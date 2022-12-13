Read full article on original website
westbendnews.net
Antwerp Family Health Center Has Moved!
The Antwerp Family Health Center of Community Memorial Hospital has moved. Dr. Todd Wiley’s office along with Megan Ashbacher, CNP moved to their new location in Antwerp on November 1, 2022. Their new office is located at 107 Buffalo St., Antwerp, OH. For any questions, please call 419-258-5195.
‘Family tradition’: Ohio family puts up spectacular light display
“The first year that we got married, I bought the first plastic snowman that we got at a yard sale,” Susan recalled. "It just grew and grew and grew.”
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 8-14
James L. Jones, 50, of Columbus Grove, pleaded no contest to found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $0 fine. Robert E. Bridges, 53, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Anthony E. Hardesty, 41, of...
Sidney Daily News
Welcome home Logan!
SIDNEY — Christmas came early for Logan Heath and his family this year. After being involved in a car crash in October, Logan returned to his rural Sidney home Wednesday afternoon, escorted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy who found him the night of the crash. Logan,...
hhsspartana.com
Fort Wayne Collapses After 800 Dollar Pedestrian Infrastructure Initiative
Fort Wayne, IN — A city in chaos: Mayor Thomas Henry announces an economic collapse in the aftermath of a precedent-shattering 800-dollar investment into pedestrian infrastructure. While no immediate effects have taken place in the economy, the Mayor preemptively sent a bold apology to the people of Fort Wayne. “Without those 800 bucks, our car-dependent city can’t invest in 11-lane roads with unsafe sidewalks that encourage jaywalking. This brought an unbelievable collapse in the local economy,” Mayor Henry said in a statement Monday.
Commission votes to freeze rates for AES Ohio customers
The freeze is set to take place while the company produces a new electric security plan, according to a release.
WANE-TV
Demolition of former Byron Health Center underway
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A fixture on Allen County’s north side for more than 100 years is in the process of being demolished. Crews began the tear down of the former Byron Health Center facility located just north of Carroll Road off of Lima Road Tuesday evening. Back in...
Woman forced to find new home after Piqua motel condemned, questions claims of ‘unsafe’ conditions
PIQUA — A woman had to suddenly move after the City of Piqua condemned the Red Roof Inn she called home. The city said the motel was “unsafe” and “unsanitary” forcing its residents, like Angel Barker, to leave. Residents were given three days to find...
dayton.com
Casey’s plans to demolish W.O. Wrights in Beavercreek, build convenience store
Casey’s General Store has had its plans approved by the city of Beavercreek to demolish the W.O. Wrights bar and grill and build a convenience store and gas station. The gas station chain is in talks to purchase the bar and grill, located at 3979 Colonel Glenn Highway in Beavercreek, and plans to raze the existing structure on the property and redevelop the site with a convenience store and fuel sales facility, per the company’s zoning application to the city.
westbendnews.net
Paulding Introduces New Government Site at McDonald Pike Drive
The Paulding County Commissioners scheduled an Open House for December 2, 2022. The entire county was invited to tour the new County office building. The facility has been slowly prepared over the past year with various county government services relocating their offices to 451 McDonald Pike Avenue. Not all Paulding...
Patient attempts to escape hospital in Miami County, facility placed on lockdown
MIAMI COUNTY — A large law enforcement investigation took place at Upper Valley Medical Center in Miami County Wednesday afternoon. Miami County dispatchers confirmed deputies are on scene of the medical center, but details on why sheriff’s office is responding were not immediately available. News Center 7 spoke...
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
1017thepoint.com
TEEN ARRESTED FOR CROSSING CAUSEWAY AT 109 MPH
(Franklin County, IN)--A Connersville teen is now facing charges after allegedly crossing the Fairfield Causeway over Brookville Lake at 109 miles per hour in a car that appears to be essentially falling apart. Residents in the area had complained about the car before. Deputies monitored the area and stopped 18-year-old Elisha Steele of Connersville this week after being clocked at 109. The car is missing an entire front quarter panel.
hometownstations.com
Former Wapakoneta Utilities Dept. clerk enters not guilty plea to 15 felony charges
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A former clerk in Wapakoneta facing fifteen felony charges for allegedly stealing money from the city has entered a plea of not guilty. 48-year-old Christine Steinke, a former clerk of the Wapakoneta Utilities Department, was charged by the Ohio Attorney General and Auglaize County Prosecutor on thirteen counts of tampering with records and two counts of theft in office. She appeared in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court where she entered her plea of not guilty to all counts. Her current recognizance bond was also stayed.
Sidney Daily News
Botkins royalty crowned
Botkins High School crowned Ben Ewry and Leah Steinke homecoming king and queen Friday night. Ewry is the son of Pat and Shelly Ewry. Steinke is the daughter of Artie and Jill Steinke.
State regulators freeze AES Ohio rates until new plan is developed
Wednesday members of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio voted to freeze rates temporarily for AES Ohio customers until the utility company can come up with a new plan. “Today the PUCO agreed with the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel and others, over AES’s objection, that AES must honor its prior agreement to not charge consumers for another rate increase at this time. The PUCO’s denial of AES’s proposed rate increase serves justice and integrity in the state regulatory process for 527,000 Dayton-area consumers. That’s especially needed at this time of soaring energy prices and inflation,” a spokesperson for PUCO said in a release.
dayton247now.com
Missing Erica Baker chapter 7 is out! Our team discusses the new episode
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - 'Missing Erica Baker' episode 7 is out now!. Elyse Coulter asks one of the co-hosts, Nathan Edwards, about the new chapter in this series and what listeners can expect.
East side apartment development seeks approval
LIMA — A new development on Lima’s east side hopes to grow the amount of affordable housing in the city. The City Planning Commission met Wednesday evening to discuss the re-zoning of 323 Calumet. The parcel was purchased by Property Management Professionals LLC in preparation for the new apartment building they plan to complete. The commission discussed moving the parcel from class one to class three.
Daily Standard
Eugene Berning
Eugene B. Berning, 93, Anna, died Dec. 14, 2022, at Fair Haven Shelby County Home, Sidney. Services are pending at Gehret Funeral Home, Fort Loramie.
1 flown, 1 driven to hospital after crash in Preble County
PREBLE COUNTY — One person was flown and another was driven to Miami Valley Hospital after a crash in Preble County Tuesday afternoon. Around 9:00 p.m. crews were called to the intersection of Preble County Line Road and Dayton Eaton Pike for a two-car crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.
