KOKI FOX 23
Santa delivers toys to children in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Santa Claus teamed up with law enforcement on Thursday to deliver toys to children in Sand Springs. Santa, Tulsa County deputies and members of the Fraternal Order of Police gave toys to those who might not have a gift to open on Christmas. All the...
KOKI FOX 23
24/7 youth crisis center opens in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country families can now seek help for their children at Tulsa’s only 24/7 youth crisis evaluation center for children. YES Tulsa sits in the Marina Plaza near East 21st Street and U.S. Highway 169. The facility has six beds for children ages 5 to 17.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa dance instructor mourns the loss of his friend, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss
TULSA, Okla. — The entertainment world was hit with the shocking and tragic news of dancer and producer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death Wednesday. A Tulsa-area professional dancer and dance studio owner, Emmanuel “Cross” Hurd was close friends with Boss. He said their friendship started over a decade ago.
KOKI FOX 23
Man runs off after driving into Tulsa Walgreens
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a person who rammed his car though the front doors of a Walgreens. Officers responded to the crash near 51st and Sheridan just after midnight Friday. Tulsa police say the suspect took two cases of water before crashing into the store.
KOKI FOX 23
Two men injured in Tulsa stabbing
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a fight led to the stabbing of two men. Police responded to an apartment complex on South Quincy Ave and found a man with a stab wound. Police said a second man ended up walking to the hospital with a stab...
KOKI FOX 23
Man hit by car while crossing street in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A man is recovering after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in south Tulsa. Tulsa police said the man was hit while crossing the street in a dark area near East 61st Street and South Lewis Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
KOKI FOX 23
Midtown Tulsa donut shop burglarized for second time in 2 days
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa donut shop had a door smashed and register taken for a second time in 48 hours. Big Baby Rolls & Donuts, at East 11th Street and South New Haven Avenue, said their shop was broken into again around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, only one day after a door was smashed Monday night.
KOKI FOX 23
Muskogee Lighthorse police investigate shooting in Creek County
CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/16/22: The Muskogee Lighthorse police are investigating a shooting that happened at a home on West 69th Street. We do not know how many people were involved. The Creek County Sheriff’s Office have responded to a neighborhood near Southwest Blvd and 65th West Ave...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa church gives back to the community by partnering with local school
TULSA, Okla. — Transformation Church is going shopping with elementary students as a way of giving back this holiday season. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, students from Drexel Academy Elementary School in Tulsa will arrive at Target to shop with Transformation Church members. Each student will be paired with a...
KOKI FOX 23
EXCLUSIVE | Man files federal lawsuit against City of Tulsa over alleged wrongful rape arrest
TULSA, Okla. — In a FOX23 Exclusive Investigation, a man has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Tulsa. The lawsuit alleges Timothy Hankins was wrongly arrested, charged and prosecuted for rape. FOX23′s Crime and Safety Reporter Abigail Dye has been investigating the case over the last couple...
KOKI FOX 23
TPS: Student arrested for bringing gun to school
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirmed to FOX23 that a student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to school. Campus Police conducted a search Tuesday afternoon, and an officer found a gun in the student’s bag. “Our team immediately isolated the student and secured the...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect accused of takeover-style robbery at Tulsa smoke shop
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of a takeover-style robbery at a local smoke shop in October. Robbery detectives have been working the case for two months now but have no big leads. They said it happened on Oct. 10, 2022, at...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas
TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
KOKI FOX 23
Police arrest man after chase in stolen truck across Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man after a chase with a stolen truck across Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said Jaymz Vann was arrested for the incident that started after a Flock camera in south Tulsa flagged a pickup truck as stolen around 2:30 a.m. Police caught up to the truck, but the driver, later identified as Vann, refused to pull over.
KOKI FOX 23
Head-on crash kills 1 in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a woman is dead after a head-on crash in Osage County Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 8:15 a.m. just south of Wynona, a Chevy Equinox driven by 61-year-old Terri Covington, of Hominy, was southbound on State Highway 99 when it traveled left of center into the northbound lane.
KOKI FOX 23
OBI is giving away holiday goods and $250 gift cards to donors
TULSA, Okla. — Our Blood Institute (OBI) is asking Oklahomans to give back this holiday season by donating blood. Those who donate between the days of Dec. 13-24 will receive a Christmas ornament, a holiday-themed shirt, and an entry into a raffle where donors can win a $250 gift card.
KOKI FOX 23
Claremore’s 12 Days of Christmas promotion includes new businesses
CLAREMORE, Okla. — The “12 Days of Christmas” promotion to encourage Claremore residents to shop local appears to be paying off. FOX23 spent the day in downtown Claremore’s Lilac District to learn more about the effort to encourage shoppers to keep their holiday spending in the community.
KOKI FOX 23
John 3:16 opens Christmas pop-up shop to help parents afford gifts for children
TULSA, Okla. — John 3:16 Mission in Tulsa is helping the community this Christmas with a special pop-up shop so parents can buy toys for kids at reduced prices. The shop is not open to everyone, and anyone interested has to sign up with John 3:16 Mission to participate. But Brian Bost, the shop’s organizer, said it really helps families struggling financially.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Philbrook cat, Acer, remembered
TULSA, Okla. — If you’ve been to Philbrook Museum of Art, you’ve likely taken in the art, the gardens and the iconic Philbrook cats. While the cats were originally meant for pest control, they’ve made a name for themselves over the years becoming staples on social media and on gift shop items.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa golfers react to announcement LIV Golf coming to Cedar Ridge Country Club
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — LIV Golf is coming to Broken Arrow’s Cedar Ridge Country Club. The controversial golf tour announced three new championship venues that will host tournaments as part of the 2023 LIV Golf League schedule. One of those tournaments will be held right here in Oklahoma.
