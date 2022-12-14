ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golfmagic.com

Jordan Spieth buzzing as "ANGRY" Tiger Woods tells him to "F OFF!"

Jordan Spieth has revealed he revelled in seeing Tiger Woods get "angry" in losing The Match last week simply because the 15-time major champion has not lost very much in his career. Spieth teamed up with his good friend Justin Thomas to defeat Woods and Rory McIlroy 3&2 in the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Will Zalatoris gets married to Caitlin Sellers, expected to return to action at Tournament of Champions

Will Zalatoris has been nursing a bad back since the FedEx Cup playoffs, but he found an important way to fill his schedule between starts — by tying the knot. The former Wake Forest star and 2014 U.S. Junior Amateur champion announced his engagement to girlfriend Caitlin Sellers, also a Demon Deacon, with a series of pictures on Instagram back in April of 2021. The post included the caption, “Best day of my life. I love you.”
WILMINGTON, DE
Golf Digest

What's next for Tiger, Phil’s latest barb, LIV golfers at the Masters, best golf books of the year and more

Is Tiger really “back”? #askalan I’m not convinced by a long shot. @MarkstageIV. The Match is a very small sample size; we’ll know a bit more after this weekend’s Father-Son. Tiger certainly looked rusty under the lights, which makes sense because he hadn’t touched a club in the preceding 2½ weeks, or so he said. But his ball speed with the driver was solid, and that to me was the biggest takeaway. I guess this question hinges on how we define “back.” Can Woods labor through the major championships, make a couple of cuts and remind us of his grit and guile? I think so. But even accounting for the fact he’s Tiger F’ing Woods, it’s increasingly clear there isn’t much magic left in his banged-up body.
Golf Digest

Everything you need to know about the PNC Championship

December is typically the quietest month on the golf calendar. Thanks to Tiger Woods, it has become one of the more newsworthy of the season over the last few years. While Woods didn't tee it up in the Hero World Challenge two weeks ago, he did return to action this past Saturday for The Match. There, his latest injury issues were on full display as he hobbled to his golf cart after each shot during his losing effort (along with Rory McIlroy) against the pair of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
ORLANDO, FL
Golf Digest

17 fascinating quotes that help tell the story of the 2022 golf season

It's been quite a year in golf. A dramatic one, if nothing else. And like any good drama, the stage was set with different characters, hitting their lines, playing their parts in moving the story along. So, now, with that analogy not tortured enough, let's dive into to the key plot points of the year, and what they meant at the time.
Golf.com

2022 PNC schedule: Tiger, Charlie, tee times, format, and more

The 2022 PNC Championship is set to begin on Saturday in Orlando. Here’s everything you need to know about the event. The PNC Championship is back for 24th time this weekend as some of the best parent-child duos duke it out on the golf course for the crown. For the 11th year in a row, the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club will play host, and the excitement is as high as ever.
ORLANDO, FL
Golf Digest

Alex Fitzpatrick lipping out a putt for 59 while on a buddies trip at Streamsong is the most excruciating clip of the week

There is no greater pain in golf, short of accidentally smacking your ankle with your putter, than a lip-out. They haunt dreams. They ruin marriages. They arrive without warning and leaves nothing but heartache in their wake. But don’t take our word for it, just ask Matthew Fitzpatrick, the little brother of 2022 U.S. Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick, who lipped out a putt FOR 59(!) while on a buddies trip at Streamsong this week. Viewer discretion is advised.

