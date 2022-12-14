Tulsa couple runs instrument donation drive to honor their son’s life

TULSA, Okla. — To honor the life of their late son, a local couple is running an instrument drive.

The Darryn J Benamin Foundation began in 2019, and it’s mission is to give children and young adults the ability to invest in their musical passions without the worry of instrument expenses.

FOX23 spoke with Sheron and John Benjamin, the cofounders, Tuesday.

“We want to bless kids between the ages of 4 and 25,” they said.

They recalled their son, Darryn, discovered his passion at 4-years-old.

“And 25 is when he stepped into eternity and left us. So that kind of left us with a void in our lives, so we wanted to carry on his legacy,” they said.

People can apply for an instrument through the website. There is also information on two drop off locations for those who want to donate an instrument.

You can give monetary donations here.

©2022 Cox Media Group