East Congress Street home on Friday, December 2, around 3:30...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Prosecutors say Sanilac County man is unfit to house James and Jennifer Crumbley while on bond
A background check revealed on Tuesday, December 13, introduced the Oakland County court to B.J., a Sanilac County man that James and Jennifer Crumbley say will house them during their bond, should they be released on their sixth attempt at lowering it. However, the background check was presented by the...
Detroit News
Lawyer of Whitmer kidnap plotter: He doesn't deserve to spend life in prison
Barry Croft did not recruit, lead or control men convicted of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and does not deserve to spend the rest of his life in federal prison, his lawyer wrote in a court filing late Thursday. There was no actual plan and Croft, the national leader...
Detroit News
Prosecutors: Crumbleys' lying friend shouldn't house couple if freed on bail
Pontiac — Oakland County prosecutors on Tuesday attacked the credibility of proposed living arrangements for James and Jennifer Crumbley if they were to be released on bond, arguing that the person designated to house them had legal issues and is not responsible enough. In a Tuesday court filing, Assistant...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Sandusky post office attacker arraigned on assault, breaking and entering charges
Following his leap over the post office counter on Saturday, December 3, Detroit man Isaac Pettiford was before District Court Judge Gregory Ross for his arraignment two days later, on Monday, December 5. Pettiford, identified in court documents as age 46, had intended to assault workers, only to be tackled...
Michigan man accused of threatening to rip out victim’s throat with filed-down teeth
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan man is accused of threatening to rip a woman’s throat out with his filed-down teeth, authorities said. Michael Barajas, 36, of Flint, was arrested and charged with human trafficking, kidnapping, sexual assault, possession of methamphetamine and ecstasy, assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm possession and assault with intent to do great bodily harm, The Tri-County Times reported.
Court halts parole for convicted rapist in Livingston County after AG's appeal
The Livingston County Circuit Court ordered a stay Thursday on the release of a man who was convicted of rape and set to be paroled early next week.
Did DPD officers conduct improper interrogation?
Detroit police officers that interrogated and later arrested a woman for credit card fraud may have violated her constitutional rights.
The Oakland Press
Sentencing handed down for man accused of pleasuring himself with Tickle Me Elmo doll
A Clarkson man convicted of indecent exposure for purportedly pleasuring himself with a toddler’s Tickle Me Elmo doll while conducting a home inspection has been sentenced. At a hearing Thursday morning, Oakland County Circuit Judge Phyllis McMillen ordered Kevin Wayne VanLuven, 61, to serve 19 days in jail with 19 days jail credit, and probation for 18 months for the March 2020 incident in Oxford. The judge also said VanLuven is to continue with mental health treatment that he’s been receiving, and to do so until he’s “clinically discharged.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you’: Brighton student suspended for text
BRIGHTON, Mich. – A 16-year-old student in Brighton has been suspended from school after he texted a classmate, “Tomorrow I’m going to bring a gun to school and kill you,” police said. Officials said the text was sent at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday (Dec. 14) to a...
Victim's mother fears errors in murder trial may put any conviction in jeopardy
Mistrial declared in case of River Rouge man charged with murdering girlfriend; Defense attorney moves to have case tossed out for good
Woman accused of not telling firefighters about toddler inside burning home
DETROIT – A woman accused of not telling firefighters about a toddler who was inside a burning home is charged with three counts of child abuse and expected to go to trial, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The trial is scheduled to start today in Wayne County but could be...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac man resentenced in Lanard Curtaindoll slaying case
A Pontiac man convicted of murder and then granted a new trial has been resentenced after accepting a plea deal with prosecutors. At a sentencing hearing Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Martha Anderson, Kenneth Hawkins, 53, was sentenced to 6-30 years in prison for manslaughter for the 2018 slaying of Lanard Curtaindoll, an on-again, off-again boyfriend of Hawkins’ daughter, Lakeisha Hawkins. Curtaindoll, 41, was fatally shot and his body was hidden under brush and debris in a Pontiac field until it was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition nearly five months later.
The Oakland Press
Michigan mother arrested in sophisticated catfishing scheme involving daughter
A mid-Michigan woman was arrested Tuesday for a sophisticated catfishing scheme that targeted two teens — one her own daughter — in a multi-year campaign of harassment that she allegedly reported to law enforcement herself to throw authorities off her trail. The identity of the woman — a...
The Oakland Press
Judge: No holiday visits with young relatives for fired deputy accused of attempted meet-up with child
A former Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy accused of trying to arrange a meet-up for sex with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl — but wasn’t — has been denied a requested break on his bond conditions for holiday visits with extended family involving kids. At...
15-year-old Abigail Jett disappeared from her Macomb Township home Tuesday night
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to track down a missing teen. Abigail Jett, 15, was last seen by her family at their home Tuesday evening.
