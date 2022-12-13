Read full article on original website
Related
waynedailynews.com
Wayne JH Girls Split Games At Norfolk Catholic
NORFOLK – With another road outing still on the schedule along with a weekend tournament, the Wayne Junior High girls basketball teams took to the road earlier in the week. From Norfolk Catholic School, the two Wayne teams competed against Norfolk Catholic on Monday. The A-game favored Wayne (32-20)...
waynedailynews.com
Blue Devil JV Wrestlers Place Runner-Up During O’Neill Invite, Liston With Top Finish
SCHUYLER – In-between varsity competition, the Wayne Junior Varsity wrestling program sent a handful of individuals to a week-night outing. From O’Neill Jr/Sr High School, the Blue Devils joined 10 other JV teams during the O’Neill Invite on Monday. Wayne High JV placed runner-up with 60 points,...
Iowa high school wrestling highlights and scores 12-13-22
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from the Sergeant Bluff-Luton triangular on December 13th, 2022: SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 78, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 12 SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 71, WESTWOOD 12 WESTWOOD 66, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 15
waynedailynews.com
School Board Hires Wayne Graduate, Continues To Prepare For Special Bond Election
WAYNE – With the end of the first semester approaching next Thursday for Wayne Community Schools, the Board of Education held their regularly scheduled meeting earlier this week. From the Wayne Jr/Sr High School library, the board first took action on the high school English position. With Terri Hypse...
News Channel Nebraska
Afternoon accident in Norfolk leaves truck damaged
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities responded to an accident in Norfolk Thursday afternoon. The Norfolk Police Division responded to an accident near 13th St. and Benjamin Ave. where a pickup truck and semi-truck can be seen at the scene around 2 p.m. The pickup can be seen with extensive damage. Emergency...
nwestiowa.com
Shed roof blown onto Sioux County road
SIOUX CENTER–High winds destroyed a machine shed in rural Sioux County on Tuesday afternoon, with the torn roof flipped onto Fig Avenue, temporarily blocking it off. No one was injured from the incident, according to Sioux County sheriff Jamie Van Voorst. The machine shed was on a farm owned...
KELOLAND TV
Bond changed for rape suspect, judge orders passport to be turned in
VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota men’s basketball player charged with rape made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. 20-year old Mihai Carcoana appeared virtually from the Clay County Jail. He was arrested on Friday after a woman reported she’d been forcibly raped in his campus apartment.
Ashley Homestore, Furniture Mart coming to Siouxland mall
Furniture Mart and an Ashley Homestore will occupy both floors of the former Younker's store in the mall. The
News Channel Nebraska
LENRD considering investing in river cameras along Elkhorn River
NORTHEAST Neb. -- The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District will vote on a measure to help purchase cameras at their next committee meeting. The cameras would be placed along the Elkhorn and Platte Rivers to monitor the water for ice jams in the winter season. LENRD was approached by Papio-Missouri NRD for this project, which aims to install three public access cameras to identify if an ice jam is occurring.
Radio Iowa
Bird flu outbreak in northwest Iowa puzzles industry
Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn’t sure why there’s been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks. Iowa’s turkey farmers really work diligently to protect their turkey flocks from wild birds. So the cases these last...
waynedailynews.com
Leadership Wayne Adds Mock Press Conference Within Inclusive Leadership Through Communication Session
WAYNE – During the fourth session of this year’s Leadership Wayne class, participants were able to step up in front of their peers along with professional media present as if they were leading a press conference. Leadership Wayne 14 is made up of 20 individuals and led by...
Chronic wasting disease detected in deer along Missouri River in Union Co., SD
South Dakota wildlife officials have detected chronic wasting disease (CWD) out of Union County.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Omaha men stopped for speeding in stolen car near Stanton, arrested on multiple charges
STANTON, Neb. -- Two Omaha men were stopped for speeding Tuesday evening, and were arrested on multiple charges in northeast Nebraska. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 6:10 p.m. they stopped a speeding car that was going 92 mph in a 70 mph zone, heading west on Highway 275 near Stanton.
norfolkneradio.com
School board approves compensation rates for 2023-24 school year
NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public School Board approved the compensation rates for their staff at yesterday’s meeting. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson says the recommended 4.47% base increase is for the 2023 through 2024 school year and includes all costs including taxes, benefits and retirements. He says there were some factors outside of inflation that required the increase.
siouxcountyradio.com
Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds
Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
Researcher: Data misinterpreted on contaminants linked to chicken barn litter
The researcher whose report on contamination of eastern Nebraska streams associated with litter removed from chicken barns that supply poultry to Costco says his findings were misinterpreted.
Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive
If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
nwestiowa.com
Man who hit, killed bicyclist released
ORANGE CITY—A 28-year-old Doon man sentenced to 10 years in prison in July in connection with the death of a bicyclist near Hull last year has been released. Seth Thomas De Jong had pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle due to reckless driving after his vehicle struck and killed 69-year-old Lorna Rae Moss of Sioux Center as she was bicycling north of Hull about 6 p.m. Sept. 3, 2021.
waynedailynews.com
Planetarium, Laser Shows Being Offered December 16-17
WAYNE – A special 2022 holiday season will close out during graduation weekend at the Fred G. Dale Planetarium. According to a release from Wayne State College, the Fred G. Dale Planetarium will offer ‘The Sistine Chapel’ on Friday, December 16 at 7 p.m. being a historical and deeply moving show that provides explanations of all of Michelangelo’s works in one of the most amazing places on Earth. A holiday-themed laser show will follow Friday evening at 8 p.m.
ems1.com
Trump rally organizers pay Iowa city $1,425 for EMS services after newspaper publishes article
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The day after The Journal published a story detailing the wrangling a city attorney engaged in to get a $5,000 rental payment for former President Donald Trump's Nov. 3 rally at Sioux Gateway Airport, event organizers paid a bill for standby emergency medical services. Sioux...
Comments / 0