Ponca, NE

waynedailynews.com

Wayne JH Girls Split Games At Norfolk Catholic

NORFOLK – With another road outing still on the schedule along with a weekend tournament, the Wayne Junior High girls basketball teams took to the road earlier in the week. From Norfolk Catholic School, the two Wayne teams competed against Norfolk Catholic on Monday. The A-game favored Wayne (32-20)...
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Afternoon accident in Norfolk leaves truck damaged

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities responded to an accident in Norfolk Thursday afternoon. The Norfolk Police Division responded to an accident near 13th St. and Benjamin Ave. where a pickup truck and semi-truck can be seen at the scene around 2 p.m. The pickup can be seen with extensive damage. Emergency...
NORFOLK, NE
nwestiowa.com

Shed roof blown onto Sioux County road

SIOUX CENTER–High winds destroyed a machine shed in rural Sioux County on Tuesday afternoon, with the torn roof flipped onto Fig Avenue, temporarily blocking it off. No one was injured from the incident, according to Sioux County sheriff Jamie Van Voorst. The machine shed was on a farm owned...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Bond changed for rape suspect, judge orders passport to be turned in

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota men’s basketball player charged with rape made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. 20-year old Mihai Carcoana appeared virtually from the Clay County Jail. He was arrested on Friday after a woman reported she’d been forcibly raped in his campus apartment.
VERMILLION, SD
News Channel Nebraska

LENRD considering investing in river cameras along Elkhorn River

NORTHEAST Neb. -- The Lower Elkhorn Natural Resource District will vote on a measure to help purchase cameras at their next committee meeting. The cameras would be placed along the Elkhorn and Platte Rivers to monitor the water for ice jams in the winter season. LENRD was approached by Papio-Missouri NRD for this project, which aims to install three public access cameras to identify if an ice jam is occurring.
WINSLOW, NE
Radio Iowa

Bird flu outbreak in northwest Iowa puzzles industry

Iowa Turkey Federation executive director, Gretta Irwin, says the industry isn’t sure why there’s been a cluster of bird flu cases recently confirmed in several northwest Iowa turkey flocks. Iowa’s turkey farmers really work diligently to protect their turkey flocks from wild birds. So the cases these last...
IOWA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

School board approves compensation rates for 2023-24 school year

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public School Board approved the compensation rates for their staff at yesterday’s meeting. Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson says the recommended 4.47% base increase is for the 2023 through 2024 school year and includes all costs including taxes, benefits and retirements. He says there were some factors outside of inflation that required the increase.
NORFOLK, NE
siouxcountyradio.com

Winter Storm Bringing Snow, Ice, and Gusty Winds

Winter weather approaching NW Iowa will once again bring a threat of snow and ice accumulations along with gusty winds. The National Weather Service has issued several advisories for the tri-state area, the most local include a Winter Weather Advisory for Lyon, Sioux, and Cherokee Counties in Iowa as well as Moody, Minnehaha, and Lincoln Counties in SD. The advisory states mixed precipitation is expected this afternoon with a light glaze of ice this afternoon into the evening hours – higher ice accumulations tonight of up to a quarter inch with gusty winds up to 40mph.
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Iowa’s Best Christmas Lights Display is Well Worth the Drive

If you haven't seen this awesome display of lights, you better put this one on your bucket list. This property is distinctively the perfect location for such a display of lights, and that's not by coincidence. In fact, the owner specifically sought out such a spot with the dream of the display in mind.
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Man who hit, killed bicyclist released

ORANGE CITY—A 28-year-old Doon man sentenced to 10 years in prison in July in connection with the death of a bicyclist near Hull last year has been released. Seth Thomas De Jong had pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle due to reckless driving after his vehicle struck and killed 69-year-old Lorna Rae Moss of Sioux Center as she was bicycling north of Hull about 6 p.m. Sept. 3, 2021.
DOON, IA
waynedailynews.com

Planetarium, Laser Shows Being Offered December 16-17

WAYNE – A special 2022 holiday season will close out during graduation weekend at the Fred G. Dale Planetarium. According to a release from Wayne State College, the Fred G. Dale Planetarium will offer ‘The Sistine Chapel’ on Friday, December 16 at 7 p.m. being a historical and deeply moving show that provides explanations of all of Michelangelo’s works in one of the most amazing places on Earth. A holiday-themed laser show will follow Friday evening at 8 p.m.
WAYNE, NE

