golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth buzzing as "ANGRY" Tiger Woods tells him to "F OFF!"
Jordan Spieth has revealed he revelled in seeing Tiger Woods get "angry" in losing The Match last week simply because the 15-time major champion has not lost very much in his career. Spieth teamed up with his good friend Justin Thomas to defeat Woods and Rory McIlroy 3&2 in the...
How Far Can Charlie Woods Hit His Driver? Tiger Woods Reluctantly Admits His Son Is Already Outdriving Him
Tiger Woods is already getting outdriven by his son, Charlie. The post How Far Can Charlie Woods Hit His Driver? Tiger Woods Reluctantly Admits His Son Is Already Outdriving Him appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Photos: Tiger Woods, son Charlie Woods at 2022 PNC Championship
Tiger Woods and his 13-year-old son, Charlie, are in action this week at the 2022 PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. They will play together for the third straight year. The course will play as a par-72 layout measuring at 7,106 yards for Tiger and just a tad shorter for Charlie, coming in at 6,754 yards.
Will Zalatoris gets married to Caitlin Sellers, expected to return to action at Tournament of Champions
Will Zalatoris has been nursing a bad back since the FedEx Cup playoffs, but he found an important way to fill his schedule between starts — by tying the knot. The former Wake Forest star and 2014 U.S. Junior Amateur champion announced his engagement to girlfriend Caitlin Sellers, also a Demon Deacon, with a series of pictures on Instagram back in April of 2021. The post included the caption, “Best day of my life. I love you.”
Golf Digest
What's next for Tiger, Phil’s latest barb, LIV golfers at the Masters, best golf books of the year and more
Is Tiger really “back”? #askalan I’m not convinced by a long shot. @MarkstageIV. The Match is a very small sample size; we’ll know a bit more after this weekend’s Father-Son. Tiger certainly looked rusty under the lights, which makes sense because he hadn’t touched a club in the preceding 2½ weeks, or so he said. But his ball speed with the driver was solid, and that to me was the biggest takeaway. I guess this question hinges on how we define “back.” Can Woods labor through the major championships, make a couple of cuts and remind us of his grit and guile? I think so. But even accounting for the fact he’s Tiger F’ing Woods, it’s increasingly clear there isn’t much magic left in his banged-up body.
Golf.com
‘Almost brought a cane to the tee’: Jordan Spieth relishes in Tiger Woods’ loss at The Match
This week we’ll get to see Tiger Woods in action on live TV when he plays alongside his son Charlie at the PNC Championship. But we already witnessed Tiger’s first competitive swings since July at The Match on Saturday. How did it go for Tiger? Just ask his opponent Jordan Spieth.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star Will Zalatoris gets married to "best friend" Caitlin Sellers
PGA Tour star Will Zalatoris has taken to Instagram to reveal he has tied the knot with his "best friend" Caitlin Sellers. Zalatoris, 26, took to social media on Tuesday afternoon to reveal his latest news. He captioned his post: "Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with...
Golf Digest
Everything you need to know about the PNC Championship
December is typically the quietest month on the golf calendar. Thanks to Tiger Woods, it has become one of the more newsworthy of the season over the last few years. While Woods didn't tee it up in the Hero World Challenge two weeks ago, he did return to action this past Saturday for The Match. There, his latest injury issues were on full display as he hobbled to his golf cart after each shot during his losing effort (along with Rory McIlroy) against the pair of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
Golf Digest
17 fascinating quotes that help tell the story of the 2022 golf season
It's been quite a year in golf. A dramatic one, if nothing else. And like any good drama, the stage was set with different characters, hitting their lines, playing their parts in moving the story along. So, now, with that analogy not tortured enough, let's dive into to the key plot points of the year, and what they meant at the time.
Golf.com
2022 PNC schedule: Tiger, Charlie, tee times, format, and more
The 2022 PNC Championship is set to begin on Saturday in Orlando. Here’s everything you need to know about the event. The PNC Championship is back for 24th time this weekend as some of the best parent-child duos duke it out on the golf course for the crown. For the 11th year in a row, the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club will play host, and the excitement is as high as ever.
WATCH: John Daly Belly Flops Into Golf Course Lake
The American lived up to his fun-loving reputation with a dip at Trump National Doral
Golf.com
Practice from this key distance to finally break 80, says top teacher
What’s the best way to finally break 80? Well it starts with hitting lots of really good golf shots, because any 18-hole score that starts with a 7 is worthy of telling your friends about. A handful of GOLF.com staffers spent a few days in sunny Scottsdale last month...
Golf Digest
Alex Fitzpatrick lipping out a putt for 59 while on a buddies trip at Streamsong is the most excruciating clip of the week
There is no greater pain in golf, short of accidentally smacking your ankle with your putter, than a lip-out. They haunt dreams. They ruin marriages. They arrive without warning and leaves nothing but heartache in their wake. But don’t take our word for it, just ask Matthew Fitzpatrick, the little brother of 2022 U.S. Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick, who lipped out a putt FOR 59(!) while on a buddies trip at Streamsong this week. Viewer discretion is advised.
Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth turned pro 10 years ago, and it was a lot riskier than you might remember
If Rickie Fowler celebrating his 34th birthday on Tuesday didn’t make you feel old, try this one on for size: Wednesday marked 10 years since Jordan Spieth announced he was leaving college to turn pro. In December 2012, Spieth was a 19-year-old sophomore at the University of Texas just...
