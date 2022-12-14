It’s taken nearly a decade, but Rebeckka Mustaffa said her sister, Tina Geiger, and 11-year-old niece Kristina, both fatally stabbed in 2013, finally have received justice. “I can’t be with my family or (have) any family time anymore,” Mustaffa said as she wept before two Detroit brothers convicted in the gruesome cold case murders as they were sentenced Thursday in Macomb County Circuit Court. “They were just ripped from my heart from these two monsters who did the brutal crime.”

