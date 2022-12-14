ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Santa delivers toys to children in Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Santa Claus teamed up with law enforcement on Thursday to deliver toys to children in Sand Springs. Santa, Tulsa County deputies and members of the Fraternal Order of Police gave toys to those who might not have a gift to open on Christmas. All the...
24/7 youth crisis center opens in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country families can now seek help for their children at Tulsa’s only 24/7 youth crisis evaluation center for children. YES Tulsa sits in the Marina Plaza near East 21st Street and U.S. Highway 169. The facility has six beds for children ages 5 to 17.
Tulsa dance instructor mourns the loss of his friend, Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

TULSA, Okla. — The entertainment world was hit with the shocking and tragic news of dancer and producer Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death Wednesday. A Tulsa-area professional dancer and dance studio owner, Emmanuel “Cross” Hurd was close friends with Boss. He said their friendship started over a decade ago.
Man runs off after driving into Tulsa Walgreens

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a person who rammed his car though the front doors of a Walgreens. Officers responded to the crash near 51st and Sheridan just after midnight Friday. Tulsa police say the suspect took two cases of water before crashing into the store.
Two men injured in Tulsa stabbing

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a fight led to the stabbing of two men. Police responded to an apartment complex on South Quincy Ave and found a man with a stab wound. Police said a second man ended up walking to the hospital with a stab...
Man hit by car while crossing street in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man is recovering after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in south Tulsa. Tulsa police said the man was hit while crossing the street in a dark area near East 61st Street and South Lewis Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Midtown Tulsa donut shop burglarized for second time in 2 days

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa donut shop had a door smashed and register taken for a second time in 48 hours. Big Baby Rolls & Donuts, at East 11th Street and South New Haven Avenue, said their shop was broken into again around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, only one day after a door was smashed Monday night.
Muskogee Lighthorse police investigate shooting in Creek County

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE, 12/16/22: The Muskogee Lighthorse police are investigating a shooting that happened at a home on West 69th Street. We do not know how many people were involved. The Creek County Sheriff’s Office have responded to a neighborhood near Southwest Blvd and 65th West Ave...
Tulsa church gives back to the community by partnering with local school

TULSA, Okla. — Transformation Church is going shopping with elementary students as a way of giving back this holiday season. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, students from Drexel Academy Elementary School in Tulsa will arrive at Target to shop with Transformation Church members. Each student will be paired with a...
TPS: Student arrested for bringing gun to school

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) confirmed to FOX23 that a student was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to school. Campus Police conducted a search Tuesday afternoon, and an officer found a gun in the student’s bag. “Our team immediately isolated the student and secured the...
Tulsa’s chance of a White Christmas

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country can occasionally turn white for Christmas, but the chances for snow cover on any given year for the holiday is pretty low. A White Christmas is defined as 1 inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. Over the past 70 years, Tulsa has...
Police arrest man after chase in stolen truck across Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man after a chase with a stolen truck across Tulsa Wednesday morning. Police said Jaymz Vann was arrested for the incident that started after a Flock camera in south Tulsa flagged a pickup truck as stolen around 2:30 a.m. Police caught up to the truck, but the driver, later identified as Vann, refused to pull over.
Head-on crash kills 1 in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a woman is dead after a head-on crash in Osage County Wednesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 8:15 a.m. just south of Wynona, a Chevy Equinox driven by 61-year-old Terri Covington, of Hominy, was southbound on State Highway 99 when it traveled left of center into the northbound lane.
OBI is giving away holiday goods and $250 gift cards to donors

TULSA, Okla. — Our Blood Institute (OBI) is asking Oklahomans to give back this holiday season by donating blood. Those who donate between the days of Dec. 13-24 will receive a Christmas ornament, a holiday-themed shirt, and an entry into a raffle where donors can win a $250 gift card.
Claremore’s 12 Days of Christmas promotion includes new businesses

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The “12 Days of Christmas” promotion to encourage Claremore residents to shop local appears to be paying off. FOX23 spent the day in downtown Claremore’s Lilac District to learn more about the effort to encourage shoppers to keep their holiday spending in the community.
John 3:16 opens Christmas pop-up shop to help parents afford gifts for children

TULSA, Okla. — John 3:16 Mission in Tulsa is helping the community this Christmas with a special pop-up shop so parents can buy toys for kids at reduced prices. The shop is not open to everyone, and anyone interested has to sign up with John 3:16 Mission to participate. But Brian Bost, the shop’s organizer, said it really helps families struggling financially.
Tulsa Philbrook cat, Acer, remembered

TULSA, Okla. — If you’ve been to Philbrook Museum of Art, you’ve likely taken in the art, the gardens and the iconic Philbrook cats. While the cats were originally meant for pest control, they’ve made a name for themselves over the years becoming staples on social media and on gift shop items.
