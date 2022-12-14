ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

OL Charlie Symonds decommits from NC State

Lengthy offensive tackle Charlie Symonds pulled back his long-time commitment from NC State, and he has Stanford among the schools high on his list. The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Symonds committed to the Wolfpack in early June but sources said he had been looking around recently and was speaking with Stanford and Michigan State.
RALEIGH, NC
keepingitheel.com

UNC Football lands commitment from linebacker Michael Short

The UNC football program has landed another commitment, as linebacker Michael Short announced that he’ll be joining the Tar Heels. Mack Brown and the UNC football program received good news on Thursday morning, as three-star linebacker Michael Short announced that he has committed to the Tar Heels. Over the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Up in the Rafters: Bounce Back Before Big Apple

Before Carolina tips off from Madison Square Garden on Saturday, the Tar Heels bounced back with wins against Georgia Tech and The Citadel. The Up in the Rafters team of Justin Jackson and Taylor Vippolis break down the latest games as well as look ahead to a big matchup against Ohio State.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
AllTarHeels

Armando Bacot sets North Carolina basketball record

In Tuesday's 100-67 win over The Citadel, North Carolina looked like the team everyone hoped to see entering the season: the Tar Heels recorded 24 assists, the bench scored 42 points, and we got biscuits. While the non-conference victory gave North Carolina their seventh win on the season and second...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

UNC football names new offensive coordinator

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has hired Chip Lindsey from Central Florida as its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The school announced the hiring Thursday, a week after Phil Longo said he would leave the Tar Heels to join the staff at Wisconsin along with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. Lindsey led an […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball visits five-star North Carolina recruit

Two weeks ago, North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans took an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program, sat behind the bench to watch the Blue Devils beat the Ohio State Buckeyes, and joined the Cameron Crazies in the second half. He appeared to embrace the experience.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Expert Analysis: The Chip Lindsey Hire

North Carolina announced on Thursday morning that Chip Lindsey is the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Mack Brown's Tar Heel football program. Lindsey comes from Central Florida where he spent one season as offensive coordinator under head coach Gus Malzahn. Prior to that he was the head coach at Troy (2019-21) and served as offensive coordinator at Auburn from 2017-18.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
backingthepack.com

Isaiah Miranda can make his NC State debut against Vanderbilt

Isaiah Miranda is officially part of the NC State basketball program after committing barely a week ago, and if Kevin Keatts is so inclined, Miranda can see his first game action on Saturday against Vanderbilt. I’m guessing that won’t happen unless State happens to be comfortably ahead late. (And it will be late, what with the 10:30 p.m. tip time.)
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
jocoreport.com

Opinion: Carolina Leader Sides With Christmas

RALEIGH — Josephus Daniels, one of the most prominent North Carolinians of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, played a key role in a story that often circulates around Christmastime. He’s not exactly its hero, but in the end Daniels makes the right call — and thus helps to save the celebration of Christmas during wartime.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

247Sports

66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy