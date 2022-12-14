Read full article on original website
Mercy is in short supply -- at least for nowClay Kallam
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Angels Rumors: MLB Network Personality Thinks Shohei Ohtani Will Join the Dodgers
He sees him switching LA teams next offseason.
NBC Sports
Correa cashes in with Giants after rejecting Astros' offer
Carlos Correa bet on himself a year ago, and on Tuesday night, he won big. The 28-year-old shortstop agreed to a massive 13-year, $350 million contract with the Giants, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic. Correa's pact with the Giants comes 13 months after he passed...
NBC Sports
Report: Where Red Sox stand in Dansby Swanson sweepstakes
The Boston Red Sox have a Xander Bogaerts-sized hole at shortstop, and Dansby Swanson is the best remaining free agent who can try to fill it. The Red Sox, who reportedly expressed interest in Swanson before losing Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres, are still in the mix for the 28-year-old shortstop, per multiple reports.
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Sign This Two-Time All-Star Infielder
He would be yet another solid addition for the middle of the Angels' lineup.
NBC Sports
Tomase: There's one word to sum up the Red Sox offseason
Every sports fan knows the feeling. Your team trails by 20 in the fourth quarter and you start frantically doing the math -- divvying up the remaining time in football to game out a potential go-ahead possession with 45 seconds left, or hoping for multiple stops and 3-pointers in basketball.
NBC Sports
Report: Yankees could add Red Sox pitcher if Rodon deal falls through
If the Boston Red Sox aren't going re-sign Nathan Eovaldi, he might wind up back with their archrival. The veteran right-hander is believed to be the New York Yankees' No. 2 pitching option in free agency behind two-time All-Star Carlos Rodon, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday night.
Dodgers News: LA Broadcaster Helps Calm Fans Nerves With Current Off-Season
The season is not won in the off-season
Brandon Crawford responds to Giants’ Carlos Correa signing
The San Francisco Giants’ signing of Carlos Correa is a big boost to the organization, but is bittersweet for one member of the organization. Longtime Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford said he would accept a position change, albeit reluctantly, after the Giants signed Correa to a 13-year deal. Crawford said he had been told he would have to change positions, and would work hard to make the transition.
Cardinals part ways with longtime broadcaster after latest arrest
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a new television play-by-play voice in 2023 after making a significant change to the booth on Thursday. The team announced that it is parting ways with broadcaster Dan McLaughlin by mutual decision after 24 seasons. The change comes a week after McLaughlin was arrested for driving while intoxicated for a third time.
Angels News: Former Halo Pitcher Signs Free Agent Deal With Tigers
He was vocal about wanting to return to the Angels next season.
Angels Rumors: MLB Pundit Links LA to a Former All-Star Shortstop Free Agent
According to MLB insider Jim Bowden, the Angels are one of two likely landing spots for this former two-time All-Star.
NBC Sports
What Giants' new additions mean for DeSclafani, La Stella
The four days in San Diego could have gone down as some of the best in Giants history. As Giants officials checked into the Manchester Grand Hyatt, home of the MLB Winter Meetings, there was hope that Barry Bonds would get into the Hall of Fame on Sunday and Duane Kuiper would on Wednesday. The Giants went to San Diego last week as one of two frontrunners for Aaron Judge, as well, and there was optimism he would choose to come home, just as Bonds once did.
NBC Sports
Russo rips 'desperate' Giants for 'crazy' Correa contract
The Giants shocked everyone Tuesday night by agreeing to a monster 13-year, $350 million contract with superstar shortstop Carlos Correa in free agency. That includes MLB Network's Chris Russo, who criticized San Francisco for the eye-popping contract Wednesday morning on "High Heat." "I didn't realize the Giants were this desperate,"...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Jeter Downs might be defining player of Chaim Bloom Era
If there's a player who signifies everything wrong with Chaim Bloom's Red Sox tenure, it's Jeter Downs. Acquired as the primary prospect for MVP Mookie Betts, Downs couldn't even hit .200 over two seasons at Triple-A Worcester's launching pad. So when the Red Sox needed to create a roster spot for free agent outfielder Masataka Yoshida on Thursday, they designated Downs for assignment, effectively ending his Red Sox career with a .154 average in 14 games.
NBC Sports
Source: Giants land Correa with massive 13-year, $350M deal
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants finally won the bidding for a superstar, and in the process, they locked up a new face of the franchise for years to come. The Giants and Carlos Correa are in agreement on a 13-year, $350 million contract, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area. The contract is the largest in franchise history, more than twice the previous record held by Buster Posey, and tied for the longest ever given to a free agent.
NBC Sports
Answering lingering questions after Giants' Correa addition
SAN FRANCISCO -- In late September, as free agency was approaching for a second consecutive offseason, Carlos Correa dropped a juicy quote that ended up being the theme of his future employer's winter. "When I go to the mall and I go to the Dior store, when I want something,...
Dodgers: Starting Pitcher of the Future Has One MLB Writer Excited
This may be the pitching unit the Dodgers roll with into the regular season after all
NBC Sports
Why Giants' move for Correa re-ignites rivalry with Dodgers
Adding Carlos Correa is one way the Giants can re-ignite a storied rivalry with the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Francisco agreed to a massive 13-year, $350 million contract with Correa on Tuesday night, handing the Giants the superstar they've been chasing for years. And not just any superstar, but one who is loathed by fans who dawn Dodger blue.
NBC Sports
What we learned in Warriors' ugly road loss to Bucks
The first two minutes Tuesday night in Milwaukee showcased the Warriors in sync, making three of their first four shots while holding the Bucks scoreless. The other 46 minutes were an entirely different matter, with that early 7-0 lead getting buried in a 128-111 loss that featured seven technical fouls and at least one fan being tossed from Fiserv Forum.
NBC Sports
Sean Kugler files arbitration case against Cardinals over his firing
The Cardinals’ trip to Mexico City was marred by the sudden and abrupt termination of offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The firing happened after Kugler had allegedly groped a woman. It all happened so quickly, that the question of whether Kugler did or didn’t actually do it...
