CNBC

Germany says borrowing more money to compete with the U.S. would be a 'threat' to Europe

BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
AFP

US to begin refilling oil reserve after huge Biden release

The US Energy Department announced Friday a plan to add oil back to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) after a historically large release undertaken by the Biden administration. A Biden official said in October that the administration planned to purchase oil to refill the reserve as soon as prices hit around $67-72 a barrel.
Investopedia

Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy

U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
Reuters

South Korea considers ordering more truckers back to work

SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The South Korean government was moving on Wednesday towards ordering more truckers to return to work as their national strike entered its 14th day. But the administration has so far failed to achieve a breakthrough in negotiations with the truckers, whose strike to extend an income-guarantee programme has widely obstructed shipments from the country, the world's sixth-biggest exporter.
BBC

First UK coal mine in decades approved despite climate concerns

Michael Gove has approved the first new UK coal mine in 30 years despite concern about its climate impacts among Conservative MPs and experts. The proposed mine in Cumbria would dig up coking coal for steel production in the UK and across the world. Critics say the mine would undermine...
wastetodaymagazine.com

Certified Waste Solutions acquires FRG Waste Resources

Anaheim, California-based Certified Waste Solutions, a leading sustainability-oriented recycling and waste solution services provider, has announced it has acquired FRG Waste Resources Inc. Founded in 1996 and based in Napa Valley, California, FRG has more than 26 years of sustainability expertise and provides customized waste diversion and recycling solutions across...
wastetodaymagazine.com

Commentary: EPR has a role in addressing today’s material mess

Genuinely understanding the fundamental role of plastics recycling in the economy is key to a more sustainable future. If the goods and services we produce leave behind a vast trail of waste, this can easily outweigh their benefits to society and ultimately make the world poorer, not to mention more perilous.
wastetodaymagazine.com

De Nora and Aclarity sign agreement to fight PFAS in water

Connected by a commitment to protect global health through innovative water treatment solutions, Milan, Italy-based De Nora has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with venture capital backed water technology company Aclarity Inc., Mansfield, Massachusetts, that will eliminate harmful contaminants, such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), in water at industrial scale.
