Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
Related
OL Charlie Symonds decommits from NC State
Lengthy offensive tackle Charlie Symonds pulled back his long-time commitment from NC State, and he has Stanford among the schools high on his list. The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Symonds committed to the Wolfpack in early June but sources said he had been looking around recently and was speaking with Stanford and Michigan State.
What To Watch: Ohio State faces North Carolina in CBS Sports Classic
The Ohio State men’s basketball team will try and take a bite out of The Big Apple on Saturday as the 23rd-ranked Buckeyes face North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic inside New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The game will be televised nationally by CBS with a...
keepingitheel.com
UNC Football lands commitment from linebacker Michael Short
The UNC football program has landed another commitment, as linebacker Michael Short announced that he’ll be joining the Tar Heels. Mack Brown and the UNC football program received good news on Thursday morning, as three-star linebacker Michael Short announced that he has committed to the Tar Heels. Over the...
Up in the Rafters: Bounce Back Before Big Apple
Before Carolina tips off from Madison Square Garden on Saturday, the Tar Heels bounced back with wins against Georgia Tech and The Citadel. The Up in the Rafters team of Justin Jackson and Taylor Vippolis break down the latest games as well as look ahead to a big matchup against Ohio State.
Armando Bacot sets North Carolina basketball record
In Tuesday's 100-67 win over The Citadel, North Carolina looked like the team everyone hoped to see entering the season: the Tar Heels recorded 24 assists, the bench scored 42 points, and we got biscuits. While the non-conference victory gave North Carolina their seventh win on the season and second...
Duke basketball recruiting: Five-star talks decision timeline
Top recruits are choosing colleges earlier and earlier these days. Consider that first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his cohorts completed their five-deep 2023 haul months before the pledges — all five-star talents — began their senior season in high school. But on the 2024 trail,...
UNC football names new offensive coordinator
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina has hired Chip Lindsey from Central Florida as its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The school announced the hiring Thursday, a week after Phil Longo said he would leave the Tar Heels to join the staff at Wisconsin along with offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. Lindsey led an […]
Duke basketball visits five-star North Carolina recruit
Two weeks ago, North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans took an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program, sat behind the bench to watch the Blue Devils beat the Ohio State Buckeyes, and joined the Cameron Crazies in the second half. He appeared to embrace the experience.
North Carolina pulls away to blow out The Citadel, 100-67
Caleb Love had 17 points and Pete Nance scored 16 points as North Carolina was in control throughout the final
Expert Analysis: The Chip Lindsey Hire
North Carolina announced on Thursday morning that Chip Lindsey is the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Mack Brown's Tar Heel football program. Lindsey comes from Central Florida where he spent one season as offensive coordinator under head coach Gus Malzahn. Prior to that he was the head coach at Troy (2019-21) and served as offensive coordinator at Auburn from 2017-18.
Durham to host NAIA championship football game, drawing hundreds of fans and players
The City of Durham will be in the spotlight this weekend as it hosts the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championship football game.
backingthepack.com
Isaiah Miranda can make his NC State debut against Vanderbilt
Isaiah Miranda is officially part of the NC State basketball program after committing barely a week ago, and if Kevin Keatts is so inclined, Miranda can see his first game action on Saturday against Vanderbilt. I’m guessing that won’t happen unless State happens to be comfortably ahead late. (And it will be late, what with the 10:30 p.m. tip time.)
New Edition Drops Dates for “Legacy Tour,” Includes Stop In Greensboro
View this post on Instagram A post shared by G-Squared Events (@gsquaredevents) It’s official! R&B supergroup New Edition is hitting the road for their Legacy Tour this spring, with Guy, Keith Sweat, and special guest Tank. The tour officially kicks off on March 9 in Columbia, SC and wraps up on April 30 in Tampa, FL. As for […]
NC honey business facing loss of about $10K after bear damages beehives
In a matter of a month, the owner said a bear attacked 38 beehives along with the frames inside them, destroying the honey and the bees.
cbs17
WATCH: Former colleagues send best wishes to Meteorologist Bill Reh as retirement nears
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Old colleagues send Bill their best wishes as his last day on the air comes closer. Bill Reh has been forecasting the weather for nearly 40 years, and CBS 17 will be celebrating Bill all this week during our morning shows. The latest video features...
WBTV
What happened to Shanquella Robinson? WBTV goes to High Point for an answer
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WBTV) - As people nationwide continue to push for answers in the death of Shanquella Robinson, the journey to find those answers took us from Charlotte to High Point. WBTV arrived in High Point around 4:30 p.m. on Monday to find one of the friends who was...
Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
Answers begin surfacing as Greensboro teen’s memory trickles back after nearly 5 years of amnesia
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The headline is that Caitlin Little is finally getting her memory back. She has spent more than four years trying to recover from anterograde amnesia following a blow to the head at cross-country practice in October of 2017. But read deep into the story, and you find that her recovered memory […]
wunc.org
NC schools still have an acute bus driver shortage. Who's going to fix it?
At 4:45 a.m, Nicole Smith wakes up and heads to the Durham Public Schools’ bus compound to start her day as a bus driver. When the kids are all dropped off at school around 9 a.m., she pulls back into the lot and transitions to the next phase of her workday.
jocoreport.com
Opinion: Carolina Leader Sides With Christmas
RALEIGH — Josephus Daniels, one of the most prominent North Carolinians of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, played a key role in a story that often circulates around Christmastime. He’s not exactly its hero, but in the end Daniels makes the right call — and thus helps to save the celebration of Christmas during wartime.
247Sports
66K+
Followers
408K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0