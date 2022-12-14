Read full article on original website
Netherlands reportedly set to forcibly close 3,000 farms to comply with EU mandate
The Dutch government plans to shut down up to 3,000 farms to comply with a European Union mandate
CNBC
Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
Netherlands to buy out and close 3,000 farms to meet climate goals
The Dutch government is planning to buy out and close as many as 3,000 farms in the country, exacerbating an already-bitter dispute with growers as leaders attempt to halve the country’s nitrogen emissions by 2030.
Feds find four Chinese solar panel companies have been evading US tariffs
After a months-long investigation, US officials have preliminarily determined that four Chinese solar panel companies have been avoiding US tariff laws by routing their operations through other Southeast Asian countries.
America just won a major victory over China. And it happened in Arizona.
Biden and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey celebrate TSMC's investment in U.S. But production isn’t only about economic strength. It’s about national security.
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
UAW calls on automakers to move supply chain out of Xinjiang region
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United Auto Workers (UAW) union called on automakers to shift their entire supply chain out of China's Xinjiang region after a new report on Tuesday suggests that nearly every major automaker has significant exposure to products made with forced labor.
U.S. bid for battery metals has Africa blind spot
JOHANNESBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Mining companies and governments in Africa are calling for stronger trade ties with the United States after a new climate law set out incentives for U.S. carmakers sourcing battery materials from trade partners.
Mexico wants to resolve U.S. energy dispute fast, minister says
MEXICO CITY, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Mexico wants to make swift progress in talks with the United States to resolve an energy dispute to give companies confidence about investing in the country, Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro said on Wednesday.
Accounting firm that issued proof of reserves report for Binance halts service to all crypto clients
The accounting group that issued a proof of reserves report posted by crypto giant Binance last week has paused the service to all its crypto clients.
US to begin refilling oil reserve after huge Biden release
The US Energy Department announced Friday a plan to add oil back to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) after a historically large release undertaken by the Biden administration. A Biden official said in October that the administration planned to purchase oil to refill the reserve as soon as prices hit around $67-72 a barrel.
Investopedia
Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy
U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
CNBC
China is a growing threat to national security, U.S. companies and American workers, U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo says
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says China has prioritized its national security over economic growth and trade with other nations. The Commerce Secretary says the country has forced the U.S. to defend its workers, businesses and those of its allies and partners. Raimondo said China is attempting to game the global...
South Korea considers ordering more truckers back to work
SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The South Korean government was moving on Wednesday towards ordering more truckers to return to work as their national strike entered its 14th day. But the administration has so far failed to achieve a breakthrough in negotiations with the truckers, whose strike to extend an income-guarantee programme has widely obstructed shipments from the country, the world's sixth-biggest exporter.
BBC
First UK coal mine in decades approved despite climate concerns
Michael Gove has approved the first new UK coal mine in 30 years despite concern about its climate impacts among Conservative MPs and experts. The proposed mine in Cumbria would dig up coking coal for steel production in the UK and across the world. Critics say the mine would undermine...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Certified Waste Solutions acquires FRG Waste Resources
Anaheim, California-based Certified Waste Solutions, a leading sustainability-oriented recycling and waste solution services provider, has announced it has acquired FRG Waste Resources Inc. Founded in 1996 and based in Napa Valley, California, FRG has more than 26 years of sustainability expertise and provides customized waste diversion and recycling solutions across...
U.S. backs delay to decision on COVID patent waiver extension
GENEVA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday urged delaying a decision on whether to waive patent protection for COVID-19 treatments and tests, as demanded by many developing countries, a move branded "pathetic" by a leading campaign group.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Commentary: EPR has a role in addressing today’s material mess
Genuinely understanding the fundamental role of plastics recycling in the economy is key to a more sustainable future. If the goods and services we produce leave behind a vast trail of waste, this can easily outweigh their benefits to society and ultimately make the world poorer, not to mention more perilous.
wastetodaymagazine.com
De Nora and Aclarity sign agreement to fight PFAS in water
Connected by a commitment to protect global health through innovative water treatment solutions, Milan, Italy-based De Nora has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with venture capital backed water technology company Aclarity Inc., Mansfield, Massachusetts, that will eliminate harmful contaminants, such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), in water at industrial scale.
Mexican trade body sees auto parts output setting record this year
MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's auto parts production will likely hit a record of nearly $107 billion this year, up almost 13% from last year, the director of the national auto parts lobby INA announced on Tuesday.
