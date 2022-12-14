By Dan Ambrose: Dmitry Bivol’s victories over Canelo Alvarez and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez make him ESPN’s Fighter of the Year for 2022. It was an obvious choice in giving the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) the Fighter of the Year award because he schooled the superstar Canelo, giving him his first loss since his defeat against Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2013, and he also defeated the previously unbeaten Zurdo Ramirez.

2 HOURS AGO