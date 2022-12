A digital version of the program for Limestone University's 2022 Fall Commencement scheduled for this Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. inside Fullerton Auditorium is now available. The program can be viewed by scanning the accompanying QR code or by directly downloading it online: https://l.ead.me/bcvh7r. When using the QR Code...

GAFFNEY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO