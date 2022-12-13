ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

2023 NFL draft: Where would the Texans pick in Round 1?

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZ8Fd_0jhnHkXH00

The Houston Texans are on target for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Their 1-11-1 record, which is the worst in the NFL, proves as much.

However, the Texans still have an extra draft pick thanks to the trade with the Cleveland Browns from the past offseason that will give Houston a first-round pick through the 2024 draft.

According to Luke Easterling from the Draft Wire, the Texans would pick No. 1 overall with their proprietary selection. Later in Round 1, Houston’s extra pick from the Browns would have them picking again at No. 12 overall.

The more the Browns keep losing, as they did in Week 14 with a 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the more valuable that pick becomes.

Cleveland’s final four games are at home against the Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints. The Browns close out their last two games on the road at Washington and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Drew Brees announces shocking career move

Since retiring from the NFL back in 2020, Drew Brees has served as a broadcaster and analyst for NBC Sports, but now it looks like he’s returning to the game of football as an assistant coach for the Purdue Boilermakers, at least for a short time. On Thursday afternoon, legendary Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees Read more... The post Drew Brees announces shocking career move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Odell is going to join us', Cowboys owner Jerry Jones states Beckham deal close

Apparently Odell Beckham’s camp wasn’t really all that ticked off at the Cowboys organization. Following the club’s victory over the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Weekend, Beckham continued his free-agent tour of clubs interested in getting a read on his rehab. Beckham didn’t work out for Dallas, just like he didn’t work out for Buffalo or New York. At the conclusion of his visit, the word that had been circulating for a week, that Beckham wasn’t yet ready to hit the field following his January torn ACL, became linked to the Cowboys organization.
DALLAS, TX
LehighValleyLive.com

Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
iheart.com

Maller: Jones doesn’t trust McCarthy and Prescott with Hilton Signing

The Dallas Cowboys have been scrutinized over their win on Sunday over the lowly Houston Texans. The Texans were in it until the end, which is not a good look for the Cowboys. Today the Cowboys signed former pro bowl receiver TY Hilton to help with the passing game. Ben Maller dives into this move to see what owner Jerry Jones is really saying about the team.
Action News Jax

Cowboys, Giants backed off Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency because he misread his 'worth'

In early October, when Odell Beckham Jr. was no longer in the mood to be cryptic about his disappointment with the Los Angeles Rams and their "lowest of lows" contract offer for 2022, a source from the team posed a question that resonates louder than ever this month. At the time, Beckham was still months away from being viable on the football field due to a torn ACL last season, but the Rams were trying to do their best to stay in his good graces.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to massive Ohio State quarterback news

Under current head coach Ryan Day, the Ohio State Buckeyes have recently become known as one of the top destinations for high-profile quarterbacks in the country due to the team’s ability to get the players to the NFL. And Ohio State just landed another talented quarterback prospect: four-star quarterback Lincoln Kienholz. A four-star quarterback out Read more... The post CFB world reacts to massive Ohio State quarterback news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy pulled off a beautiful double fake for a 49ers TD and NFL fans were mesmerized

Mr. Irrelevant is doing pretty well for himself for someone with just two NFL starts to his name. Brock Purdy, the final pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, is once again making headlines across the football world. Mostly because Purdy’s story — from the final pick in the draft to NFL starting quarterback in just a few months — is awesome, but also because he’s been dropping absolute dimes recently.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

188K+
Followers
243K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy