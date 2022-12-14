Read full article on original website
Cheese recall due to listeria found in products
The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
MedicalXpress
Health officials warn against eating raw oysters distributed to 13 states
Health officials are advising people to not eat or serve some oysters that were distributed in 13 states across the country. The Food and Drug Administration said this week it is advising consumers not to eat, and restaurants and other retailers not to sell, Dai One Food Co. frozen half shell oysters that have a harvest date of Feb. 6, 2022. The South Korean firm has recalled oyster products from "the same harvest area," according to the FDA.
Avian flu outbreak becomes worst in United States history
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The deadly avian influenza outbreak that began earlier this year has now killed more than 52 million birds across 46 states, making the spread of the disease the worst poultry health disaster in United States history. The new record surpasses the tally of 50.5 million...
8 million cleaning products recalled over bacteria exposure risk
The Laundress brand of detergent and household cleaning products has recalled about eight million products because of the possible presence of bacteria that could pose a health risk to consumers.
WLTX.com
Recall: Lidl advent calendars may contain chocolate tainted with salmonella
WASHINGTON — Lidl US is recalling advent calendars because the cream-filled chocolate inside may contain salmonella, a bacteria that sickens tens of thousands of Americans each year. Salmonella was detected during routine testing of the products, Lidl said. The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the...
BBC
Record alcohol deaths from pandemic drinking
A record number of people died from alcohol last year, which is likely to be the result of increased drinking during the pandemic, according to the Office for National Statistics. There were 9,641 deaths in the UK in 2021, compared to 7,565 in 2019 - a 27% increase. The ONS...
WebMD
COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibody Treatments No Longer Effective
Dec. 4, 2022 – The number of medications available to treat COVID-19 continues to get smaller as the coronavirus changes to outsmart treatments. The FDA said last week that bebtelovimab, a monoclonal antibody drug given through a vein, is no longer authorized because it is not effective against the leading strains of COVID-19.
BBC
Number of smokers drops as vaping rises, data shows
The number of people smoking in the UK dropped to its lowest level on record last year but more people were using e-cigarettes, new figures have revealed. Data from the Office for National Statistics found around 13.3% of people aged 18 or over smoked cigarettes in 2021, down from 14.0% in 2020.
EverydayHealth.com
Worsening Measles Outbreak Threatens Unvaccinated Kids
A worsening measles outbreak in Ohio has so far sickened more than five dozen children, offering the latest evidence that low vaccination rates during the pandemic pose a serious risk to kids’ health. Since the beginning of November, 64 measles cases have been confirmed in children and teens in...
China dumping its draconian ‘zero COVID’ policy could come at the huge cost of rampant infections: ‘This will spread like wildfire’
The end result could be “hundreds of millions” of infected Chinese, Dr. Ali Mokdad, a professor at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said.
EverydayHealth.com
New COVID Subvariants Take Over the U.S.
The coronavirus continues to mutate rapidly. In the latter half of August, the BA.5 subvariant made up more than 85 percent of COVID-19 infections in the U.S. Now, just three months later, BA.5 accounts for just under one-quarter of cases while BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are responsible for nearly half of infections in the country, according to latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Ancient Lung Disease Strikes Countertop Cutters In LA
Since Jan. 2016, at least 30 stone fabricators in the Los Angeles area have been diagnosed with an accelerated form of silicosis, an incurable, and deadly, dust-related illness. The evidence suggests silica-rich synthetic stone is to blame.
thebrag.com
ACT government issues urgent deadly disease warning after music festival
The ACT government has issued an urgent deadly disease warning for attendees of the Spilt Milk Festival in Canberra. The ACT government has issued an urgent deadly disease warning for people who attended the Spilt Milk Festival in Canberra over the November 26th weekend. Latest reports state that at least one person has been hospitalised with symptoms of meningococcal disease.
Pfizer Asks FDA to Approve Tweaked COVID Booster as Third Shot for Kids Under 5
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Infants and young children could soon receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine as part of their three-dose series. Pfizer Inc. on Monday asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to have the vaccine that targets the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 replace the third dose in the series for children aged 6 months through 4 years old. Children in that age group would still receive two doses of the original COVID vaccine prior to the Omicron-targeted dose.
Co-Founders Design FDA-Approved Protective Gear for Muslim Women in Healthcare
Two healthcare workers are rewriting history for Muslim women in healthcare after discovering a line of hygienic hijabs to protect them in hospital settings. Yasmin Samatar and Faraoli Adam served on the frontlines during the onset of Covid-19 when they found it difficult to find personal protective equipment (PPE) that would keep them safe from being exposed to the virus.
Covid lockdown drinking led to record alcohol deaths, new figures show
Record numbers of people died from drinking alcohol last year – and experts say it’s likely to be because of the Covid pandemic.There were a record 9,641 deaths from alcohol-specific causes registered in the UK – or 14.8 per 100,000 people, official figures show.That was a rise of 7.4 per cent on 2020 when the number was 8,974, and 27.4 per cent higher than in 2019, the last pre-coronavirus year, the Office for National Statistics said. Alcoholic liver disease was a leading cause of the deaths.A charity that aims to reduce alcohol-related harm said the “absolutely devastating” findings made...
FDA warns e-cig companies over products that look like toys and target children
(The Hill) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued warning letters to several e-cigarette companies on Wednesday for packaging their products to look like toys and appeal to children. The FDA criticized the five relatively unknown companies — Wizman Limited, Shenzhen Fumot Technology, Shenzhen Quawins Technology, Ruthless Vapor...
Strep A explained as sixth child in the UK dies from infection
Six children in the UK have passed away after being infected with Group A strep bacteria. Here's everything you need to know about the infection. Yesterday (2 December), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued an update on scarlet fever and invasive Group A strep (iGAS) which confirmed there have been five recorded deaths within seven days of an iGAS diagnosis in children under 10 in England.
ConsumerAffairs
Consumers urged to avoid Otteroo infant flotation rings
Parents and caregivers are being warned not to use the LUMI and MINI infant flotation rings sold by Otteroo Corporation. An evaluation of the devices by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) found they can deflate during use or storage. As a result, the child occupant may slide out of the product into the water, leading to serious injury or death.
Race to control ‘tripledemic’ as cases of RSV in children sweep US and Europe
Before Covid, few people had heard of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Increasingly, though, this common cause of pneumonia and bronchiolitis (airway inflammation) is filling up hospital beds across Europe and the Americas. Combined with rising admissions for other respiratory infections, including influenza and Covid, it is pushing some healthcare systems close to the brink of collapse.
